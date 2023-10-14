Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Ashtabula St. John 6
Ansonia 48, Camden Preble Shawnee 20
Arcanum 47, New Lebanon Dixie 7
Archbold 59, Hamler Patrick Henry 22
Ashland 34, Wooster 0
Ashtabula Edgewood 54, Jefferson Area 7
Ashtabula Lakeside 30, Conneaut 6
Athens 54, Bidwell River Valley 8
Austintown Fitch 36, Youngs. Boardman 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Elmore Woodmore 7
Beaver Eastern 27, Crown City S. Gallia 8
Bellbrook 37, Day. Oakwood 13
Belmont Union Local 20, Bellaire 14
Beloit W. Branch 49, Carrollton 14
Berea-Midpark 35, Olmsted Falls 21
Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Mineral Ridge 14
Beverly Ft. Frye 26, Logan 14
Bishop Hartley 49, Cols. KIPP 6
Blanchester 54, Fayetteville-Perry 20
Bluffton 42, Harrod Allen E. 0
Brunswick 34, Solon 0
Can. Glenoak 7, Can. McKinley 3
Can. South 34, Massillon Tuslaw 3
Canfield S. Range 38, Louisville 8
Castalia Margaretta 28, Gibsonburg 0
Celina 17, Defiance 0
Chardon 56, Eastlake North 0
Chillicothe Unioto 45, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7
Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Southeastern 16
Cin. Indian Hill 21, Cin. Wyoming 3
Cin. Withrow 50, Cin. Hughes 7
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, Batavia 0
Clayton Northmont 45, Beavercreek 7
Coldwater 21, Versailles 14
Cols. Independence 48, West 6
Cols. St. Charles 30, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0
Cols. Upper Arlington 21, Dublin Coffman 3
Columbia Station Columbia 35, Sheffield Brookside 7
Convoy Crestview 42, Spencerville 0
Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 34, Marysville 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 28, Thornville Sheridan 17
E. Liverpool 40, Oak Glen, W.Va. 20
Elyria Cath. 21, Fairview 6
Erie McDowell, Pa. 49, Cin. Dohn High School 18
Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Arcadia 3
Fremont Ross 71, Tol. Waite 8
Genoa Area 56, Rossford 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6
Hamilton Badin 27, Day. Chaminade Julienne 13
Hannibal River 48, Rayland Buckeye 0
Hanoverton United 38, Youngs. Valley Christian 6
Hilliard Bradley 28, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7
Hilliard Davidson 10, Powell Olentangy Liberty 6
Huron 28, Clyde 6
Independence 31, Beachwood 6
Indpls Chatard, Ind. 34, Cin. Elder 7
Jackson 62, Greenfield McClain 14
Kansas Lakota 62, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Kettering Alter 21, Bishop Fenwick 0
Kirtland 56, Mantua Crestwood 6
LaGrange Keystone 22, Wellington 14
Lancaster Fairfield Union 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 14
Lebanon 21, Cin. Walnut Hills 7
Lees Creek E. Clinton 26, Batavia Clermont NE 0
Liberty Center 51, Delta 0
Lodi Cloverleaf 35, Akr. Coventry 0
London 48, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0
Lorain Clearview 26, Sullivan Black River 19
Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, E. Can. 14
Lowellville 40, Atwater Waterloo 8
Malvern 63, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 41, St. Henry 7
Marion Pleasant 36, Marion Harding 0
McConnelsville Morgan 69, Byesville Meadowbrook 26
Mechanicsburg 28, Spring. NE 25
Medina Highland 58, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Mentor 42, Strongsville 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 9, New Philadelphia 8
Minster 40, New Bremen 14
Mogadore 53, Louisville Aquinas 6
Monroeville 48, Plymouth 7
N. Ridgeville 23, Avon Lake 17
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41, Sycamore Mohawk 12
New Lexington 35, Crooksville 0
New Middletown Spring. 28, McDonald 7
Norton 41, Mogadore Field 0
Paden City, W.Va. 42, Beallsville 28
Pandora-Gilboa 61, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 34, Zanesville 0
Pickerington N. 21, New Albany 17
Pioneer N. Central 70, Vanlue 6
Poland Seminary 28, Cortland Lakeview 0
Portsmouth 21, S. Point 7
Racine Southern 58, Manchester 14
Ravenna 80, Peninsula Woodridge 14
Richwood N. Union 34, St. Paris Graham 0
Rocky River 28, Bay Village Bay 21, OT
Rocky River Lutheran W. 55, Orange 15
S. Charleston SE 55, London Madison Plains 7
Sherwood Fairview 35, Hicksville 0
Sidney 21, Piqua 17
Sidney Lehman 48, Troy Christian 6
Spring. Shawnee 41, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7
St. Marys Memorial 43, Elida 0
Steubenville 28, Hunting Valley University 0
Struthers 21, Niles McKinley 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 37, Dublin Scioto 0
Tiffin Calvert 41, Willard 0
Tiffin Columbian 44, Norwalk 7
Tol. Christian 52, Sebring McKinley 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Montpelier 7
Tontogany Otsego 46, Millbury Lake 14
Troy 49, Fairborn 14
Urbana 69, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32, Uhrichsville Claymont 13
Wapakoneta 38, Lima Bath 0
Wauseon 27, Bryan 26
Wheelersburg 51, Minford 0
Wickliffe 35, Brooklyn 21
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41, New Matamoras Frontier 6
Xenia 43, Greenville 6
Youngs. Liberty 49, Warren Champion 0
Zanesville Maysville 56, Warsaw River View 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/