Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 7=
Ashville Teays Valley 52, Westerville Cent. 37
Sunbury Big Walnut 60, Cols. Bishop Watterson 34
Division V=
Region 18=
Cols. Africentric 58, London Madison-Plains 45
Gahanna Cols. Academy 42, Amanda-Clearcreek 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
