Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 65, Dublin Scioto 27

Marysville 53, Chillicothe 16

Division II=

Region 5=

STVM 98, Cle. Lincoln W. 9

Region 8=

Plain City Jonathan Alder 47, Columbus South 18

Division III=

Region 10=

Canal Winchester Harvest 50, Amanda-Clearcreek 39

Johnstown 54, Fredericktown 38

Marion Pleasant 56, Galion Northmor 20

Mechanicsburg 38, London Madison-Plains 29

Region 12=

Centerburg 42, Worthington Christian 38

Cols. Africentric 80, Hebron Lakewood 32

W. Jefferson 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 47

W. Liberty-Salem 37, Casstown Miami E. 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Businesses, community members awarded for contributions at Greater...
2
Superintendent Kronour to leave Northeastern schools
3
Area council puts 5 village leaders on leave; manager calls it...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top