Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Hoban 44, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 12

Alliance 45, Niles McKinley 28

Alliance Marlington 31, Canal Fulton Northwest 21

Andover Pymatuning Valley 28, Middlefield Cardinal 13

Ansonia 56, Covington 0

Antwerp 54, Edon 24

Archbold 29, St. Henry 0

Ashland 14, Marion Harding 6

Ashland Crestview 20, Howard E. Knox 14

Ashville Teays Valley 28, Logan 6

Atwater Waterloo 21, Leetonia 0

Avon 28, Can. McKinley 7

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 32, Sycamore Mohawk 7

Batavia Clermont NE 33, Miami Valley Christian Academy 21

Bellevue 26, Wauseon 3

Belmont Union Local 48, Rayland Buckeye 7

Beloit W. Branch 34, Peninsula Woodridge 13

Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Conneaut 24

Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Belpre 0

Bishop Ready 56, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 22

Bishop Watterson 42, Dublin Scioto 0

Bluffton 28, Pandora-Gilboa 21

Bryan 42, Maumee 35

Bucyrus Wynford 22, Marion Pleasant 20

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 26, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14

Caledonia River Valley 42, Mansfield Madison 0

Can. South 50, Dover 40

Canal Winchester 20, New Albany 14, OT

Celina 37, St. Marys Memorial 15

Central Valley, Pa. 36, Austintown Fitch 35

Cin. Country Day 33, Bradford 6

Cin. Elder 35, Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 14

Cin. Moeller 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger, Ind. 0

Circleville Logan Elm 43, Williamsport Westfall 6

Cle. Glenville 34, Powell Olentangy Liberty 10

Clyde 44, Tol. Start 12

Coldwater 28, Bellefontaine 25

Collins Western Reserve 44, Castalia Margaretta 43, OT

Cols. St. Charles 37, Cols. Beechcroft 18

Cols. Upper Arlington 41, Sunbury Big Walnut 14

Columbus Grove 24, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14

Corning Miller 44, New Matamoras Frontier 12

Cortland Lakeview 32, Jefferson Area 13

Creston Norwayne 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 7

Crooksville 31, Racine Southern 6

Cuyahoga Falls 33, Akr. Springfield 6

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 30, Kent Roosevelt 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Erie McDowell, Pa. 28

Danville 67, Bucyrus 6

Day. Chaminade Julienne 67, Day. Belmont 0

DeGraff Riverside 23, Spring. NE 22

Defiance 16, Wapakoneta 13

Defiance Ayersville 42, Delphos Jefferson 26

Defiance Tinora 27, Tontogany Otsego 19

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 24

Delta 31, Sherwood Fairview 28

Dublin Coffman 22, Centerville 14

E. Liverpool 27, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

East 32, Cols. Independence 22

Eastlake North 35, Norwalk 0

Edgerton 46, W. Unity Hilltop 12

Elida 13, Lima Shawnee 9

Findlay 43, Lima Sr. 0

Fremont Ross 21, Sandusky 15

Gahanna Cols. Academy 33, Cardington-Lincoln 8

Gahanna Lincoln 34, Groveport-Madison 3

Galion 21, Carey 14

Galion Northmor 60, Greenwich S. Cent. 0

Gallipolis Gallia 30, Athens 0

Genoa Area 42, Tol. Bowsher 6

Germantown Valley View 60, Milton-Union 7

Gibsonburg 12, Attica Seneca E. 8

Girard 49, Youngs. Liberty 7

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Byesville Meadowbrook 16

Grafton Midview 23, N. Olmsted 6

Granville 15, Bellville Clear Fork 0

Green 21, Canfield S. Range 7

Hamilton Badin 10, Cols. DeSales 6

Hamler Patrick Henry 34, Haviland Wayne Trace 12

Hannibal River 0, Glouster Trimble 0

Hanoverton United 42, E. Can. 21

Harrod Allen E. 28, Arlington 3

Heath 46, Newark Licking Valley 17

Hebron Lakewood 28, Baltimore Liberty Union 23

Hicksville 28, Swanton 6

Hilliard Bradley 28, Hilliard Darby 10

Hilliard Davidson 48, Grove City 21

Holgate 54, Sandusky St. Mary 20

Hubbard 35, Greenville, Pa. 7

Huron 49, Sheffield Brookside 0

Jeromesville Hillsdale 21, Lucas 17

Kansas Lakota 31, Arcadia 7

Kenton 52, Ottawa-Glandorf 29

Kettering Alter 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6

Lakewood 41, Lorain Clearview 40

Lancaster Fairfield Union 38, Pomeroy Meigs 0

Leipsic 48, Van Buren 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 22, Milford Center Fairbanks 6

Liberty Center 47, Napoleon 6

Lisbon Beaver 41, Salem 20

Lisbon David Anderson 14, Fairport Harbor Harding 6

Lodi Cloverleaf 17, LaGrange Keystone 7

London 21, Chillicothe 0

Louisville 22, Zanesville 0

Lowellville 33, Campbell Memorial 14

Macedonia Nordonia 30, Berea-Midpark 21

Madison 41, Willoughby S. 6

Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Akr. Manchester 13

Malvern 28, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

Mansfield Sr. 24, Canfield 14

Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Franklin 7

Marion Elgin 32, Morral Ridgedale 0

Massillon 56, Can. Glenoak 7

Massillon Jackson 36, Mayfield 35

Massillon Tuslaw 34, Doylestown Chippewa 0

McArthur Vinton County 19, Circleville 8

McComb 55, Convoy Crestview 13

McConnelsville Morgan 33, Vincent Warren 22

McDonald 21, Columbiana 14

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Cory-Rawson 14

Medina Buckeye 28, Amherst Steele 13

Medina Highland 35, N. Royalton 7

Miamisburg 14, Bellbrook 10

Middletown 20, Cin. Colerain 3

Milan Edison 42, Norwalk St. Paul 6

Millbury Lake 33, Northwood 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Orrville 31

Mineral Ridge 49, Orange 14

Minster 35, St. Paris Graham 0

Mogadore 21, Ravenna 3

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40, Ada 27

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47, Newton Falls 14

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 57, Oregon Stritch 13

New Bremen 28, Mechanicsburg 7

New Concord John Glenn 42, Cambridge 14

New Lexington 33, Zanesville Maysville 10

New Middletown Spring. 42, Brookfield 7

Newark 35, Mt. Vernon 28

Newcomerstown 27, Beallsville 0

Oak Harbor 44, Tol. Woodward 0

Oberlin Firelands 30, Vermilion 0

Olmsted Falls 33, Brunswick 21

Ontario 35, Centerburg 0

Perrysburg 17, Marysville 14

Philo 20, Carrollton 14

Pickerington Cent. 25, Huber Hts. Wayne 20

Pickerington N. 35, Pine-Richland, Pa. 14

Piketon 34, Oak Hill 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 35

Poland Seminary 41, Warren Howland 0

Port Clinton 52, Rossford 21

Proctorville Fairland 56, Wellston 21

Ravenna SE 48, Vienna Mathews 28

Richfield Revere 42, Akron Garfield 0

Richmond Edison 35, Independence 0

Richwood N. Union 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Rittman 52, Windham 0

STVM 16, Massillon Perry 14

Salineville Southern 38, Columbiana Crestview 6

Sandusky Perkins 62, Elyria Cath. 19

Shelby 50, Lexington 19

Sidney 28, Riverside Stebbins 14

Smithville 51, Louisville Aquinas 8

South 36, Cols. Centennial 14

Southington Chalker 54, Sebring McKinley 6

Sparta Highland 26, Wooster Triway 7

Spencerville 35, Paulding 8

Spring. Kenton Ridge 44, Tipp City Bethel 0

Spring. NW 34, Spring. Greenon 0

Spring. Shawnee 35, Cin. Madeira 7

St. Clairsville 54, Martins Ferry 0

Steubenville 29, New Philadelphia 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Apple Creek Waynedale 12

Sullivan Black River 12, West Salem Northwestern 6

Tallmadge 10, Akr. Ellet 0

Thomas Worthington 28, Worthington Kilbourne 9

Thornville Sheridan 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19

Tiffin Columbian 50, Chardon 49

Tipp City Tippecanoe 27, Fairborn 6

Tol. Christian 56, Morenci, Mich. 14

Tol. Ottawa Hills 40, Metamora Evergreen 7

Toronto 48, E. Palestine 0

Trotwood-Madison 38, Kettering Fairmont 8

Troy 58, Greenville 0

Twinsburg 58, Akr. North 14

Uhrichsville Claymont 60, Cle. John Adams 0

Uniontown Lake 42, Youngs. Boardman 31

Upper Sandusky 26, Mt. Gilead 12

Urbana 28, Ft. Recovery 20

Utica 49, Loudonville 7

Vandalia Butler 27, Piqua 3

Versailles 35, Ft. Loramie 0

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, Arcanum 13

W. Jefferson 49, Bainbridge Paint Valley 13

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 57, Warsaw River View 6

W. Liberty-Salem 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7

Wadsworth 45, Wooster 13

Waverly 42, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28

Waynesfield-Goshen 63, Crestline 0

Wickliffe 48, Ashtabula St. John 12

Wilmington 24, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43, Bridgeport 0

Xenia 37, W. Carrollton 7

Youngs. Ursuline 38, Parma Padua 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Ohio governor to form task force to examine school bus safety
2
State, Springfield, Clark County law enforcement work to reduce violent...
3
Clark County 911 center dedicated to fallen deputies Yates, Hopper
4
Three schools in Clark County deal with storm-related clean up
5
Mother, daughter assigned same Miami University dorm room, 33 years...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top