Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Springfield 21, Dublin Coffman 14
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 30, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 6
Region 6=
Avon 28, Medina Highland 14
Region 7=
Massillon 31, Green 6
Division III=
Region 10=
Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Tiffin Columbian 6
Region 11=
Bishop Watterson 19, Bellefontaine 13
Division IV=
Region 13=
Can. South 35, Struthers 13
Region 16=
Kettering Alter 17, Cin. Wyoming 0
Division V=
Region 17=
Perry 32, Canfield S. Range 0
Region 18=
Liberty Center 17, Coldwater 7
Region 19=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 22, Wheelersburg 0
Division VI=
Region 21=
Kirtland 42, Mogadore 0
Region 22=
Columbus Grove 17, Bluffton 10
Region 23=
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, W. Jefferson 7
Region 24=
Versailles 41, Anna 14
Division VII=
Region 25=
Dalton 31, Danville 8
Region 28=
Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Ansonia 0
