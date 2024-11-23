Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 54, Can. Glenoak 30

Arcadia 57, Sycamore Mohawk 31

Ashland Crestview 62, Lucas 60, OT

Attica Seneca E. 56, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, OT

Batavia 53, Cin. Turpin 42

Bay (OH) 37, Amherst Steele 14

Beachwood 53, Morgan 21

Bellaire 64, Shadyside 26

Belmont Union Local 59, Beaver 11

Beloit W. Branch 45, Norton 41

Bidwell River Valley 62, Gallipolis Gallia 36

Bishop Fenwick 55, Cin. Madeira 34

Bluffton 49, Cory-Rawson 23

Bradford 32, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 28

Brookville 46, Monroe 37

Brunswick 51, N. Ridgeville 38

Bryan 48, Mansfield 46

Bucyrus Wynford 41, Howard E. Knox 29

CSG 47, Genoa Christian 44

Canal Fulton Northwest 50, Richfield Revere 32

Carrollton 54, Alliance 9

Centerburg 56, Heath 30

Chagrin Falls 82, Madison 67

Chillicothe Unioto 65, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 26

Chillicothe Zane Trace 41, Oak Hill 15

Cin. Indian Hill 54, Norwood 24

Cols. Centennial 64, Cols. Eastmoor 31

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 62, Cols. Grandview Hts. 39

Columbiana 57, New Middletown Spring. 55, OT

Conneaut 61, Vienna Mathews 33

Convoy Crestview 40, Ft. Recovery 24

Copley 64, Streetsboro 60

Cortland Lakeview 61, Warren Howland 50

Covington 52, Piqua 34

Cuyahoga Falls 53, Peninsula Woodridge 38

Defiance Tinora 34, Miller City 32

Delaware Buckeye Valley 50, Caledonia River Valley 21

Delaware Christian 57, Galion 38

Dola Hardin Northern 48, New Bremen 37

E. Can. 48, New Franklin Manchester 20

Elyria Cath. 42, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38

Fairview 41, Vermilion 28

Fredericktown 49, Sparta Highland 39

Ft. Loramie 49, Casstown Miami E. 30

Geneva 55, Gates Mills Hawken 34

Germantown Valley View 59, Franklin 41

Granville Christian 48, Millersport 44

Greenfield McClain 42, Bainbridge Paint Valley 34

Greenville 54, Eaton 50

Hamilton Ross 50, Loveland 41

Hannibal River 55, Barnesville 25

Harrison 62, Cin. Colerain 41

Harrod Allen E. 57, Arlington 36

Horizon-Cleveland 34, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 25

Hubbard 52, Youngs. Mooney 51

Kalida 49, Holgate 22

Kansas Lakota 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 49

Kings Mills Kings 59, Seton 51

LaGrange Keystone 54, Collins Western Reserve 20

Lakeside Danbury 52, Northwood 10

Lodi Cloverleaf 52, Barberton 36

Marietta 73, Belpre 38

Marion Pleasant 57, Bucyrus 30

Martins Ferry 68, E. Liverpool 28

Massillon Jackson 72, Massillon Tuslaw 58

McArthur Vinton County 61, Waverly 57

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39, Ada 31

Metamora Evergreen 46, Edgerton 35

Miami Valley Christian Academy 46, Cin. Seven Hills 39

Middletown 41, Trenton Edgewood 29

Milford Center Fairbanks 67, Marion Elgin 48

Minerva 46, Magnolia Sandy Valley 38

Montpelier 35, Defiance Ayersville 24

Montverde Academy, Fla. 75, Purcell Marian 69

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55, Lima Bath 42

Mt. Orab Western Brown 64, Hillsboro 55

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 40

New Concord John Glenn 48, McConnelsville Morgan 42

Newark 48, Grove City 42

Niles McKinley 42, Youngs. Liberty 10

Norwalk 59, Ashland 25

Orwell Grand Valley 46, Middlefield Cardinal 38

Ottoville 52, Van Wert 26

Painesville Harvey 48, Elyria Open Door 47

Pandora-Gilboa 50, Leipsic 33

Parma Padua 68, Chagrin Falls Kenston 38

Pataskala Licking Hts. 64, Galloway Westland 32

Perrysburg 60, Holland Springfield 22

Port Clinton 42, Elmore Woodmore 32

Proctorville Fairland 66, Canal Winchester Harvest 53

Racine Southern 67, Wellston 31

Reading 53, Lockland 17

Richwood N. Union 49, Cardington-Lincoln 35

Rocky River Lutheran W. 75, Brooklyn 3

Rootstown 65, Garrettsville Garfield 16

Salem 54, Hanoverton United 10

Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Blanchester 18

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 32, Independence 30

Sidney 67, Russia 62

Spencerville 49, Celina 41

Spring. Kenton Ridge 48, Spring. Cath. Cent. 28

St Marys 63, Sherwood Fairview 53

Stewart Federal Hocking 91, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 86

Strongsville 52, Berlin Hiland 47

Stryker 40, Pettisville 29

Sugar Grove Berne Union 40, Cols. Cristo Rey 25

Thomas Worthington 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33

Tiffin Columbian 36, Bowling Green 27

Tipp City Bethel 39, Jackson Center 32

Tol. Whitmer 27, Napoleon 24

Tontogany Otsego 46, N. Baltimore 45

Uhrichsville Claymont 35, Bowerston Conotton Valley 27

Union City Mississinawa Valley 62, Sidney Lehman 10

Utica 41, Philo 40

Versailles 46, Botkins 30

Vincent Warren 38, New Lexington 27

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45, Carlisle 24

Warren JFK 54, Youngs. East 43

Wauseon 63, Tol. Bowsher 54

Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Mechanicsburg 47

Waynesville 66, Wilmington 33

Wellington 42, Rittman 18

Whitehall-Yearling 72, Newark Licking Valley 47

Wickliffe 46, Ashtabula Lakeside 30

Windham 23, Campbell Memorial 19

Wintersville Indian Creek 61, Cambridge 27

Worthington Kilbourne 53, Westerville Cent. 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
1 dead, 3 injured after Champaign County crash
2
St. Paris council delays proposed policing change, will vote in...
3
Rue: Springfield will follow immigration law; Moreno, Trump send mixed...
4
10 Springfield ‘transplant heroes’ honored at annual Mayor’s Breakfast
5
Tecumseh schools’ vote to arm staff delayed to January; issue surprises...