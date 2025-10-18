Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Firestone 30, Akr. North 0
Akr. Hoban 46, Central York, Pa. 21
Alliance 35, Minerva 0
Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Middlefield Cardinal 0
Anna 28, Ft. Recovery 24
Ansonia 38, Arcanum 8
Apple Creek Waynedale 44, West Salem Northwestern 32
Archbold 37, Bryan 10
Athens 47, Bidwell River Valley 19
Attica Seneca E. 62, Bucyrus 14
Aurora 42, Kent Roosevelt 14
Avon 43, Avon Lake 12
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42, Northwood 6
Batavia 41, New Richmond 34
Batavia Clermont NE 49, Fayetteville-Perry 6
Bay (OH) 42, Lakewood 7
Beaver Eastern 71, Crown City S. Gallia 52
Beaver Local 42, Cambridge 0
Beavercreek 20, Huber Hts. Wayne 17
Bellbrook 28, Day. Oakwood 13
Bellefontaine 23, Urbana 16
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48, Spring. NW 0
Bellevue 12, Port Clinton 3
Bellville Clear Fork 44, Caledonia River Valley 7
Belmont Union Local 38, Bellaire 13
Beloit W. Branch 48, Carrollton 7
Berea-Midpark 44, Elyria 15
Bethel-Tate 35, Blanchester 34
Beverly Ft. Frye 46, Vincent Warren 8
Bishop Fenwick 16, Cin. McNicholas 14
Bishop Hartley 39, Cols. KIPP 26
Bloom-Carroll 28, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 17
Bluffton 45, Harrod Allen E. 13
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 53, Solon 0
Bridgeport 24, Shadyside 21
Brookfield 52, Newton Falls 20
Bucyrus Wynford 55, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8
Burton Berkshire 33, Wickliffe 21
Byesville Meadowbrook 34, Zanesville Maysville 26
Caldwell 40, Hannibal River 7
Can. Glenoak 44, Mansfield 12
Can. McKinley 40, Massillon Jackson 9
Can. South 28, Massillon Tuslaw 21
Canal Winchester 42, Lancaster 0
Canfield 44, Warren Howland 3
Carlisle 46, Middletown Madison 8
Casstown Miami E. 42, Troy Christian 14
Castalia Margaretta 38, Kansas Lakota 7
Cedarville 36, Spring. Cath. Cent. 28
Celina 45, Ottawa-Glandorf 28
Centerburg 59, Howard E. Knox 6
Chagrin Falls 31, Rootstown 24
Chagrin Falls Kenston 14, Mayfield 7
Chardon 41, Willoughby S. 23
Chardon NDCL 45, Elyria Cath. 21
Chesapeake 27, Ironton Rock Hill 14
Chillicothe 36, Greenfield McClain 14
Chillicothe Huntington 40, Frankfort Adena 14
Chillicothe Zane Trace 69, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0
Cin. Anderson 37, Cin. Winton Woods 30
Cin. Clark Montessori 36, Norwood 0
Cin. Country Day 46, Cin. N. College Hill 14
Cin. Elder 28, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 7
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 36, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21
Cin. Indian Hill 41, Cin. Deer Park 6
Cin. La Salle 35, Louisville 24
Cin. Princeton 35, Fairfield 0
Cin. Taft 45, Cin. Aiken 0
Cin. Wyoming 49, Reading 13
Circleville 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 27
Circleville Logan Elm 40, Albany Alexander 7
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 37, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0
Cle. Collinwood 28, Cle. Lincoln W. 6
Cle. E. Tech 36, Cle. JFK 0
Cle. Glenville 41, Cle. Hay 0
Cle. Hts. 24, Brunswick 21
Cle. VASJ 33, Cle. Benedictine 22
Coldwater 44, Versailles 14
Cols. Beechcroft 22, Cols. Centennial 15
Cols. Bishop Watterson 49, Cin. NW 12
Cols. DeSales 23, Harrison 21
Cols. Franklin Hts. 35, Cols. Bexley 7
Cols. Marion-Franklin 27, Cols. Briggs 14
Cols. Northland 20, Cols. Linden-McKinley 14
Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Dublin Coffman 7
Cols. Whetstone 43, Cols. Mifflin 0
Columbiana 40, E. Palestine 7
Columbiana Crestview 42, Garrettsville Garfield 20
Columbus Grove 33, Lima Cent. Cath. 25
Conneaut 50, Ashtabula Lakeside 49
Convoy Crestview 33, Spencerville 27
Copley 42, Barberton 12
Covington 35, Milton-Union 21
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Parma Padua 7
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 51, STVM 7
Dalton 51, Doylestown Chippewa 6
Dawson-Bryant 30, Proctorville Fairland 0
Day. Chaminade Julienne 34, Day. Carroll 14
Day. Dunbar 42, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Delaware Buckeye Valley 35, Whitehall-Yearling 3
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41, Marysville 7
Delphos St John's 48, Rockford Parkway 13
Delta 50, Metamora Evergreen 6
Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Thornville Sheridan 29, 2OT
E. Liverpool 26, Weir, W.Va. 19
Edgerton 35, Hicksville 12
Elmore Woodmore 38, Tiffin Calvert 31
Euclid 32, Medina 14
Fairfield Christian 32, Sugar Grove Berne Union 12
Fairview 42, Brooklyn 6
Findlay 42, Sylvania Northview 7
Findlay Liberty-Benton 44, Arcadia 6
Franklin 21, Trenton Edgewood 16
Fredericktown 33, Danville 18
Fremont, Ind. 40, Tol. Christian 7
Ft. Loramie 40, Delphos Jefferson 0
Gahanna Cols. Academy 29, Bishop Ready 19
Gahanna Lincoln 44, Grove City 20
Galion 28, Marion Harding High School 20
Galion Northmor 41, Cardington-Lincoln 28
Galloway Westland 24, Hayes 17
Gates Mills Gilmour 28, Cle. Rhodes 12
Gates Mills Hawken 49, Painesville Harvey 46
Geneva 35, Madison 7
Genoa 49, Fostoria 7
Germantown Valley View 27, Brookville 7
Gibsonburg 69, Willard 7
Girard 48, Hubbard 20
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Goshen 49, Wilmington 21
Granville 52, Zanesville 8
Green 28, Massillon Perry 21
Grove City Christian 41, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0
Groveport-Madison 44, Logan 13
Hamilton 14, Middletown 10
Hamilton Badin 28, Kettering Alter 14
Hamilton New Miami 24, Lockland 14
Hamilton Ross 9, Monroe 0
Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Swanton 0
Hanoverton United 42, Wellsville 7
Heath 40, Johnstown Northridge 3
Hilliard Darby 29, Thomas Worthington 12
Holland Springfield 45, Tol. Woodward 0
Hudson 42, Macedonia Nordonia 35, 2OT
Hunting Valley University 21, Cols. St. Charles 20
Independence 37, Beachwood 0
Independence, W.Va. 42, Barnesville 21
Ironton 56, Gallipolis Gallia 7
Jamestown Greeneview 28, Spring. Greenon 12
Jeromesville Hillsdale 49, Rittman 13
Kettering Fairmont 10, Springfield 7
Kings Mills Kings 38, Cin. Turpin 26
Kirtland 40, Mantua Crestwood 0
LaGrange Keystone 33, Oberlin Firelands 24
Lancaster Fairfield Union 34, Amanda-Clearcreek 14
Lebanon 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 8
Leipsic 37, Arlington 6
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 38, Hilliard Bradley 14
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 27, Union City Mississinawa Valley 20
Lewistown Indian Lake 24, St. Paris Graham 21
Lexington 49, Mansfield Madison 17
Liberty Center 56, Wauseon 0
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 38, Cin. Sycamore 0
Lima Bath 39, Defiance 21
Lima Shawnee 45, Van Wert 24
Lisbon David Anderson 41, Leetonia 21
London 37, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
London Madison-Plains 28, S. Charleston SE 27
Lorain Clearview 27, Columbia Station Columbia 21
Loveland 56, Cin. West Clermont 21
Lowellville 40, Atwater Waterloo 14
Lucas 26, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12
Lucasville Valley 41, Cols. Grandview Hts. 8
Lyndhurst Brush 35, Erie, Pa. 7
Malvern 56, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 16
Manchester 52, Vanlue 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Minster 0
Marietta 34, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 16
Mason 38, Cin. Colerain 21
Massillon Washington 42, Warren Harding 10
McComb 47, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
McDermott Scioto NW 59, Waverly 31
McDonald 7, New Middletown Spring. 6
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Dola Hardin Northern 6
Medina Buckeye 35, Rocky River 27
Medina Highland 49, Richfield Revere 7
Mentor 38, Lorain 6
Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14
Miamisburg 28, Clayton Northmont 14
Milan Edison 27, Vermilion 24
Milford Center Fairbanks 64, N. Lewisburg Triad 12
Mineral Ridge 51, Berlin Center Western Reserve 20
Mogadore 33, Louisville Aquinas 0
Monroeville 28, Ashland Crestview 26
Montpelier 56, Pioneer N. Central 42
Morral Ridgedale 17, Waynesfield-Goshen 0
Morrow Little Miami 45, Milford (OH) 14
Mt Gilead 28, Loudonville 21
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 42, Cory-Rawson 7
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, Cin. Madeira 19
N. Olmsted 13, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 10
N. Ridgeville 42, Amherst Steele 28
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Upper Sandusky 24
Napoleon 7, Fremont Ross 0
Navarre Fairless 22, Canal Fulton Northwest 21, OT
Nelsonville-York 54, McArthur Vinton County 12
New Lexington 45, Crooksville 6
New Madison Tri-Village 40, Camden Preble Shawnee 7
New Paris National Trail 55, Bradford 0
New Philadelphia 26, Millersburg W. Holmes 21
Newark 35, Reynoldsburg 21
Newark Cath. 28, Hebron Lakewood 14
Newark Licking Valley 58, Mt. Vernon 13
Newcomerstown 38, Strasburg 7
Norton 61, Akr. Springfield 0
Norwalk 31, Sandusky 28
Norwalk St Paul 50, Ashland Mapleton 6
Oak Harbor 60, Maumee 36
Olmsted Falls 42, Grafton Midview 7
Ontario 35, Sparta Highland 0
Oregon Clay 29, Tol. Whitmer 28
Orrville 35, New Franklin Manchester 28
Orwell Grand Valley 42, Vienna Mathews 20
Oxford Talawanda 35, Cin. Mt Healthy 14
Painesville Riverside 42, Eastlake North 21
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Ada 6
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14
Paulding 36, Defiance Tinora 10
Pemberville Eastwood 42, Millbury Lake 7
Peninsula Woodridge 21, Lodi Cloverleaf 15
Perry 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 21
Perrysburg 24, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3
Philo 31, New Concord John Glenn 13
Pickerington Central 49, Ashville Teays Valley 17
Pickerington North 35, New Albany 7
Piqua 28, Vandalia Butler 23
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 33
Poland Seminary 42, Cortland Lakeview 0
Pomeroy Meigs 33, Wellston 8
Portsmouth 41, South Point 13
Portsmouth W. 46, Oak Hill 8
Powell Olentangy Liberty 21, Hilliard Davidson 7
Purcell Marian 28, Cin. Summit 7
Racine Southern 40, Stewart Federal Hocking 6
Ravenna 41, Akr. Coventry 0
Ravenna SE 42, Leavittsburg LaBrae 28
Richmond Edison 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 19
Richwood N. Union 48, Spring. Shawnee 14
Riverside Stebbins 34, Fairborn 21
Salem 61, Alliance Marlington 39
Salineville Southern 44, Youngs. Valley Christian 35
Sandusky Perkins 41, Huron 6
Sarahsville Shenandoah 32, New Matamoras Frontier 22
Sheffield Brookside 28, Oberlin 27
Shelby 55, Marion Pleasant 10
Sherwood Fairview 37, Haviland Wayne Trace 7
Sidney 31, W. Carrollton 28
Spring. NE 52, Mechanicsburg 26
Springboro 30, Centerville 20
St Clairsville 28, Wintersville Indian Creek 21, OT
St Marys 35, Kenton 26
St. Henry (OH) 20, New Bremen 0
St. Xavier (OH) 41, Cle. St Ignatius 7
Steubenville 36, Erie McDowell, Pa. 13
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 48, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30
Streetsboro 38, Mogadore Field 6
Struthers 44, Niles McKinley 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7
Sullivan Black River 48, Wellington 7
Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Dublin Scioto 6
Sycamore Mohawk 29, Carey 28, OT
Sylvania Southview 22, Bowling Green 7
Tallmadge 42, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Tiffin Columbian 49, Clyde 20
Tipp City Tippecanoe 21, Troy 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 40, Tol. St. Francis 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 56, Erie-Mason, Mich. 8
Tontogany Otsego 21, Rossford 6
Toronto 44, Rayland Buckeye 8
Uniontown Lake 20, N. Can. Hoover 14
Van Buren 41, Bloomdale Elmwood 0
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 25, New Lebanon Dixie 7
W. Chester Lakota W. 38, Cin. Oak Hills 6
W. Jefferson 20, W. Liberty-Salem 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28, Uhrichsville Claymont 7
Wadsworth 50, Stow-Munroe Falls 20
Wapakoneta 41, Elida 10
Warren De La Salle, Mich. 48, Toledo St John's Jesuit 22
Washington C.H. 43, Hillsboro 21
Waterford 47, Glouster Trimble 0
Waynesville 21, Eaton 17
West 25, Columbus South 23
Westerville Cent. 30, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Westerville S. 29, Canal Winchester Harvest 28, OT
Westlake 16, Parma Normandy 6
Wheelersburg 56, Minford 6
Williamsburg 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0
Williamsport Westfall 53, Piketon 21
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63, Portsmouth Notre Dame 47
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 28, Cameron, W.Va. 6
Wooster Triway 28, Can. Cent. Cath. 0
Worthington Kilbourne 34, Westerville N. 17
Xenia 44, Greenville 7
Youngs. East 26, Bedford 18
Youngs. Mooney 38, Canfield S. Range 30
Zanesville Rosecrans 30, Millersport 0
Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Coshocton 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Youngs. Ursuline vs. Youngs. Chaney High School, ccd.
