BreakingNews
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in effect for area counties; flood advisory issued
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division II
Region 8

Spring. Kenton Ridge 6, Bellefontaine 5

Division III
Region 10

Coldwater 6, Kenton 0

Division IV
Region 15

Leesburg Fairfield 11, Ironton St. Joseph 1

Mowrystown Whiteoak 7, Chillicothe Huntington 6

In Other News
1
A New Carlisle senior housing community celebrates $13.3 million in...
2
Mercy Health celebrates 2022 Project SEARCH graduates
3
Man in hospital after shooting in Springfield late Friday
4
Bill to increase first responders’ part-time in small townships passes...
5
Springfield native, current Miss USA Elle Smith visits Lincoln...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top