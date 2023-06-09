Friday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
State Semifinal
Division II
Chagrin Falls Kenston 4, Day. Chaminade Julienne 2
Ontario 2, Washington C.H. 1
Division III
Apple Creek Waynedale 6, Tol. Ottawa Hills 2
