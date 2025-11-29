Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 56, Wauseon 33
Athens 32, Marietta 27
Attica Seneca E. 47, Norwalk St Paul 20
Bellaire 60, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 37
Berea-Midpark 66, E. Cle. Shaw 12
Berlin Hiland 49, Apple Creek Waynedale 29
Brunswick 64, Shaker Hts. 17
Clyde 48, Gibsonburg 44
Galion Northmor 59, Crestline 20
Marysville 61, Lancaster 32
Monroeville 46, Fremont St. Joseph 45
N. Ridgeville 58, Macedonia Nordonia 54
Oak Harbor 54, Millbury Lake 39
Vincent Warren 45, Logan 41
Warren Harding 55, Youngs. Ursuline 43
Waterford 40, Caldwell 34
Wickliffe 49, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 28
Wooster Triway 48, West Salem Northwestern 21
