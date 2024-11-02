Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Division I=
Region 1=
Massillon Jackson 24, Brunswick 3
Perrysburg 47, Medina 0
St. Edward (OH) 48, Findlay 0
Region 2=
Centerville 42, Beavercreek 0
Kettering Fairmont 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 27, Newark 15
Pickerington Cent. 69, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 13
Powell Olentangy Liberty 41, Lancaster 7
Region 4=
Cin. Elder 28, Mason 3
Cin. Moeller 63, Cin. Sycamore 7
Cin. Princeton 48, Fairfield 7
Cin. Winton Woods 35, Morrow Little Miami 0
Hamilton 28, Cin. Oak Hills 0
W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 45, Akr. Firestone 6
Hudson 37, Youngs. Boardman 7
Uniontown Lake 28, N. Can. Hoover 0
Warren Harding 37, Cle. Hay 0
Region 6=
Avon 47, N. Olmsted 12
Medina Highland 52, Fremont Ross 7
N. Ridgeville 42, Tol. Start 6
Olmsted Falls 35, Amherst Steele 7
Wadsworth 42, N. Royalton 6
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Cle. Rhodes 6
Region 7=
Ashland 42, Cols. St. Charles 0
Canal Winchester 17, Westerville S. 7
Massillon Perry 34, Cols. Northland 6
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Logan 0
Region 8=
Cin. Anderson 78, Trenton Edgewood 7
Harrison 43, Troy 7
Kings Mills Kings 10, Cin. Withrow 0
Vandalia Butler 31, Lima 0
Xenia 31, Sidney 14
Division III=
Region 9=
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45, Hunting Valley University 14
Youngs. Ursuline 44, Youngs. Chaney High School 14
Region 10=
Defiance 38, Bowling Green 0
Lexington 28, Maumee 14
Medina Buckeye 42, Norwalk 7
Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14
Region 11=
Bishop Watterson 44, Vincent Warren 7
Dover 33, Granville 0
Steubenville 47, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7
Region 12=
Bellbrook 47, Day. Meadowdale 12
Cin. McNicholas 35, Celina 3
Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, Oxford Talawanda 7
Wapakoneta 48, Franklin 7
Division IV=
Region 13=
Struthers 49, Norton 28
Region 14=
Bay (OH) 41, Lodi Cloverleaf 14
Clyde 42, Tontogany Otsego 7
Napoleon 49, Lorain Clearview 0
Ontario 24, Bellville Clear Fork 2
Ottawa-Glandorf 13, Galion 7
Sandusky Perkins 49, Upper Sandusky 10
Shelby 49, Elida 21
Region 15=
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Heath 15
Millersburg W. Holmes 28, Chillicothe Unioto 21
St Clairsville 40, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
Region 16=
Cin. Taft 50, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Cin. Wyoming 49, Cin. Shroder 14
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 7
Kettering Alter 14, Eaton 0
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 43, Urbana 6
Division V=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 56, Navarre Fairless 13
Girard 44, Richmond Edison 7
New Franklin Manchester 49, Youngs. Liberty 14
Poland Seminary 39, Can. Cent. Cath. 18
Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Cortland Lakeview 21
Region 18=
Creston Norwayne 45, Delta 42, OT
Findlay Liberty-Benton 37, Fairview 0
Liberty Center 58, Utica 6
Milan Edison 42, Johnstown Northridge 0
Oak Harbor 52, Fredericktown 7
Pemberville Eastwood 41, Archbold 0
Wooster Triway 41, Johnstown 20
Region 19=
Belmont Union Local 23, Nelsonville-York 13
Gahanna Cols. Academy 24, Piketon 7
Portsmouth 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 16
Proctorville Fairland 31, Chillicothe Zane Trace 7
Region 20=
Casstown Miami E. 14, Milton-Union 6
Lewistown Indian Lake 19, Versailles 7
Lima Bath 51, Carlisle 22
Division VI=
Region 21=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 37, Mineral Ridge 0
Dalton 62, Youngs. Valley Christian 0
Kirtland 62, Rootstown 0
Mogadore 27, Hanoverton United 13
New Middletown Spring. 35, Sullivan Black River 6
Smithville 20, Leavittsburg LaBrae 13
Region 22=
Attica Seneca E. 56, Collins Western Reserve 20
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 43, Castalia Margaretta 8
Huron 42, Spencerville 7
Sherwood Fairview 41, Elmore Woodmore 9
Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, Ashland Crestview 12
Region 23=
Cols. Grandview Hts. 41, Marion Elgin 6
Galion Northmor 42, Caldwell 0
Newcomerstown 23, Grove City Christian 14
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28, Mechanicsburg 21
Waterford 34, Milford Center Fairbanks 21
Region 24=
Coldwater 58, Covington 0
Ironton Rock Hill 30, London Madison-Plains 21
Portsmouth W. 42, Chesapeake 24
Spring. NE 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Division VII=
Region 25=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Crestline 0
Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Norwalk St Paul 20
Jeromesville Hillsdale 55, Fairport Harbor Harding 12
Lowellville 34, McDonald 20
Monroeville 47, Independence 7
Warren JFK 40, E. Palestine 13
Region 26=
Columbus Grove 42, N. Baltimore 8
Gibsonburg 21, Arlington 6
Leipsic 30, Ada 22
Lima Cent. Cath. 33, Pandora-Gilboa 28
McComb 28, Edon 14
Sycamore Mohawk 49, Edgerton 14
Region 27=
Beaver Eastern 30, Strasburg 6
Bowerston Conotton Valley 46, Fairfield Christian 7
Crown City S. Gallia 56, New Matamoras Frontier 14
Region 28=
Ansonia 46, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 8
Cin. College Prep. 20, S. Charleston SE 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 68, Ft. Recovery 0
St. Henry (OH) 13, New Bremen 10
Other=
Cle. Adams 52, Cle. Collinwood 0
Tol. Christian 55, Fremont St. Joseph 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/