Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Hoban 44, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 12
Alliance 45, Niles McKinley 28
Alliance Marlington 31, Canal Fulton Northwest 21
Andover Pymatuning Valley 28, Middlefield Cardinal 13
Ansonia 56, Covington 0
Antwerp 54, Edon 24
Archbold 29, St. Henry 0
Ashland 14, Marion Harding 6
Ashland Crestview 20, Howard E. Knox 14
Ashville Teays Valley 28, Logan 6
Atwater Waterloo 21, Leetonia 0
Avon 28, Can. McKinley 7
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 32, Sycamore Mohawk 7
Batavia Clermont NE 33, Miami Valley Christian Academy 21
Bellevue 26, Wauseon 3
Belmont Union Local 48, Rayland Buckeye 7
Beloit W. Branch 34, Peninsula Woodridge 13
Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Conneaut 24
Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Belpre 0
Bishop Ready 56, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 22
Bishop Watterson 42, Dublin Scioto 0
Bluffton 28, Pandora-Gilboa 21
Bryan 42, Maumee 35
Bucyrus Wynford 22, Marion Pleasant 20
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 26, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14
Caledonia River Valley 42, Mansfield Madison 0
Can. South 50, Dover 40
Canal Winchester 20, New Albany 14, OT
Celina 37, St. Marys Memorial 15
Central Valley, Pa. 36, Austintown Fitch 35
Cin. Country Day 33, Bradford 6
Cin. Elder 35, Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 14
Cin. Moeller 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger, Ind. 0
Circleville Logan Elm 43, Williamsport Westfall 6
Cle. Glenville 34, Powell Olentangy Liberty 10
Clyde 44, Tol. Start 12
Coldwater 28, Bellefontaine 25
Collins Western Reserve 44, Castalia Margaretta 43, OT
Cols. St. Charles 37, Cols. Beechcroft 18
Cols. Upper Arlington 41, Sunbury Big Walnut 14
Columbus Grove 24, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14
Corning Miller 44, New Matamoras Frontier 12
Cortland Lakeview 32, Jefferson Area 13
Creston Norwayne 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 7
Crooksville 31, Racine Southern 6
Cuyahoga Falls 33, Akr. Springfield 6
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 30, Kent Roosevelt 0
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Erie McDowell, Pa. 28
Danville 67, Bucyrus 6
Day. Chaminade Julienne 67, Day. Belmont 0
DeGraff Riverside 23, Spring. NE 22
Defiance 16, Wapakoneta 13
Defiance Ayersville 42, Delphos Jefferson 26
Defiance Tinora 27, Tontogany Otsego 19
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 24
Delta 31, Sherwood Fairview 28
Dublin Coffman 22, Centerville 14
E. Liverpool 27, Wintersville Indian Creek 7
East 32, Cols. Independence 22
Eastlake North 35, Norwalk 0
Edgerton 46, W. Unity Hilltop 12
Elida 13, Lima Shawnee 9
Findlay 43, Lima Sr. 0
Fremont Ross 21, Sandusky 15
Gahanna Cols. Academy 33, Cardington-Lincoln 8
Gahanna Lincoln 34, Groveport-Madison 3
Galion 21, Carey 14
Galion Northmor 60, Greenwich S. Cent. 0
Gallipolis Gallia 30, Athens 0
Genoa Area 42, Tol. Bowsher 6
Germantown Valley View 60, Milton-Union 7
Gibsonburg 12, Attica Seneca E. 8
Girard 49, Youngs. Liberty 7
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Byesville Meadowbrook 16
Grafton Midview 23, N. Olmsted 6
Granville 15, Bellville Clear Fork 0
Green 21, Canfield S. Range 7
Hamilton Badin 10, Cols. DeSales 6
Hamler Patrick Henry 34, Haviland Wayne Trace 12
Hannibal River 0, Glouster Trimble 0
Hanoverton United 42, E. Can. 21
Harrod Allen E. 28, Arlington 3
Heath 46, Newark Licking Valley 17
Hebron Lakewood 28, Baltimore Liberty Union 23
Hicksville 28, Swanton 6
Hilliard Bradley 28, Hilliard Darby 10
Hilliard Davidson 48, Grove City 21
Holgate 54, Sandusky St. Mary 20
Hubbard 35, Greenville, Pa. 7
Huron 49, Sheffield Brookside 0
Jeromesville Hillsdale 21, Lucas 17
Kansas Lakota 31, Arcadia 7
Kenton 52, Ottawa-Glandorf 29
Kettering Alter 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6
Lakewood 41, Lorain Clearview 40
Lancaster Fairfield Union 38, Pomeroy Meigs 0
Leipsic 48, Van Buren 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 22, Milford Center Fairbanks 6
Liberty Center 47, Napoleon 6
Lisbon Beaver 41, Salem 20
Lisbon David Anderson 14, Fairport Harbor Harding 6
Lodi Cloverleaf 17, LaGrange Keystone 7
London 21, Chillicothe 0
Louisville 22, Zanesville 0
Lowellville 33, Campbell Memorial 14
Macedonia Nordonia 30, Berea-Midpark 21
Madison 41, Willoughby S. 6
Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Akr. Manchester 13
Malvern 28, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0
Mansfield Sr. 24, Canfield 14
Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Franklin 7
Marion Elgin 32, Morral Ridgedale 0
Massillon 56, Can. Glenoak 7
Massillon Jackson 36, Mayfield 35
Massillon Tuslaw 34, Doylestown Chippewa 0
McArthur Vinton County 19, Circleville 8
McComb 55, Convoy Crestview 13
McConnelsville Morgan 33, Vincent Warren 22
McDonald 21, Columbiana 14
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Cory-Rawson 14
Medina Buckeye 28, Amherst Steele 13
Medina Highland 35, N. Royalton 7
Miamisburg 14, Bellbrook 10
Middletown 20, Cin. Colerain 3
Milan Edison 42, Norwalk St. Paul 6
Millbury Lake 33, Northwood 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Orrville 31
Mineral Ridge 49, Orange 14
Minster 35, St. Paris Graham 0
Mogadore 21, Ravenna 3
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40, Ada 27
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47, Newton Falls 14
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 57, Oregon Stritch 13
New Bremen 28, Mechanicsburg 7
New Concord John Glenn 42, Cambridge 14
New Lexington 33, Zanesville Maysville 10
New Middletown Spring. 42, Brookfield 7
Newark 35, Mt. Vernon 28
Newcomerstown 27, Beallsville 0
Oak Harbor 44, Tol. Woodward 0
Oberlin Firelands 30, Vermilion 0
Olmsted Falls 33, Brunswick 21
Ontario 35, Centerburg 0
Perrysburg 17, Marysville 14
Philo 20, Carrollton 14
Pickerington Cent. 25, Huber Hts. Wayne 20
Pickerington N. 35, Pine-Richland, Pa. 14
Piketon 34, Oak Hill 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, Delaware Buckeye Valley 35
Poland Seminary 41, Warren Howland 0
Port Clinton 52, Rossford 21
Proctorville Fairland 56, Wellston 21
Ravenna SE 48, Vienna Mathews 28
Richfield Revere 42, Akron Garfield 0
Richmond Edison 35, Independence 0
Richwood N. Union 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
Rittman 52, Windham 0
STVM 16, Massillon Perry 14
Salineville Southern 38, Columbiana Crestview 6
Sandusky Perkins 62, Elyria Cath. 19
Shelby 50, Lexington 19
Sidney 28, Riverside Stebbins 14
Smithville 51, Louisville Aquinas 8
South 36, Cols. Centennial 14
Southington Chalker 54, Sebring McKinley 6
Sparta Highland 26, Wooster Triway 7
Spencerville 35, Paulding 8
Spring. Kenton Ridge 44, Tipp City Bethel 0
Spring. NW 34, Spring. Greenon 0
Spring. Shawnee 35, Cin. Madeira 7
St. Clairsville 54, Martins Ferry 0
Steubenville 29, New Philadelphia 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Apple Creek Waynedale 12
Sullivan Black River 12, West Salem Northwestern 6
Tallmadge 10, Akr. Ellet 0
Thomas Worthington 28, Worthington Kilbourne 9
Thornville Sheridan 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19
Tiffin Columbian 50, Chardon 49
Tipp City Tippecanoe 27, Fairborn 6
Tol. Christian 56, Morenci, Mich. 14
Tol. Ottawa Hills 40, Metamora Evergreen 7
Toronto 48, E. Palestine 0
Trotwood-Madison 38, Kettering Fairmont 8
Troy 58, Greenville 0
Twinsburg 58, Akr. North 14
Uhrichsville Claymont 60, Cle. John Adams 0
Uniontown Lake 42, Youngs. Boardman 31
Upper Sandusky 26, Mt. Gilead 12
Urbana 28, Ft. Recovery 20
Utica 49, Loudonville 7
Vandalia Butler 27, Piqua 3
Versailles 35, Ft. Loramie 0
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, Arcanum 13
W. Jefferson 49, Bainbridge Paint Valley 13
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 57, Warsaw River View 6
W. Liberty-Salem 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7
Wadsworth 45, Wooster 13
Waverly 42, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28
Waynesfield-Goshen 63, Crestline 0
Wickliffe 48, Ashtabula St. John 12
Wilmington 24, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43, Bridgeport 0
Xenia 37, W. Carrollton 7
Youngs. Ursuline 38, Parma Padua 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/