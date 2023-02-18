X
Dark Mode Toggle

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Hudson 43, Louisville 21

Region 3=

Marysville 91, Cols. Whetstone 3

Division III=

Region 10=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 53, Utica 18

Mechanicsburg 64, Galion Northmor 15

Region 12=

Cols. Africentric 65, London Madison Plains 13

Marion Pleasant 41, Johnstown Northridge 29

Milford Center Fairbanks 68, Bishop Ready 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Excellence in Teaching: Global Impact educator has ‘a strong heart for...
2
What are they building there? 3 local construction projects readers...
3
Cincinnati closing Ohio River water intakes to prevent contamination...
4
Miami University unveils $10.7 million Innovation College@Elm business...
5
17-year-old charged in Clark State bomb threat
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top