Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division II=

STVM 72, Kettering Alter 47

Division III=

Cin. Taft 56, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Cols. Africentric 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

