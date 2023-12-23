Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antwerp 46, Kalida 45
Archbold 57, Sherwood Fairview 23
Avon Lake 54, Lorain 52
Baltimore Liberty Union 70, Amanda-Clearcreek 36
Barberton 71, Elyria Cath. 55
Barnesville 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 36
Beaver 78, St. Clairsville 69
Bellbrook 70, Monroe 59
Bellevue 44, Sandusky Perkins 36
Belmont Union Local 61, Bellaire 57
Berlin Center Western Reserve 53, Leetonia 31
Berlin Hiland 45, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41
Botkins 63, Hou 31
Bowling Green 42, Napoleon 40
Bradford 78, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46
Brookfield 49, Cortland Maplewood 42
Bucyrus Wynford 79, Bucyrus 48
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 43
Can. Glenoak 66, Massillon Jackson 63
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 84, Lanier Christian, Ga. 44
Canfield 88, Cle. Collinwood 15
Canfield S. Range 59, Hubbard 56
Carey 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31
Carlisle 52, Eaton 50
Casstown Miami E. 82, DeGraff Riverside 62
Cedarville 76, Spring. Cath. Cent. 43
Celina 42, Versailles 41
Chillicothe Huntington 38, RULH 35
Cin. Aiken 57, Scott, Ky. 49
Cin. Gamble Montessori 57, Tol. Scott 50
Cin. McNicholas 61, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 58
Cin. Moeller 68, Cin. Turpin 46
Cin. St. Xavier 73, Fairfield 58
Cin. Sycamore 52, Cin. Oak Hills 28
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, Cle. Hts. 47
Cle. VASJ 71, Youngs. East 60
Collins Western Reserve 69, Monroeville 42
Cols. DeSales 75, Cols. Whetstone 50
Cols. Horizon Science 72, Zanesville W. Muskingum 57
Cols. Upper Arlington 58, Powell Olentangy Liberty 50
Columbus Grove 53, Hamler Patrick Henry 47
Creston Norwayne 72, Rittman 41
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 73, Wooster Triway 66
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 72, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 67
Cuyahoga Hts. 46, Independence 37
Defiance Ayersville 49, Ft. Jennings 40
Delphos St. John's 62, Convoy Crestview 44
Doylestown Chippewa 69, West Salem Northwestern 65
E. Can. 64, Newcomerstown 50
Eastlake North 66, Bedford 61
Elmore Woodmore 73, Lakeside Danbury 71
Elyria Open Door 81, Garrett Morgan 51
Euclid 66, Gates Mills Gilmour 51
Fairview 74, Mentor Lake Cath. 58
Findlay 67, Tol. Whitmer 45
Fleming Co., Ky. 75, Cin. Taft 74
Ft. Loramie 39, Sidney Fairlawn 37
Ft. Recovery 39, S. Adams, Ind. 37
Gahanna Lincoln 50, New Albany 30
Geneva 74, Chardon 41
Germantown Valley View 65, Waynesville 62
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 59, New Concord John Glenn 52
Gorham Fayette 40, Morenci, Mich. 30
Goshen 76, Blanchester 37
Grafton Midview 73, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 62
Green 56, Massillon Perry 34
Hamilton 65, Cin. Colerain 34
Harrod Allen E. 56, Cory-Rawson 33
Haviland Wayne Trace 74, Arlington 51
Hebron Lakewood 70, Cle. John Marshall 39
Jeromesville Hillsdale 56, Dalton 54
Kenton 91, Waynesfield-Goshen 57
Kettering Alter 83, University, Tenn. 82, 4OT
Kinsman Badger 88, McDonald 55
Kirtland 63, Chesterland W. Geauga 58
Leavittsburg LaBrae 71, Bristol 62
Leesburg Fairfield 58, Fayetteville-Perry 53
Lewistown Indian Lake 79, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 16
Lexington 88, Ashland 54
Liberty Christian Academy 60, Millersport 49
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50, Middletown 37
Lima Temple Christian 49, New Knoxville 46
Lorain Clearview 65, Brooklyn 61
Lore City Buckeye Trail 67, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44
Lucasville Valley 79, Crown City S. Gallia 71
Lyndhurst Brush 62, Warrensville Hts. 58
Magnolia Sandy Valley 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 37
Malvern 73, Strasburg-Franklin 30
Mansfield Christian 70, Mansfield St. Peter's 29
Maple Hts. 75, Elyria 60
Massillon 85, Warren Harding 76
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 73, Vanlue 22
Middlefield Cardinal 62, Garrettsville Garfield 55
Millbury Lake 93, Maumee 73
Miller City 40, Van Buren 27
Milton-Union 43, Tipp City Bethel 32
Minford 80, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54
Mowrystown Whiteoak 72, Manchester 63
N. Baltimore 49, Morral Ridgedale 41
N. Can. Hoover 41, Uniontown Lake 23
New Lexington 55, Warsaw River View 45
New Middletown Spring. 60, Columbiana 45
New Philadelphia 58, Mansfield Madison 27
Newark 45, Reynoldsburg 41
Oak Harbor 64, Pemberville Eastwood 55
Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Tol. Bowsher 56
Painesville Harvey 74, Wickliffe 56
Painesville Riverside 87, Hunting Valley University 86
Pandora-Gilboa 48, Leipsic 37
Paulding 56, Stryker 33
Perrysburg 74, Sylvania Northview 54
Pickerington Cent. 67, Grove City Cent. Crossing 49
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 48, New Lebanon Dixie 33
Plain City Jonathan Alder 76, Bellefontaine 44
Poland Seminary 49, Cortland Lakeview 45, 2OT
Richmond Edison 58, Salineville Southern 45
Rockford Parkway 54, Delphos Jefferson 47
Russia 65, Anna 46
Salem 64, Niles McKinley 58
Sandusky 61, Clyde 51
Seaman N. Adams 73, Peebles 39
Sebring McKinley 51, Kingsway Christian 46
Shadyside 58, Bridgeport 50
Sheffield Brookside 85, Bay Village Bay 78, OT
Sidney 60, Piqua 37
Smithville 55, Apple Creek Waynedale 51
Spencerville 68, Minster 51
Spring. Kenton Ridge 41, London 38
Spring. Shawnee 55, Richwood N. Union 48
St. Marys Memorial 58, Maria Stein Marion Local 39
Stewart Federal Hocking 73, Reedsville Eastern 59
Streetsboro 58, Hudson 51, OT
Struthers 58, Girard 36
Sugarcreek Garaway 52, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 29
Tallmadge 61, Youngs. Boardman 48
Tol. Start 49, Defiance 39
Toronto 50, Wellsville 32
Troy Christian 62, Day. Northridge 49
Twinsburg 55, Chagrin Falls 37
Ursuline Academy 77, Youngs. Chaney High School 54
Vienna Mathews 58, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46
W. Liberty-Salem 53, W. Jefferson 16
Wapakoneta 44, Lima Perry 35
Warren Champion 71, Warren Lordstown 43
Warren Howland 51, Newton Falls 38
Warren JFK 75, Louisville Aquinas 60
Wauseon 56, Defiance Tinora 45
Waverly 60, McDermott Scioto NW 50
Westerville S. 73, Delaware Hayes 65
Wheelersburg 64, Latham Western 60
Willard 77, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 41
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 71, Rayland Buckeye 25
Worthington Christian 60, Cols. Bexley 41
Youngs. Valley Christian 63, Youngstown Urban Scholars 27
Zanesville Maysville 56, Zanesville 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/