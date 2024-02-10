Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chillicothe Huntington 37, Williamsport Westfall 35
Cin. Gamble Montessori 59, Cin. Withrow 52
Cols. Upper Arlington 38, Dublin Coffman 26
Frankfort Adena 61, Chillicothe Zane Trace 15
Lewis Center Olentangy 62, Dublin Jerome 47
Marysville 52, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 14
Middletown Madison Senior 62, Painesville Harvey 32
Monroeville 63, Norwalk St Paul 42
New London 46, Greenwich S. Cent. 33
Oberlin Firelands 52, Sullivan Black River 37
Piketon 57, Bainbridge Paint Valley 32
Rocky River 67, Bay Village Bay 42
Tol. Scott 64, Lima Cent. Cath. 32
Vandalia Butler 54, Riverside Stebbins 25
Worthington Kilbourne 56, Westerville N. 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
