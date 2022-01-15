Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 81, Akr. Ellet 44
Akr. Coventry 69, Akr. Springfield 55
Akr. East 85, Akr. Firestone 54
Alliance 57, Beloit W. Branch 46
Amherst Steele 88, Avon 67
Andrews Osborne Academy 72, Elyria Open Door 53
Archbold 68, Bryan 26
Arlington 83, N. Baltimore 56
Ashtabula Edgewood 65, Beachwood 60
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, Sandusky St. Mary 47
Bellaire 62, Rayland Buckeye 59
Bellevue 50, Sandusky Perkins 37
Berlin Hiland 60, Sugarcreek Garaway 54, OT
Bishop Ready 44, Bishop Hartley 39
Bishop Watterson 46, Cols. DeSales 41
Bloomdale Elmwood 74, Millbury Lake 50
Bluffton 61, Leipsic 49
Botkins 52, Anna 38
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, N. Royalton 44
Brooklyn 69, Burton Berkshire 58
Carey 65, Attica Seneca E. 45
Castalia Margaretta 69, Willard 60
Cedarville 62, Milford Center Fairbanks 55
Celina 44, Elida 41
Centerville 79, Springfield 40
Chagrin Falls 51, Painesville Harvey 36
Chillicothe Unioto 66, Chillicothe Huntington 40
Cin. Sycamore 58, Cin. Oak Hills 34
Clyde 53, Norwalk 50
Cols. Beechcroft 71, Cols. Centennial 53
Cols. Briggs 69, West 33
Cols. Linden-McKinley 61, Cols. Mifflin 41
Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Hilliard Davidson 44
Cols. Walnut Ridge 77, Cols. Africentric 60
Cols. Whetstone 56, East 50
Columbia Station Columbia 69, Lorain Clearview 42
Columbus Grove 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 45
Continental 52, Ft. Jennings 43
Convoy Crestview 67, Harrod Allen E. 58
Copley 59, Medina Highland 41
Crown City S. Gallia 59, Belpre 48
Danville 54, Cardington-Lincoln 43
Defiance 63, Kenton 38
Defiance Ayersville 51, Defiance Tinora 50
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52, Thomas Worthington 42
Delphos Jefferson 54, Ada 33
Dover 70, Marietta 51
Doylestown Chippewa 77, West Salem Northwestern 42
Dublin Jerome 61, Hilliard Darby 47
Eaton 54, Carlisle 43
Edon 42, Stryker 31
Elyria Cath. 61, Bay Village Bay 56
Fairfield 44, W. Chester Lakota W. 42, OT
Fayetteville-Perry 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 65
Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Arcadia 27
Franklin 79, Monroe 33
Fredericktown 53, Cols. KIPP 39
Ft. Loramie 45, Jackson Center 21
Gahanna Lincoln 53, Pickerington N. 42
Garfield Hts. Trinity 60, Kirtland 58
Garrettsville Garfield 57, Brookfield 38
Gates Mills Gilmour 62, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49
Genoa Christian 48, Shekinah Christian 37
Georgetown 72, Blanchester 50
Girard 53, Struthers 50
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 44
Gorham Fayette 58, W. Unity Hilltop 45
Grafton Midview 51, Elyria 46
Green 82, Hunting Valley University 45
Greenfield McClain 61, Washington C.H. 53
Groveport-Madison 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40
Hartville Lake Center Christian 67, Warren JFK 65
Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Antwerp 50
Hilliard Bradley 51, Dublin Coffman 38
Holgate 47, Montpelier 32
Howard E. Knox 40, Galion Northmor 33
Huber Hts. Wayne 51, Miamisburg 44
Independence 58, Mantua Crestwood 35
Ironton St. Joseph 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23
Jackson 59, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46
Johnstown 54, Utica 51
Kent Roosevelt 51, Cuyahoga Falls 43
Kettering Alter 80, Hamilton Badin 40
LaGrange Keystone 62, Wellington 41
Lakewood St. Edward 71, Philadelphia MC&S, Pa. 42
Leavittsburg LaBrae 85, Columbiana Crestview 68
Leesburg Fairfield 62, Manchester 27
Lewis Center Olentangy 62, Marysville 45
Lewistown Indian Lake 54, St. Paris Graham 49
Lima Sr. 51, Findlay 48
Lisbon Beaver 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 71, OT
Louisville Aquinas 46, Mogadore 44
Lucasville Valley 59, McDermott Scioto NW 57
Maria Stein Marion Local 43, Ft. Recovery 35
Martins Ferry 53, Cambridge 40
Massillon Tuslaw 61, Wooster Triway 57
McComb 55, Cory-Rawson 51
McConnelsville Morgan 51, New Concord John Glenn 47
Medina Buckeye 71, Parma 37
Metamora Evergreen 63, Delta 28
Milton-Union 55, Sidney Lehman 41
Minford 78, Oak Hill 56
Mt. Orab Western Brown 65, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 55
Mt. Vernon 56, Millersburg W. Holmes 54
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 72, Waynesfield-Goshen 56
N. Lewisburg Triad 57, London Madison Plains 55
N. Ridgeville 61, Avon Lake 51
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 64, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 49
New Albany 45, Westerville Cent. 42
New Bremen 71, Coldwater 45
New Hope Christian 58, Beaver Eastern 57, OT
New Madison Tri-Village 55, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 28
Newark 51, Lancaster 29
Oak Harbor 58, Port Clinton 45
Olmsted Falls 58, Berea-Midpark 52
Orange 60, Ashtabula Lakeside 34
Orwell Grand Valley 52, Cuyahoga Hts. 31
Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Lima Bath 44
Ottoville 65, Miller City 44
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Vanlue 45
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 80, Parma Hts. Holy Name 56
Perry 49, Gates Mills Hawken 35
Piketon 63, Williamsport Westfall 55
Plain City Jonathan Alder 60, Spring. Kenton Ridge 32
Poland Seminary 66, Jefferson Area 58
Portersville Christian, Pa. 56, Lima Temple Christian 41
Powell Olentangy Liberty 53, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 48
Proctorville Fairland 85, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 59
RULH 60, Peebles 49
Ravenna SE 70, Rootstown 51
Richmond Hts. 90, Geneva 53
Rocky River Lutheran W. 74, Wickliffe 27
Rossford 73, Genoa Area 45
Russia 74, Houston 34
S. Charleston SE 19, Mechanicsburg 15
Salem 52, Minerva 49
Sandusky 68, Vermilion 52
Sardinia Eastern Brown 79, W. Union 27
Sheffield Brookside 67, Oberlin Firelands 53
Sherwood Fairview 47, Edgerton 32
Smithville 62, Apple Creek Waynedale 53
Southington Chalker 70, Kinsman Badger 56
Spencerville 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 49
Spring. Shawnee 69, Bellefontaine 28
Steubenville 62, E. Liverpool 59
Swanton 46, Hamler Patrick Henry 43
Sycamore Mohawk 50, Bucyrus 35
Tallmadge 76, Barberton 51
Tiffin Calvert 67, Lakeside Danbury 36
Tol. Cent. Cath. 61, Oregon Clay 38
Trenton Edgewood 60, Harrison 49
Twinsburg 70, Wadsworth 66
Van Buren 66, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 39
Versailles 55, St. Henry 48
Warren Howland 55, Austintown Fitch 48
Warsaw River View 72, Crooksville 23
Wauseon 45, Liberty Center 31
Waverly 54, Wheelersburg 46
Westerville N. 69, Dublin Scioto 33
Willoughby S. 51, Eastlake North 44
Wooster 65, Mansfield Sr. 48
Youngs. Liberty 78, Warren Champion 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Colerain vs. Hamilton, ppd.
Cin. Princeton vs. Mason, ppd.
Cov. Latin, Ky. vs. Royalmont Academy, ccd.
Lima Perry vs. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, ppd.
Middletown vs. Liberty Twp. Lakota E., ppd.
St. Clairsville vs. Belmont Union Local, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/