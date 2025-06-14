Friday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division II=
Amherst Steele 3, New Albany 2
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 1, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0
Division III=
Hunting Valley University 4, Wapakoneta 0
Newark Licking Valley 2, Hamilton Badin 1
Division IV=
Mentor Lake Cath. 5, Chillicothe Unioto 3
Division V=
Apple Creek Waynedale 2, Coldwater 1
___
Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
