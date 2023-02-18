X
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 64, Streetsboro 58

Akr. Hoban 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 48

Alliance Marlington 63, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44

Archbold 56, Hamler Patrick Henry 48

Austintown Fitch 60, Alliance 56

Avon 73, Amherst Steele 66

Avon Lake 60, N. Ridgeville 50

Baltimore Liberty Union 59, McConnelsville Morgan 49

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 55, Sandusky St. Mary 42

Beloit W. Branch 63, Atwater Waterloo 33

Bishop Ready 68, Bishop Hartley 45

Bishop Watterson 40, Cols. DeSales 33

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, N. Royalton 60

Brookfield 55, Vienna Mathews 53

Brunswick 70, Solon 59

Bucyrus Wynford 68, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55

Canfield 76, Poland Seminary 44

Cardington-Lincoln 45, Tree of Life 35

Carey 48, Sycamore Mohawk 31

Chardon 81, Chagrin Falls Kenston 46

Chillicothe Zane Trace 72, McArthur Vinton County 63

Coldwater 77, Minster 61

Collins Western Reserve 68, Ashland Mapleton 53

Cols. Bexley 68, Heath 53

Columbia Station Columbia 65, Oberlin 52

Columbiana Crestview 55, Youngs. Valley Christian 49

Columbus Grove 40, Harrod Allen E. 36

Continental 55, McComb 50, 2OT

Cortland Maplewood 80, Mineral Ridge 64

Coshocton 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 59

Cuyahoga Falls 57, Kent Roosevelt 39

Dalton 76, Creston Norwayne 70

Defiance 63, Wapakoneta 47

Defiance Tinora 60, Edon 52

Delaware Hayes 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33

Dresden Tri-Valley 73, Philo 43

Dublin Jerome 63, Hilliard Darby 60

Elyria 60, Grafton Midview 51

Findlay 64, Lima Sr. 54

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 63, Antwerp 48

Gahanna Lincoln 53, Pickerington N. 51

Garfield Hts. Trinity 36, Elyria Open Door 33

Geneva 57, Andover Pymatuning Valley 56

Grove City 93, Galloway Westland 50

Groveport-Madison 51, Grove City Cent. Crossing 43

Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Ottoville 58

Heartland Christian 69, Youngstown Urban Scholars 33

Hilliard Bradley 50, Dublin Coffman 46

Hilliard Davidson 48, Cols. Upper Arlington 39

Holgate 48, Edgerton 43, OT

Johnstown Northridge 65, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38

Kalida 58, Defiance Ayersville 47

Leavittsburg LaBrae 57, New Middletown Spring. 49

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 56, Powell Olentangy Liberty 50

Liberty Center 47, Delta 39

Liberty Christian Academy 80, Cols. Cristo Rey 66

Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Arlington 42

Lima Shawnee 77, Elida 60

Lima Temple Christian 70, N. Baltimore 32

Lodi Cloverleaf 55, Akr. Springfield 49

Lore City Buckeye Trail 56, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 36

Lowellville 65, Youngs. East 26

Malvern 81, Lisbon David Anderson 47

Mansfield Sr. 54, Lexington 53, OT

Maria Stein Marion Local 58, Delphos St. John's 48

Marysville 55, Lewis Center Olentangy 54

McDonald 79, Struthers 65

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 76, Morral Ridgedale 41

Medina 72, Euclid 46

Medina Highland 69, Copley 60

Mentor 73, Strongsville 67

Middlefield Cardinal 48, Burton Berkshire 35

Miller City 48, Hicksville 44

Mogadore 56, Louisville Aquinas 49

Monroeville 64, Norwalk St. Paul 51

N. Can. Hoover 69, Akr. North 22

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55, Columbiana 53

N. Olmsted 68, Lakewood 61

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 52, Upper Sandusky 36

New Bremen 57, Ft. Recovery 44

New Philadelphia 48, Dover 42

Newark 53, Lancaster 40

Newton Falls 66, Windham 64

Norton 63, Ravenna 49

Norwalk 64, Bellevue 55

Oak Harbor 55, Castalia Margaretta 53

Oberlin Firelands 59, LaGrange Keystone 50

Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Kenton 23

Painesville Riverside 67, Mayfield 49

Parma Hts. Holy Name 71, Westlake 60

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 49, Mt. Vernon 43

Pemberville Eastwood 53, Elmore Woodmore 40

Perrysburg 70, Sylvania Southview 49

Pickerington Cent. 75, Reynoldsburg 66

Port Clinton 78, Milan Edison 43

Ravenna SE 96, Rootstown 69

Richmond Hts. 83, Lakewood St. Edward 80

Rockford Parkway 68, New Knoxville 29

Rocky River 51, Parma Normandy 44

Rossford 44, Genoa Area 31

STVM 79, Wooster 43

Salem 76, Hanoverton United 48

Sandusky Perkins 76, Vermilion 40

Shaker Hts. 65, Massillon Jackson 62

Sheffield Brookside 96, Sullivan Black River 56

Shelby 74, Ontario 43

Sherwood Fairview 53, Montpelier 44

Sparta Highland 50, Bellville Clear Fork 40

Spencerville 80, Delphos Jefferson 63

St. Clairsville 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65

St. Marys Memorial 64, Celina 45

Stow-Munroe Falls 54, Hudson 25

Stryker 62, Paulding 53

Swanton 67, Metamora Evergreen 29

Tallmadge 67, Barberton 58

Thomas Worthington 87, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51

Tiffin Calvert 55, Lakeside Danbury 28

Tiffin Columbian 84, Clyde 59

Uniontown Lake 64, Youngs. Boardman 56

Ursuline Academy 73, Bristol 58

Van Wert 69, Lima Bath 41

Warren Howland 71, Niles McKinley 48

Warren JFK 76, Hartville Lake Center Christian 56

Wauseon 66, Bryan 42

Wellsville 73, E. Palestine 38

West Salem Northwestern 57, Rittman 46

Westerville Cent. 56, New Albany 43

Westerville N. 58, Dublin Scioto 47

Westerville S. 69, Worthington Kilbourne 45

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 65, Bowling Green 57

Willard 63, Huron 61

Worthington Christian 55, Cols. Briggs 41

Youngs. Mooney 62, Hubbard 36

Zanesville 70, Byesville Meadowbrook 34

Zanesville Maysville 74, Millersburg W. Holmes 53

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Anderson 55, Cin. NW 45

Cin. Elder 68, Cin. Aiken 42

Cin. La Salle 52, Hamilton Ross 45

Huber Hts. Wayne 62, Springfield 54

Miamisburg 83, Riverside Stebbins 49

W. Chester Lakota W. 66, Cin. Walnut Hills 34

Division II=

Region 8=

Cin. Taft 84, Cin. Shroder 13

Cin. Woodward 68, Batavia 28

Hamilton Badin 71, New Richmond 42

Division IV=

Region 16=

Botkins 66, DeGraff Riverside 43

Sidney Lehman 49, Newton Local 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

