Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 28, Delphos Jefferson 0
Akr. Hoban 57, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7
Akr. Manchester 19, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Andover Pymatuning Valley 40, Fairport Harbor Harding 0
Ansonia 30, New Paris National Trail 0
Archbold 49, Swanton 7
Ashland Crestview 56, Plymouth 7
Ashtabula Lakeside 44, Jefferson Area 14
Ashtabula St. John 36, Windham 33
Ashville Teays Valley 34, Amanda-Clearcreek 21
Athens 48, Pomeroy Meigs 27
Attica Seneca E. 44, Bucyrus 14
Avon 41, Berea-Midpark 0
Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Piketon 30
Barberton 29, Richfield Revere 12
Barnesville 41, Caldwell 7
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 72, Willard 33
Bay Village Bay 34, Fairview 7
Beaver Eastern 49, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0
Bellbrook 31, Franklin 0
Bellefontaine 42, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
Belmont Union Local 44, Cambridge 14
Beloit W. Branch 56, Alliance Marlington 0
Bethel-Tate 38, Batavia Clermont NE 0
Bishop Hartley 51, Cle. VASJ 20
Bishop Watterson 51, Cols. KIPP 0
Bluffton 21, Convoy Crestview 0
Bowerston Conotton Valley 33, New Matamoras Frontier 8
Brookville 35, Day. Oakwood 0
Brunswick 14, Euclid 0
Bryan 35, Metamora Evergreen 7
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32, Wintersville Indian Creek 6
Caledonia River Valley 28, Shelby 24
Can. Cent. Cath. 20, Mogadore 13
Can. Glenoak 21, Massillon Jackson 16
Can. McKinley 29, Uniontown Lake 22
Can. South 35, Wooster Triway 28
Canal Winchester 24, Westerville N. 7
Canfield S. Range 49, Girard 21
Carey 28, Sycamore Mohawk 13
Carrollton 31, Alliance 28
Casstown Miami E. 26, Troy Christian 7
Cedarville 35, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Celina 52, Lima Bath 36
Centerburg 28, Mt. Gilead 11
Centerville 38, Beavercreek 6
Chardon 49, Willoughby S. 0
Chillicothe Huntington 47, Southeastern 12
Chillicothe Unioto 52, Frankfort Adena 0
Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Williamsport Westfall 14
Cin. Anderson 46, Morrow Little Miami 20
Cin. Moeller 38, Cin. Elder 7
Cin. Princeton 35, Fairfield 14
Cin. Winton Woods 13, Kings Mills Kings 12
Cin. Wyoming 42, Cin. Deer Park 6
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 50, Goshen 0
Cle. Glenville 42, Cle. Rhodes 6
Cle. John Marshall 37, Cle. John Adams 6
Coldwater 41, Delphos St. John's 7
Cols. Beechcroft 40, Cols. Mifflin 7
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 55, Circleville 19
Cols. Marion-Franklin 20, Cols. Africentric 6
Cols. Northland 51, Cols. Centennial 0
Columbus Grove 28, Leipsic 14
Coshocton 55, Byesville Meadowbrook 22
Creston Norwayne 43, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 23, Navarre Fairless 0
Cuyahoga Hts. 31, Wickliffe 0
Dalton 54, West Salem Northwestern 7
Danville 61, Cardington-Lincoln 21
Delaware Buckeye Valley 28, Cols. St. Charles 20
Delaware Hayes 36, Westerville S. 33
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 27, Hilliard Darby 7
Dover 38, Cols. DeSales 7
Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Warsaw River View 0
E. Liverpool 17, Richmond Edison 14
E. Palestine 40, Wellsville 22
Eaton 48, Monroe 7
Edon 41, Northwood 7
Elida 19, Defiance 18
Elmore Woodmore 41, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Fredericktown 28, Loudonville 14
Fremont Ross 41, Oregon Clay 28
Ft. Loramie 35, Norwalk St. Paul 28
Gahanna Lincoln 20, New Albany 7
Galion 23, Sparta Highland 21
Galion Northmor 27, Howard E. Knox 6
Gallipolis Gallia 28, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12
Geneva 55, Conneaut 0
Genoa Area 42, Maumee 28
Germantown Valley View 49, Middletown Madison Senior 6
Grafton Midview 35, N. Ridgeville 28
Green 42, Louisville 7
Grove City Christian 55, Millersport 0
Hamilton 18, Middletown 14
Hamilton Badin 42, Day. Carroll 14
Harrison 42, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6
Harrod Allen E. 49, Spencerville 7
Hilliard Bradley 37, Hilliard Davidson 10
Hillsboro 36, Washington C.H. 6
Hubbard 29, Lisbon Beaver 25
Hudson 17, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 6
Huron 37, Bellevue 18
Ironton 42, Ironton Rock Hill 0
Johnstown Northridge 19, Hebron Lakewood 7
Kettering Alter 28, Cin. McNicholas 7
Kirtland 47, Burton Berkshire 0
LaGrange Keystone 28, Sheffield Brookside 7
Lancaster Fairfield Union 17, Baltimore Liberty Union 7
Lewis Center Olentangy 52, Thomas Worthington 7
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 35, Dublin Coffman 14
Lewistown Indian Lake 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 0
Liberty Center 62, Hamler Patrick Henry 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 34, Lucas 27
Lima Perry 41, Cory-Rawson 24
Lisbon David Anderson 14, Youngs. Valley Christian 7
Logan 17, Marietta 0
Lorain Clearview 19, Oberlin Firelands 16
Lou. Trinity, Ky. 17, Cin. St. Xavier 3
Loveland 49, Cin. Turpin 23
Madison 20, Ashtabula Edgewood 17, OT
Malvern 28, Lore City Buckeye Trail 7
Mansfield Sr. 14, Ashland 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Ft. Recovery 0
Marion Harding 35, Bellville Clear Fork 7
Martins Ferry 42, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0
Marysville 34, Dublin Jerome 27
Mason 45, Cin. Colerain 19
Massillon 28, St. John's, D.C. 7
McArthur Vinton County 33, McDermott Scioto NW 0
McComb 49, Arlington 21
McConnelsville Morgan 35, New Lexington 28
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 81, Crestline 0
Mechanicsburg 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 7
Medina 56, Strongsville 14
Medina Buckeye 52, Lakewood 7
Medina Highland 42, Kent Roosevelt 0
Mentor 44, Shaker Hts. 29
Mentor Lake Cath. 21, Parma Padua 13
Miamisburg 28, Kettering Fairmont 17
Middlefield Cardinal 34, Mantua Crestwood 14
Millersburg W. Holmes 62, Lexington 28
Milton-Union 48, Covington 0
Mineral Ridge 46, Vienna Mathews 12
Minster 34, Rockford Parkway 8
Monroeville 44, Collins Western Reserve 36
Montpelier 35, Vanlue 8
Morral Ridgedale 37, N. Baltimore 15
Mt. Vernon 35, Wooster 28
N. Can. Hoover 37, Massillon Perry 34, OT
N. Olmsted 19, Elyria Cath. 17
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41, Upper Sandusky 6
Napoleon 48, Tol. Bowsher 6
Nelsonville-York 46, Wellston 12
New Concord John Glenn 10, Zanesville Maysville 7
New Middletown Spring. 26, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7
New Philadelphia 21, Mansfield Madison 10
Newark Licking Valley 21, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 14
Oak Harbor 49, Tontogany Otsego 21
Olmsted Falls 43, Amherst Steele 14
Ontario 45, Marion Pleasant 14
Painesville Harvey 42, Orwell Grand Valley 0
Painesville Riverside 43, Eastlake North 14
Pandora-Gilboa 53, Van Buren 13
Pataskala Licking Hts. 35, Zanesville 7
Pemberville Eastwood 62, Fostoria 20
Pickerington N. 55, Galloway Westland 6
Pioneer N. Central 34, Cin. Shroder 6
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 20, Beverly Ft. Frye 13
Poland Seminary 28, Niles McKinley 14
Portsmouth 28, Chesapeake 6
Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Portsmouth W. 41, Lucasville Valley 7
Powell Olentangy Liberty 19, Cols. Upper Arlington 16, OT
Ravenna 49, Akr. Coventry 13
Richwood N. Union 38, Spring. NW 6
Rittman 41, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Riverside Stebbins 30, Greenville 0
Rocky River Lutheran W. 41, Gates Mills Hawken 30
Salineville Southern 51, Columbiana 21
Sandusky 48, Norwalk 12
Sandusky Perkins 49, Milan Edison 14
Sherwood Fairview 44, Edgerton 35
Spring. NE 44, N. Lewisburg Triad 6
Spring. Shawnee 47, St. Paris Graham 7
Springfield 28, Springboro 9
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 34, Cin. Summit Country Day 0
St. Henry 13, New Bremen 10
St. Marys Memorial 49, Lima Shawnee 12
Stow-Munroe Falls 21, N. Royalton 17
Strasburg-Franklin 12, E. Can. 7
Streetsboro 40, Mogadore Field 6
Struthers 40, Cortland Lakeview 6
Sugarcreek Garaway 35, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14
Sylvania Southview 41, Bowling Green 0
Thornville Sheridan 33, Philo 0
Tiffin Columbian 49, Clyde 14
Tipp City Bethel 17, Day. Northridge 12
Tipp City Tippecanoe 47, Sidney 14
Tol. Christian 49, Sandusky St. Mary 14
Tol. Start 34, Tol. Waite 26
Tol. Whitmer 25, Perrysburg 15
Toronto 42, Rayland Buckeye 7
Trenton Edgewood 42, Hamilton Ross 21
Trotwood-Madison 54, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6
Twinsburg 42, Lyndhurst Brush 7
Uhrichsville Claymont 34, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 21
Urbana 41, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Van Wert 28, Ottawa-Glandorf 21
Vandalia Butler 49, Fairborn 13
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 61, New Lebanon Dixie 6
W. Carrollton 14, Piqua 13
W. Chester Lakota W. 59, Cin. Oak Hills 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35, Magnolia Sandy Valley 21
Wadsworth 55, Macedonia Nordonia 14
Wapakoneta 35, Kenton 0
Warren De La Salle, Mich. 67, Tol. St. Francis 7
Warren Harding 38, Youngs. Boardman 20
Waterford 49, Racine Southern 7
Wauseon 38, Delta 6
Waynesfield-Goshen 57, Marion Elgin 22
Westerville Cent. 33, Grove City 28
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18, Findlay 14
Youngs. Chaney High School 28, Youngs. Mooney 12
Zanesville W. Muskingum 48, Crooksville 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oak Hill vs. Wheelersburg, ccd.
