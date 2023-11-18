Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Springfield 21, Dublin Coffman 14

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 30, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 6

Region 6=

Avon 28, Medina Highland 14

Region 7=

Massillon 31, Green 6

Division III=

Region 10=

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Tiffin Columbian 6

Region 11=

Bishop Watterson 19, Bellefontaine 13

Division IV=

Region 13=

Can. South 35, Struthers 13

Region 16=

Kettering Alter 17, Cin. Wyoming 0

Division V=

Region 17=

Perry 32, Canfield S. Range 0

Region 18=

Liberty Center 17, Coldwater 7

Region 19=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 22, Wheelersburg 0

Division VI=

Region 21=

Kirtland 42, Mogadore 0

Region 22=

Columbus Grove 17, Bluffton 10

Region 23=

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, W. Jefferson 7

Region 24=

Versailles 41, Anna 14

Division VII=

Region 25=

Dalton 31, Danville 8

Region 28=

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Ansonia 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
No injuries in crash involving Triad Middle School bus
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
VOA Country Music Fest 2024 announces 2 new headliners
5
Costs continue to climb for city plaza refresh and fire station
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top