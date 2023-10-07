Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Firestone 28, Akr. North 0

Akr. Hoban 28, Cle. Glenville 16

Andover Pymatuning Valley 48, Vienna Mathews 0

Arcadia 73, Vanlue 0

Archbold 35, Wauseon 14

Arlington 14, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Attica Seneca E. 30, Sycamore Mohawk 7

Avon 45, Grafton Midview 7

Bainbridge Paint Valley 41, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Barberton 51, Copley 47

Barnesville 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 6

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Batavia Clermont NE 21, Fayetteville-Perry 14

Bay Village Bay 44, Westlake 28

Bellbrook 49, Monroe 6

Bellefontaine 44, Urbana 14

Beloit W. Branch 49, Alliance 41

Berea-Midpark 31, N. Ridgeville 7

Berlin Center Western Reserve 61, Atwater Waterloo 8

Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Caldwell 6

Bishop Hartley 15, Cols. DeSales 12

Bishop Ready 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 21

Bishop Watterson 41, Cols. St. Charles 7

Bloom-Carroll 42, Ashville Teays Valley 7

Bluffton 34, Leipsic 0

Bowling Green 83, Tol. Woodward 14

Brookville 37, Eaton 17

Bryan 42, Swanton 0

Burton Berkshire 35, Mantua Crestwood 24

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28, Waterford 14

Can. Cent. Cath. 52, Cle. Collinwood 0

Can. Glenoak 42, Louisville 7

Can. McKinley 27, Massillon Jackson 13

Canal Winchester 35, Westerville S. 14

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, STVM 13

Canfield 42, Parma Hts. Holy Name 9

Canfield S. Range 49, Niles McKinley 14

Carey 63, Bucyrus 0

Carrollton 21, Salem 7

Castalia Margaretta 20, Kansas Lakota 3

Celina 27, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Centerville 24, Springfield 16

Chagrin Falls Kenston 36, Painesville Riverside 35

Chardon 49, Mayfield 7

Chillicothe Unioto 21, Chillicothe Zane Trace 14

Cin. Country Day 49, Hamilton New Miami 0

Cin. NW 31, Day. Ponitz Tech. 15

Cin. Princeton 41, Middletown 15

Cin. Purcell Marian 53, Norwood 6

Cin. St. Xavier 24, Cin. La Salle 13

Cin. Summit Country Day 27, Cin. N. College Hill 26

Cin. Taft 61, Cin. Western Hills 0

Cin. Withrow 46, Cin. Aiken 6

Circleville Logan Elm 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 63, Mt. Orab Western Brown 14

Cle. E. Tech 20, Cle. Lincoln W. 12

Cle. Hay 34, Cle. Rhodes 12

Cle. John Marshall 41, Cle. JFK 6

Coldwater 35, New Bremen 21

Collins Western Reserve 44, Greenwich S. Cent. 22

Cols. Bexley 42, Whitehall-Yearling 35

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 35, Baltimore Liberty Union 14

Cols. Marion-Franklin 34, West 12

Cols. Upper Arlington 10, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0

Cols. Walnut Ridge 44, Cols. Eastmoor 19

Columbia Station Columbia 20, Lorain Clearview 13

Columbiana Crestview 37, Warren Champion 10

Columbus Grove 37, Convoy Crestview 0

Conneaut 27, Ashtabula Edgewood 24

Coshocton 41, Crooksville 14

Creston Norwayne 50, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Crown City S. Gallia 36, Franklin Furnace Green 19

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 39, Canal Fulton Northwest 16

Dalton 47, Rittman 6

Danville 52, Centerburg 22

Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, Day. Carroll 7

Day. Northridge 40, Troy Christian 7

Day. Oakwood 35, Carlisle 14

DeGraff Riverside 30, Casstown Miami E. 0

Defiance 28, Lima Bath 27

Defiance Ayersville 30, Antwerp 24

Defiance Tinora 56, Paulding 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Dublin Jerome 17

Dola Hardin Northern 64, Crestline 0

Dover 48, Youngs. Boardman 21

Dresden Tri-Valley 52, Philo 35

Dublin Coffman 21, Hilliard Davidson 20

East 22, Cols. Beechcroft 16

Eastlake North 10, Willoughby S. 3

Fairfield Christian 28, Corning Miller 21

Findlay 42, Perrysburg 35

Findlay Liberty-Benton 33, Pandora-Gilboa 28

Fostoria 34, Millbury Lake 32

Ft. Recovery 29, Rockford Parkway 14

Gahanna Lincoln 17, Westerville Cent. 0

Galion Northmor 31, Mt. Gilead 3

Garfield Hts. Trinity 21, Brooklyn 14

Garrettsville Garfield 49, Newton Falls 14

Gates Mills Hawken 47, Orange 13

Geneva 49, Ashtabula Lakeside 6

Gibsonburg 48, Willard 7

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 34, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 12

Granville 41, Zanesville 0

Hamilton Badin 29, Kettering Alter 24

Hannibal River 28, Sarahsville Shenandoah 24

Harrison 47, Oxford Talawanda 13

Haviland Wayne Trace 19, Sherwood Fairview 16

Heath 55, Johnstown Northridge 0

Hilliard Bradley 20, Powell Olentangy Liberty 13

Howard E. Knox 35, Fredericktown 0

Huber Hts. Wayne 27, Kettering Fairmont 23

Hudson 17, Macedonia Nordonia 14

Huron 56, Vermilion 0

Independence 26, Wickliffe 7

Ironton 54, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12

Jackson 63, Hillsboro 21

Johnstown 30, Utica 24

Kirtland 49, Painesville Harvey 12

Lancaster 27, Reynoldsburg 26

Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Circleville 0

Lewis Center Olentangy 36, Hilliard Darby 10

Liberty Center 48, Metamora Evergreen 6

Lisbon David Anderson 50, Leetonia 23

London 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Lorain 57, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Lore City Buckeye Trail 40, Strasburg-Franklin 6

Loudonville 49, Cardington-Lincoln 0

Loveland 34, Morrow Little Miami 26

Lowellville 35, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14

Lucas 49, Plymouth 14

Madison 43, Jefferson Area 7

Madonna, W.Va. 38, Beallsville 0

Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, Uhrichsville Claymont 19

Malvern 21, Newcomerstown 7

Mansfield Madison 38, Mt. Vernon 0

Mansfield Sr. 35, Wooster 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Anna 8

Marietta 48, Pomeroy Meigs 15

Marion Pleasant 14, Galion 13

Marysville 48, Thomas Worthington 7

Massillon 42, Austintown Fitch 7

Massillon Perry 20, Green 14

McArthur Vinton County 69, Bidwell River Valley 12

McComb 61, Bloomdale Elmwood 6

McDonald 40, Windham 6

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32, Marion Elgin 30

Medina Highland 56, Richfield Revere 20

Mentor 41, Brunswick 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 41, Erie, Pa. 28

Miamisburg 28, Beavercreek 10

Milford 3, Cin. Winton Woods 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 20, Ashland 6

Milton-Union 34, Tipp City Bethel 0

Minford 23, Logan 21

Minster 21, Delphos St. John's 10

Mogadore 47, Ravenna SE 6

Montpelier 21, Northwood 12

Morral Ridgedale 34, Cory-Rawson 7

N. Olmsted 42, Fairview 14

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 37, Bucyrus Wynford 34

Napoleon 35, Oregon Clay 34, 3OT

New Concord John Glenn 63, Warsaw River View 0

New Lexington 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 12

New Middletown Spring. 23, Mineral Ridge 10

New Philadelphia 21, Lexington 14

Newark Cath. 28, Hebron Lakewood 7

Norton 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 12

Norwalk St. Paul 33, Ashland Crestview 7

Oak Harbor 21, Genoa Area 0

Oberlin 0, Wellington 0

Oberlin Firelands 35, LaGrange Keystone 0

Olmsted Falls 49, Avon Lake 24

Ontario 34, Marion Harding 0

Orrville 35, Massillon Tuslaw 18

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 28, Medina Buckeye 17

Parma Normandy 32, Lakewood 21

Pemberville Eastwood 45, Tontogany Otsego 14

Pickerington Cent. 42, Groveport-Madison 0

Pickerington N. 48, Grove City 10

Pioneer N. Central 24, Cin. College Prep. 8

Piqua 17, Xenia 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 14

Portsmouth Notre Dame 28, Beaver Eastern 25

Portsmouth Sciotoville 34, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 12

Proctorville Fairland 43, Portsmouth 27

Reading 48, Cin. Deer Park 14

Richmond Edison 41, Rayland Buckeye 6

Richwood N. Union 41, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 9

River Rouge, Mich. 36, Euclid 6

Rocky River 35, Elyria Cath. 21

Rocky River Lutheran W. 12, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

S. Charleston SE 21, Cedarville 13

Sandusky 32, Clyde 22

Sandusky Perkins 52, Norwalk 3

Sandusky St. Mary 48, Lakeside Danbury 22

Shelby 36, Bellville Clear Fork 21

Smithville 32, West Salem Northwestern 15

Spencerville 35, Ada 14

Spring. NE 13, Milford Center Fairbanks 0

Spring. NW 12, St. Paris Graham 0

Spring. Shawnee 35, Lewistown Indian Lake 0

St. Marys Memorial 59, Kenton 32

Steubenville 36, Taylor Allderdice, Pa. 0

Stewart Federal Hocking 48, Parkersburg Catholic, W.Va. 0

Streetsboro 48, Peninsula Woodridge 16

Struthers 34, Youngs. East 8

Sugarcreek Garaway 58, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Sullivan Black River 35, Sheffield Brookside 0

Sylvania Southview 26, Fremont Ross 14

Thornville Sheridan 48, Zanesville Maysville 0

Tiffin Calvert 49, Elmore Woodmore 0

Tiffin Columbian 43, Bellevue 12

Tipp City Tippecanoe 42, W. Carrollton 6

Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, St. Mary's Prep, Mich. 0

Tol. Christian 20, Holgate 14

Tol. Ottawa Hills 70, Oregon Stritch 7

Tol. Scott 41, Tol. Rogers 6

Tol. Whitmer 42, Sylvania Northview 0

Toronto 48, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

Troy 35, Riverside Stebbins 0

Uniontown Lake 21, N. Can. Hoover 7

Van Wert 40, Lima Shawnee 26

Versailles 28, St. Henry 6

Vincent Warren 49, Cambridge 21

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 41, Bradford 8

W. Chester Lakota W. 34, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0

W. Jefferson 34, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

W. Liberty-Salem 19, Mechanicsburg 13

Wadsworth 49, Stow-Munroe Falls 7

Wapakoneta 44, Elida 3

Warren Harding 24, Youngs. Mooney 21

Washington C.H. 49, Greenfield McClain 25

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 47, Chillicothe 7

Waynesfield-Goshen 50, Lima Perry 7

Waynesville 42, Middletown Madison Senior 0

Weir, W.Va. 48, Martins Ferry 21

Westerville N. 23, Sunbury Big Walnut 12

Wheelersburg 40, Waverly 7

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 48, Shadyside 14

Williamsburg 47, Lees Creek E. Clinton 8

Williamsport Westfall 56, Frankfort Adena 10

Youngs. Chaney High School 46, Warren Howland 15

Youngs. Liberty 35, Leavittsburg LaBrae 15

Zanesville W. Muskingum 42, McConnelsville Morgan 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lima Cent. Cath. vs. Richmond Hts., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

