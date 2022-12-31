springfield-news-sun logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 45, N. Can. Hoover 42

Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 74, W. Chester Lakota W. 60

Ashville Teays Valley 53, Cols. Upper Arlington 43

Atwater Waterloo 47, Garrettsville Garfield 33

Beloit W. Branch 55, Minerva 45

Berlin Center Western Reserve 49, Lisbon David Anderson 47

Bishop Fenwick 48, Cin. Purcell Marian 29

Bishop Watterson 50, Bishop Hartley 40

Bluffton 63, Arlington 51

Botkins 48, Anna 37

Bowling Green 55, Huron 46

Canfield 68, Salem 51

Canfield S. Range 45, Ravenna SE 38

Carey 55, Upper Sandusky 27

Carlisle 63, Tipp City Bethel 40

Casstown Miami E. 69, Versailles 51

Cin. Colerain 47, Morrow Little Miami 38

Cin. College Prep. 62, Cin. Clark Montessori 60

Cin. Sycamore 61, Kettering Fairmont 47

Cin. Western Hills 73, McCreary Central, Ky. 61

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 73, Detroit King, Mich. 68, 2OT

Coldwater 49, Celina 39

Columbiana 64, Heartland Christian 53

Convoy Crestview 65, Ottoville 45

Cory-Rawson 53, Continental 43

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 76, Pickerington Cent. 62

Creston Norwayne 79, Rittman 47

Cuyahoga Falls 69, Aurora 43

Danville 62, Granville Christian 43

Day. Christian 64, Ansonia 58

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 54, Cols. Centennial 22

Doylestown Chippewa 67, West Salem Northwestern 59

Findlay 73, St. Marys Memorial 50

Ft. Recovery 48, Van Wert Lincolnview 30

Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Painesville Riverside 51

Hilliard Davidson 61, Hilliard Darby 47

Huber Hts. Wayne 65, Nashville Christian, Tenn. 30

Hunting Valley University 58, Eastlake North 54

Jamestown Greeneview 55, London Madison Plains 32

Johnstown 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33

Kinsman Badger 62, Louisville Aquinas 56

Lexington 66, Mt. Vernon 55

Lima Perry 41, Minster 39

Lore City Buckeye Trail 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30

Lucasville Valley 89, Frankfort Adena 39

Malvern 70, Newcomerstown 35

Maple Hts. 70, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 67, OT

Maria Stein Marion Local 64, St. Henry 60

Marietta 70, Glouster Trimble 42

Martins Ferry 71, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51

Marysville 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 42

Mason 80, Kings Mills Kings 68

Massillon Jackson 60, Youngs. Mooney 38

McDonald 55, Warren Lordstown 40

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 60

Napoleon 61, Liberty Center 51

New Albany 72, Canal Winchester 52

New Bremen 65, Elida 46

New Concord John Glenn 70, Cambridge 48

New Hope Christian 56, Athens 41

New Lexington 42, Logan 26

New Philadelphia 56, Wooster 50

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 67, Bucyrus 53

Newark Cath. 36, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28

Newark Licking Valley 73, Philo 58

Newton Falls 58, Cortland Lakeview 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 88, Lima Cent. Cath. 61

Piketon 54, Waverly 44

Portsmouth Notre Dame 71, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 45

Salineville Southern 64, Richmond Edison 61

Sandusky Perkins 71, Bay Village Bay 70

Scott, W.Va. 72, Caldwell 61

Spring. Shawnee 58, New Lebanon Dixie 43

Springboro 59, Troy 56

Springfield 57, Hubbard 51

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Oak Glen, W.Va. 18

Stewart Federal Hocking 74, Latham Western 53

Tiffin Calvert 55, Elyria Open Door 49

Tol. Cent. Cath. 65, Cle. Hts. 63

Uhrichsville Claymont 44, Sugarcreek Garaway 43

Warren Howland 48, Brookfield 34

Westerville Cent. 61, Cols. DeSales 52

Westlake 61, Parma 43

Wheelersburg 64, Portsmouth 55

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 82, Shadyside 61

Willard 60, Norwalk 50

Williamsburg 59, Lynchburg-Clay 57

Windham 67, Warren Champion 51

Yellow Springs 49, W. Jefferson 47

Youngs. East 59, Akr. North 18

Zanesville Maysville 54, Parkersburg, W.Va. 49

Carolina Invitational=

Covenant Day School, N.C. 50, Cin. Oak Hills 36

Circleville Holiday Tournament=

Circleville 56, Williamsport Westfall 54

Pioneer Basketball Classic=

Westerville N. 68, Chillicothe 24

Smoky Mountain Winter Classic=

Cin. St. Xavier 73, Grace Christian - Franklin, Tenn. 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

