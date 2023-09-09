Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Antwerp 39, Hicksville 6
Arlington 36, Bloomdale Elmwood 0
Ashtabula Lakeside 36, Orange 7
Aurora 49, Richfield Revere 14
Avon 42, Elyria 6
Avon Lake 24, Berea-Midpark 7
Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Southeastern 9
Barnesville 41, Newcomerstown 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26, Gibsonburg 7
Bay Village Bay 34, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0
Beallsville 14, Hundred, W.Va. 8
Bellaire 42, Shadyside 12
Bellefontaine 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 18
Bellevue 26, Norwalk 0
Berlin Center Western Reserve 34, McDonald 14
Bishop Fenwick 34, Cin. Aiken 0
Bishop Hartley 49, Cin. McNicholas 3
Bluffton 63, Delphos Jefferson 0
Brookfield 40, Warren Champion 13
Bryan 49, Delta 28
Byesville Meadowbrook 24, Crooksville 21
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, Belmont Union Local 6
Can. McKinley 44, Massillon Perry 6
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 40, Chillicothe 7
Carey 34, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Casstown Miami E. 21, Day. Northridge 6
Castalia Margaretta 60, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Cin. Princeton 20, Mason 3
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Cin. Mt. Healthy 26
Cle. Hay 48, Cle. John Marshall 44
Cle. Hts. 13, Brunswick 10
Coldwater 37, Anna 7
Collins Western Reserve 47, Plymouth 14
Cols. Briggs 16, Cols. Marion-Franklin 8
Cols. St. Charles 50, Whitehall-Yearling 7
Cols. Upper Arlington 28, Westerville Cent. 12
Cols. Whetstone 32, Cols. Mifflin 0
Columbia Station Columbia 21, Oberlin Firelands 7
Columbus Grove 40, Spencerville 0
Convoy Crestview 47, Ada 9
Corning Miller 48, Millersport 16
Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 41, Franklin Middletown Christian 7
Creston Norwayne 49, Jeromesville Hillsdale 14
Crown City S. Gallia 39, Manchester 6
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Massillon Tuslaw 0
Dalton 55, Apple Creek Waynedale 7
Danville 40, Fredericktown 0
Defiance Tinora 42, Sherwood Fairview 14
Dover 47, Taylor Allderdice, Pa. 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 38, Zanesville Maysville 13
Eastlake North 26, Lyndhurst Brush 14
Elyria Cath. 42, Parma Hts. Holy Name 17
Findlay 42, Oregon Clay 7
Galion 35, Bellville Clear Fork 3
Galion Northmor 44, Cardington-Lincoln 6
Garrettsville Garfield 42, Leavittsburg LaBrae 13
Geneva 35, Rocky River Lutheran W. 7
Genoa Area 55, Fostoria 14
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 45, Cambridge 7
Hamler Patrick Henry 38, Metamora Evergreen 0
Harrison 42, Cin. Western Hills 0
Haviland Wayne Trace 42, Edgerton 6
Hilliard Davidson 35, Hilliard Darby 7
Holgate 58, Lakeside Danbury 12
Howard E. Knox 35, Centerburg 7
Hunting Valley University 39, Richmond Hts. 6
Kettering Fairmont 20, Clayton Northmont 14, OT
Lancaster 20, New Albany 0
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 49, New Lebanon Dixie 7
Lewistown Indian Lake 35, New Carlisle Tecumseh 28
Liberty Center 42, Archbold 14
Lodi Cloverleaf 41, Ravenna 21
London 26, Spring. Shawnee 14
London Madison Plains 24, N. Lewisburg Triad 20
Lorain 41, Akr. Firestone 0
Lorain Clearview 26, LaGrange Keystone 0
Lowellville 60, Vienna Mathews 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Delphos St. John's 0
Marietta 32, Uhrichsville Claymont 28
Marion Elgin 53, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 26
Massillon 55, Elkhart, Ind. 0
Mayfield 40, Akron Garfield 13
McArthur Vinton County 54, Pomeroy Meigs 0
McComb 63, Van Buren 7
Medina Highland 88, Copley 14
Milan Edison 62, Burton Berkshire 19
Milford Center Fairbanks 16, Spring. Cath. Cent. 2
Minster 41, Ft. Recovery 20
Mogadore Field 49, Akr. Springfield 0
N. Can. Hoover 34, Louisville 10
N. Ridgeville 10, Olmsted Falls 3
Nelsonville-York 54, Bidwell River Valley 0
New Concord John Glenn 30, Coshocton 7
New Madison Tri-Village 50, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
New Middletown Spring. 56, Atwater Waterloo 0
New Philadelphia 28, Ashland 0
New Richmond 47, Batavia Clermont NE 6
Norton 35, Streetsboro 14
Oak Harbor 49, Maumee 7
Pandora-Gilboa 32, Arcadia 0
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35, Johnstown Northridge 0
Perry 50, Jefferson Area 0
Philo 46, Warsaw River View 6
Pioneer N. Central 51, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Richwood N. Union 0
Portsmouth W. 49, Wellston 10
Proctorville Fairland 61, Glouster Trimble 27
Racine Southern 49, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Rayland Buckeye 40, Brownsville, Pa. 6
Rocky River 46, Lakewood 14
Sidney 56, Fairborn 6
Tiffin Calvert 52, Kansas Lakota 13
Tipp City Tippecanoe 28, Piqua 13
Tol. Bowsher 14, Tol. Woodward 0
Tol. Waite 36, Tol. Rogers 30
Toledo St. John's Jesuit 29, River Rouge, Mich. 22
Tontogany Otsego 30, Rossford 0
Uniontown Lake 10, Can. Glenoak 7
Utica 17, Pataskala Licking Hts. 16
Vermilion 55, Greenwich S. Cent. 0
Versailles 34, New Bremen 7
Wapakoneta 14, St. Marys Memorial 0
Waterford 47, Belpre 6
Wauseon 48, Swanton 13
Waverly 48, Lucasville Valley 8
Westerville S. 42, Dublin Scioto 10
Wheelersburg 56, McDermott Scioto NW 0
Whiteford, Mich. 26, Tol. Ottawa Hills 21
Xenia 10, Riverside Stebbins 0
Youngs. Chaney High School 14, Alliance Marlington 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sandusky Perkins vs. Warren JFK, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/