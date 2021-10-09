Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 28, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0
Akr. Hoban 42, STVM 7
Archbold 56, Swanton 0
Ashland Crestview 43, Plymouth 8
Ashland Mapleton 34, Greenwich S. Cent. 20
Ashville Teays Valley 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 14
Atwater Waterloo 28, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 15
Austintown Fitch 38, Wadsworth 28
Bainbridge Paint Valley 46, Chillicothe Unioto 19
Baltimore Liberty Union 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6
Barnesville 57, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12
Bellaire 13, Shadyside 12
Bellbrook 56, Day. Oakwood 7
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, Urbana 21
Bellevue 42, Tiffin Columbian 12
Beloit W. Branch 50, Alliance 27
Bethel-Tate 41, Blanchester 14
Bishop Hartley 39, Cols. St. Charles 0
Bishop Ready 26, Cols. Bexley 0
Bloom-Carroll 49, Circleville Logan Elm 13
Bowerston Conotton Valley 54, Beallsville 14
Brookville 35, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Bryan 45, Metamora Evergreen 14
Bucyrus Wynford 47, Upper Sandusky 20
Burton Berkshire 28, Painesville Harvey 26
Byesville Meadowbrook 42, Coshocton 21
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27, Richmond Edison 17
Can. McKinley 29, Massillon Jackson 28
Canfield 35, Youngs. East 16
Canfield S. Range 63, Jefferson Area 21
Carey 49, Attica Seneca E. 0
Centerburg 26, Danville 19
Chagrin Falls Kenston 3, Willoughby S. 0
Chardon 48, Madison 0
Chesterland W. Geauga 29, Geneva 14
Chillicothe 35, Hillsboro 7
Chillicothe Huntington 26, Williamsport Westfall 0
Cin. Anderson 35, Milford 7
Cin. Colerain 27, Hamilton 6
Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. La Salle 14
Cin. Summit Country Day 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0
Cin. West Clermont 31, Cin. Walnut Hills 14
Cin. Wyoming 40, Cin. Mariemont 9
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 79, Batavia 0
Cle. Hay 43, Cle. Collinwood 0
Cle. JFK 50, Cle. Lincoln W. 6
Coldwater 42, Minster 0
Collins Western Reserve 21, Monroeville 20
Cols. Africentric 14, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47, Circleville 0
Cols. Northland 30, Cols. Centennial 12
Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10
Creston Norwayne 56, Apple Creek Waynedale 24
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 37, Orrville 7
Dalton 50, West Salem Northwestern 6
DeGraff Riverside 41, Casstown Miami E. 7
Defiance 28, Celina 19
Defiance Ayersville 28, Haviland Wayne Trace 6
Defiance Tinora 48, Edgerton 8
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 22, Dublin Jerome 21
Dover 49, Marietta 0
Doylestown Chippewa 34, Rittman 0
Dublin Scioto 38, Delaware Hayes 0
Eaton 37, Carlisle 0
Fayetteville-Perry 37, Batavia Clermont NE 27
Fremont Ross 54, Lima Sr. 21
Gahanna Lincoln 42, Westerville Cent. 3
Galion 7, Ontario 6
Galion Northmor 49, Mt. Gilead 16
Gallipolis Gallia 12, Ironton Rock Hill 0
Garrettsville Garfield 34, Rootstown 14
Germantown Valley View 21, Franklin 7
Granville 35, Zanesville 13
Green 28, Massillon Perry 0
Grove City Cent. Crossing 35, Newark 7
Hamilton Badin 45, Day. Chaminade Julienne 28
Hamilton New Miami 22, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6
Hamilton Ross 55, Harrison 17
Hannibal River 50, Bridgeport 14
Harrod Allen E. 35, Bluffton 0
Hilliard Bradley 14, Powell Olentangy Liberty 3
Hilliard Darby 40, Lewis Center Olentangy 21
Hilliard Davidson 43, Dublin Coffman 28
Howard E. Knox 49, Fredericktown 8
Huber Hts. Wayne 17, Kettering Fairmont 15
Indpls Roncalli, Ind. 35, Cin. Elder 21
Ironton 48, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 0
Jackson 62, Washington C.H. 27
Jamestown Greeneview 42, Cedarville 10
Jeromesville Hillsdale 30, Smithville 0
Johnstown 35, Utica 0
Kansas Lakota 37, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Kettering Alter 31, Bishop Fenwick 0
Leavittsburg LaBrae 28, Brookfield 0
Lebanon 40, Morrow Little Miami 20
Lima Cent. Cath. 37, Newark Licking Valley 20
Lisbon David Anderson 19, Leetonia 12
Logan 17, Pomeroy Meigs 10
London 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Lowellville 40, McDonald 20
Magnolia Sandy Valley 44, Uhrichsville Claymont 0
Malvern 44, Newcomerstown 14
Mansfield Sr. 44, Wooster 16
Mantua Crestwood 27, Middlefield Cardinal 10
Maria Stein Marion Local 41, New Bremen 33
Marion Elgin 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24
Marysville 49, Thomas Worthington 6
McArthur Vinton County 45, Bidwell River Valley 0
McConnelsville Morgan 42, New Lexington 32
Mechanicsburg 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
Medina 35, Brunswick 14
Medina Highland 62, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Miamisburg 35, Beavercreek 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Shelby 14
Milton-Union 45, Tipp City Bethel 0
Mineral Ridge 40, Sebring McKinley 6
Minford 48, Oak Hill 0
Monroe 40, Waynesville 21
Mt. Orab Western Brown 44, Goshen 7
Mt. Vernon 21, Mansfield Madison 13
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, Reading 14
N. Can. Hoover 21, Uniontown Lake 19
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 76, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Nelsonville-York 35, Albany Alexander 0
New Albany 58, Galloway Westland 14
New Concord John Glenn 16, Zanesville Maysville 0
New Madison Tri-Village 34, New Lebanon Dixie 2
New Middletown Spring. 42, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0
Newark Cath. 42, Hebron Lakewood 0
Norwood 39, Cin. N. College Hill 12
Ottawa-Glandorf 9, Lima Shawnee 7
Pickerington Cent. 37, Groveport-Madison 0
Pickerington N. 38, Grove City 0
Piketon 51, Frankfort Adena 20
Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 7
Poland Seminary 40, Cortland Lakeview 0
Port Clinton 49, Willard 7
Portsmouth Notre Dame 52, Beaver Eastern 0
Portsmouth W. 44, Lucasville Valley 14
Proctorville Fairland 15, Portsmouth 14
Ravenna 34, Akr. Coventry 14
Ravenna SE 21, Mogadore 6
Reedsville Eastern 46, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Reynoldsburg 52, Lancaster 20
Richwood N. Union 14, St. Paris Graham 0
Sherwood Fairview 14, Hicksville 12
Sparta Highland 45, Cardington-Lincoln 26
Spring. Greenon 10, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6
Spring. NE 42, W. Liberty-Salem 21
Spring. Shawnee 27, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14
Springboro 26, Clayton Northmont 20
Springfield 44, Centerville 7
St. Clairsville 55, Belmont Union Local 7
St. Henry 26, Anna 7
St. Marys Memorial 42, Elida 7
Steubenville 48, Allderdice, Pa. 13
Streetsboro 62, Mogadore Field 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Westerville N. 7
Sycamore Mohawk 27, Bucyrus 0
Tallmadge 44, Kent Roosevelt 12
Thornville Sheridan 32, Philo 21
Tol. Rogers 8, Tol. Bowsher 0
Toronto 19, Madonna, W.Va. 16
Trenton Edgewood 49, Oxford Talawanda 14
Troy 35, W. Carrollton 0
Van Wert 63, Kenton 20
Vandalia Butler 13, Greenville 0
Versailles 45, Delphos St. John's 14
W. Jefferson 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Greenfield McClain 54
Westerville S. 16, Canal Winchester 14
Wheelersburg 21, Waverly 14
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 47, Martins Ferry 6
Williamsburg 31, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
Wooster Triway 42, Canal Fulton Northwest 26
Worthington Kilbourne 58, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7
Youngs. Liberty 53, Newton Falls 19
Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Crooksville 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cle. Benedictine vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa., ppd.
Cols. Whetstone vs. East, ccd.
E. Palestine vs. Columbiana, ccd.
Sidney vs. Fairborn, ccd.
Southington Chalker vs. Andover Pymatuning Valley, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com