Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Final=
Division II=
Westerville N. 78, Massillon Perry 46
Division III=
Louisville 63, Cin. Aiken 61
Division IV=
Zanesville Maysville 74, Cle. Glenville 67
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
