Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Findlay 71, Tol. Waite 21
Sandusky 59, Lima 57
Sylvania Northview 57, Tol. St. Francis 53
Sylvania Southview 54, Norwalk 38
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Wapakoneta 40
Region 3=
Ashville Teays Valley 54, Marion Harding 49
Cols. Walnut Ridge 60, Cols. Northland 52
Columbus South 57, Cols. DeSales 40
Delaware Hayes 71, Hilliard Darby 44
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 73, Pickerington Cent. 70
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 71, Cols. Independence 26
New Albany 61, Mt. Vernon 40
Newark 50, Dublin Jerome 23
Pickerington N. 54, Dublin Coffman 53
Westerville S. 65, Marysville 59
Region 4=
Cin. Elder 58, W. Chester Lakota W. 42
Cin. Moeller 59, Morrow Little Miami 43
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Buchtel 58, Creston Norwayne 56
Akr. Coventry 42, Norton 38
Alliance 61, Parma Hts. Holy Name 51
Ashtabula Edgewood 77, Gates Mills Gilmour 57
Beloit W. Branch 62, Cle. E. Tech 49
Canfield 97, Conneaut 29
Cle. VASJ 71, Youngs. Chaney High School 67
Poland Seminary 59, Can. South 49
Richfield Revere 61, Gates Mills Hawken 57
Streetsboro 55, Alliance Marlington 47
Warrensville Hts. 40, Peninsula Woodridge 25
Youngs. Ursuline 74, Cle. Lincoln W. 13
Region 6=
Elida 61, Defiance 42
Lexington 81, Galion 63
Lima Shawnee 69, Celina 35
Mansfield 57, Bellevue 48
Napoleon 54, Fostoria 44
Rocky River 65, Sheffield Brookside 62
Rocky River Lutheran W. 73, E. Cle. Shaw 34
Shelby 76, Vermilion 40
St Marys 59, Kenton 47
Tol. Cent. Cath. 77, Bowling Green 49
Tol. Rogers 51, Clyde 47
Warren Howland 72, Madison 43
Wauseon 64, Bryan 34
Willard 52, Sandusky Perkins 44
Region 8=
Cin. Wyoming 63, Cin. Woodward 43
Kettering Alter 47, Day. Carroll 40
Division III=
Region 9=
Ashland Mapleton 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 50
Can. Cent. Cath. 63, Youngs. Liberty 41
Canfield S. Range 74, Garrettsville Garfield 46
Chagrin Falls 50, Rittman 49
Cols. Wellington 43, Cols. Independence 39
Cuyahoga Hts. 76, West Salem Northwestern 55
Fairview 68, Lorain Clearview 61
Kirtland 69, Newton Falls 62, OT
LaGrange Keystone 55, Leavittsburg LaBrae 54
Mentor Lake Cath. 61, Campbell Memorial 41
Ravenna SE 58, Columbiana Crestview 49
Smithville 42, Mantua Crestwood 39
Youngs. Mooney 66, Brookfield 23
Region 10=
Archbold 68, Tontogany Otsego 47
Ashland Crestview 84, Bucyrus 43
Castalia Margaretta 74, Oregon Stritch 39
Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Coldwater 49, 2OT
Genoa 34, Oak Harbor 30, OT
Grove City Christian 55, Cols. KIPP 53
Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Columbus Grove 39
Liberty Center 68, Pemberville Eastwood 64
Millbury Lake 72, Bucyrus Wynford 69, OT
Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Van Buren 40
Paulding 56, Metamora Evergreen 36
Spencerville 59, Harrod Allen E. 44
Region 11=
Barnesville 51, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 42
Belmont Union Local 52, Sugarcreek Garaway 49
Canal Winchester Harvest 102, Cols. Cristo Rey 43
Cols. Africentric 76, Richwood N. Union 43
Cols. Horizon 74, Centerburg 57
Heath 34, Milford Center Fairbanks 26
Malvern 67, Richmond Edison 29
Martins Ferry 62, Coshocton 61
Division IV=
Region 13=
Attica Seneca E. 74, Greenwich S. Cent. 33
Berlin Center Western Reserve 40, McDonald 36
Bristol 83, Middlefield Cardinal 31
Cornerstone Christian 68, Vienna Mathews 65
Dalton 71, E. Can. 50
Elyria Open Door 56, Lowellville 45
Heartland Christian 72, Kinsman Badger 65
Jeromesville Hillsdale 70, Orwell Grand Valley 54
Lucas 49, Monroeville 39
Mansfield Christian 69, Norwalk St Paul 50
Mogadore 72, Andrews Osborne Academy 24
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 52, Plymouth 30
Warren JFK 79, Cortland Maplewood 33
Region 14=
Antwerp 58, Holgate 31
Arlington 55, Sycamore Mohawk 40
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 44, Arcadia 29
Delphos St John's 64, Van Wert Lincolnview 38
Lima Cent. Cath. 55, New Knoxville 39
Maria Stein Marion Local 55, Minster 45
Miller City 48, Convoy Crestview 43
New Bremen 64, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45
Ottoville 49, Rockford Parkway 36
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Delphos Jefferson 37
St Henry 72, Lima Perry 58
Tiffin Calvert 34, Gibsonburg 31
Tol. Christian 54, Gorham Fayette 27
Tol. Maumee Valley 57, Pioneer N. Central 47
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 37, Strasburg 26
Shadyside 48, Hannibal River 38
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67, Bridgeport 16
Zanesville Rosecrans 67, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 57
Region 16=
Russia 63, Newton Local 16
Troy Christian 68, Cedarville 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/