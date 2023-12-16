Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 43, Ravenna 33

Ashtabula Edgewood 56, Perry 50, 2OT

Aurora 57, Barberton 19

Bellevue 58, Tiffin Columbian 26

Belmont Union Local 51, Cambridge 14

Bloom-Carroll 55, Circleville Logan Elm 29

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 46, Twinsburg 37

Carey 49, Bucyrus Wynford 42

Castalia Margaretta 62, Vermilion 12

Circleville 44, Ashville Teays Valley 39

Cols. Centennial 74, Cols. Whetstone 22

Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Whitehall-Yearling 46

Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 65, Seton 41

Elmore Woodmore 42, Tiffin Calvert 41

Gorham Fayette 40, Pioneer N. Central 24

Hudson 59, N. Royalton 49

Independence 48, Beachwood 11

Kansas Lakota 52, New Riegel 39

Lakeside Danbury 64, Sandusky St. Mary 24

Lisbon Beaver 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52

Madison 63, Jefferson Area 33

Mantua Crestwood 39, Kirtland 38

Medina Highland 63, Cuyahoga Falls 28

Metamora Evergreen 47, Pettisville 34

Milan Edison 46, Huron 42

Newark Cath. 33, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 25

Norwalk 56, Clyde 50

Old Fort 35, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 28

Port Clinton 67, Willard 41

Rocky River Lutheran W. 67, Brooklyn 37

Sandusky 56, Sandusky Perkins 51

Solon 60, Wadsworth 43

W. Unity Hilltop 40, Edon 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

