Friday's Scores

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By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division VII=

Semifinal=

Delphos St John’s 61, Malvern 32

Kalida 58, Jeromesville Hillsdale 46

Division VI=

Semifinal=

Berlin Hiland 65, Kirtland 43

Maria Stein Marion Local 46, Van Wert Lincolnview 30

Division V=

Semifinal=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 38, Cin. Summit 27

Gahanna Cols. Academy 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 44

Division IV=

State Championship=

Cin. Wyoming 73, Cle. Glenville 48

Division III=

State Championship=

Trotwood-Madison 48, Steubenville 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

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