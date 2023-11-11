Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Lakewood St. Edward 41, Can. McKinley 17

Medina 21, Cle. Hts. 20

Region 2=

Dublin Coffman 24, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7

Springfield 37, Lewis Center Olentangy 24

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 12, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Hilliard Bradley 19, Pickerington N. 0

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 38, Mason 3

W. Chester Lakota W. 19, Cin. Princeton 7

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 21, Painesville Riverside 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35, Hudson 14

Region 6=

Avon 33, Olmsted Falls 23

Medina Highland 31, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10

Region 7=

Green 10, Canal Winchester 0

Massillon 35, Uniontown Lake 6

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 50, Harrison 36

Cin. Withrow 42, Troy 14

Division III=

Region 9=

Chardon 31, Aurora 7

Youngs. Ursuline 27, Cle. VASJ 20

Region 10=

Tiffin Columbian 35, Medina Buckeye 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Mansfield Sr. 10

Region 11=

Bellefontaine 29, Granville 21

Bishop Watterson 20, Bloom-Carroll 10

Region 12=

Celina 27, Tipp City Tippecanoe 13

Hamilton Badin 14, Wapakoneta 10

Division IV=

Region 13=

Can. South 40, Beloit W. Branch 21

Struthers 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 25

Region 14=

Cle. Glenville 50, Shelby 14

Sandusky Perkins 38, Millersburg W. Holmes 21

Region 15=

Steubenville 42, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35

Thornville Sheridan 34, Bishop Hartley 27

Region 16=

Cin. Wyoming 21, Spring. Shawnee 20

Kettering Alter 21, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3

Division V=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 48, Lorain Clearview 21

Perry 42, Garrettsville Garfield 14

Region 18=

Coldwater 42, Milan Edison 7

Liberty Center 45, Oak Harbor 14

Region 19=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Ironton 14

Wheelersburg 26, Barnesville 13

Region 20=

Germantown Valley View 31, Cin. Purcell Marian 22

Waynesville 45, Brookville 42, 2OT

Division VI=

Region 21=

Kirtland 53, Cuyahoga Hts. 19

Mogadore 21, Mineral Ridge 7

Region 22=

Bluffton 34, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Columbus Grove 37, Carey 21

Region 23=

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Galion Northmor 7

W. Jefferson 49, Beverly Ft. Frye 30

Region 24=

Anna 56, New Madison Tri-Village 51

Versailles 55, Cin. Country Day 13

Division VII=

Region 25=

Dalton 48, Norwalk St. Paul 28

Danville 41, Lowellville 21

Region 26=

Hamler Patrick Henry 26, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14

McComb 45, Lima Cent. Cath. 13

Region 27=

Caldwell 20, Waterford 13

Reedsville Eastern 21, Hannibal River 14

Region 28=

Ansonia 20, St. Henry 13

Maria Stein Marion Local 28, Minster 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield school buildings honor veterans through events
2
New members elected to Northwestern, 2 other Clark school boards
3
Holiday in the City tree arrives in downtown Springfield
4
Bank to close 3 branches locally among 12 planned closures in Ohio
5
Springfield school custodian saves choking elementary student
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top