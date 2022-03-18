Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division II=
STVM 72, Kettering Alter 47
Division III=
Cin. Taft 56, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Cols. Africentric 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
