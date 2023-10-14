Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Ashtabula St. John 6

Ansonia 48, Camden Preble Shawnee 20

Arcanum 47, New Lebanon Dixie 7

Archbold 59, Hamler Patrick Henry 22

Ashland 34, Wooster 0

Ashtabula Edgewood 54, Jefferson Area 7

Ashtabula Lakeside 30, Conneaut 6

Athens 54, Bidwell River Valley 8

Austintown Fitch 36, Youngs. Boardman 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Elmore Woodmore 7

Beaver Eastern 27, Crown City S. Gallia 8

Bellbrook 37, Day. Oakwood 13

Belmont Union Local 20, Bellaire 14

Beloit W. Branch 49, Carrollton 14

Berea-Midpark 35, Olmsted Falls 21

Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Mineral Ridge 14

Beverly Ft. Frye 26, Logan 14

Bishop Hartley 49, Cols. KIPP 6

Blanchester 54, Fayetteville-Perry 20

Bluffton 42, Harrod Allen E. 0

Brunswick 34, Solon 0

Can. Glenoak 7, Can. McKinley 3

Can. South 34, Massillon Tuslaw 3

Canfield S. Range 38, Louisville 8

Castalia Margaretta 28, Gibsonburg 0

Celina 17, Defiance 0

Chardon 56, Eastlake North 0

Chillicothe Unioto 45, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7

Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Southeastern 16

Cin. Indian Hill 21, Cin. Wyoming 3

Cin. Withrow 50, Cin. Hughes 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, Batavia 0

Clayton Northmont 45, Beavercreek 7

Coldwater 21, Versailles 14

Cols. Independence 48, West 6

Cols. St. Charles 30, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 21, Dublin Coffman 3

Columbia Station Columbia 35, Sheffield Brookside 7

Convoy Crestview 42, Spencerville 0

Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 34, Marysville 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 28, Thornville Sheridan 17

E. Liverpool 40, Oak Glen, W.Va. 20

Elyria Cath. 21, Fairview 6

Erie McDowell, Pa. 49, Cin. Dohn High School 18

Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Arcadia 3

Fremont Ross 71, Tol. Waite 8

Genoa Area 56, Rossford 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6

Hamilton Badin 27, Day. Chaminade Julienne 13

Hannibal River 48, Rayland Buckeye 0

Hanoverton United 38, Youngs. Valley Christian 6

Hilliard Bradley 28, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7

Hilliard Davidson 10, Powell Olentangy Liberty 6

Huron 28, Clyde 6

Independence 31, Beachwood 6

Indpls Chatard, Ind. 34, Cin. Elder 7

Jackson 62, Greenfield McClain 14

Kansas Lakota 62, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Kettering Alter 21, Bishop Fenwick 0

Kirtland 56, Mantua Crestwood 6

LaGrange Keystone 22, Wellington 14

Lancaster Fairfield Union 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Lebanon 21, Cin. Walnut Hills 7

Lees Creek E. Clinton 26, Batavia Clermont NE 0

Liberty Center 51, Delta 0

Lodi Cloverleaf 35, Akr. Coventry 0

London 48, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0

Lorain Clearview 26, Sullivan Black River 19

Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, E. Can. 14

Lowellville 40, Atwater Waterloo 8

Malvern 63, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 41, St. Henry 7

Marion Pleasant 36, Marion Harding 0

McConnelsville Morgan 69, Byesville Meadowbrook 26

Mechanicsburg 28, Spring. NE 25

Medina Highland 58, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Mentor 42, Strongsville 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 9, New Philadelphia 8

Minster 40, New Bremen 14

Mogadore 53, Louisville Aquinas 6

Monroeville 48, Plymouth 7

N. Ridgeville 23, Avon Lake 17

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41, Sycamore Mohawk 12

New Lexington 35, Crooksville 0

New Middletown Spring. 28, McDonald 7

Norton 41, Mogadore Field 0

Paden City, W.Va. 42, Beallsville 28

Pandora-Gilboa 61, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 34, Zanesville 0

Pickerington N. 21, New Albany 17

Pioneer N. Central 70, Vanlue 6

Poland Seminary 28, Cortland Lakeview 0

Portsmouth 21, S. Point 7

Racine Southern 58, Manchester 14

Ravenna 80, Peninsula Woodridge 14

Richwood N. Union 34, St. Paris Graham 0

Rocky River 28, Bay Village Bay 21, OT

Rocky River Lutheran W. 55, Orange 15

S. Charleston SE 55, London Madison Plains 7

Sherwood Fairview 35, Hicksville 0

Sidney 21, Piqua 17

Sidney Lehman 48, Troy Christian 6

Spring. Shawnee 41, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7

St. Marys Memorial 43, Elida 0

Steubenville 28, Hunting Valley University 0

Struthers 21, Niles McKinley 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 37, Dublin Scioto 0

Tiffin Calvert 41, Willard 0

Tiffin Columbian 44, Norwalk 7

Tol. Christian 52, Sebring McKinley 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Montpelier 7

Tontogany Otsego 46, Millbury Lake 14

Troy 49, Fairborn 14

Urbana 69, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32, Uhrichsville Claymont 13

Wapakoneta 38, Lima Bath 0

Wauseon 27, Bryan 26

Wheelersburg 51, Minford 0

Wickliffe 35, Brooklyn 21

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41, New Matamoras Frontier 6

Xenia 43, Greenville 6

Youngs. Liberty 49, Warren Champion 0

Zanesville Maysville 56, Warsaw River View 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

