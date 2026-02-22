Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 71, Leipsic 37
Akr. Coventry 71, Mantua Crestwood 53
Archbold 55, Bryan 35
Arlington 74, Arcadia 39
Ashland Crestview 67, Norwalk St Paul 57
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 30, New Riegel 27
Batavia 46, Georgetown 36
Bellbrook 73, Xenia 55
Bellevue 56, Willard 52
Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 49
Bishop Hartley 38, Cols. Bishop Watterson 34
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 67, Medina Highland 52
Brunswick 46, Shaker Hts. 37
Burton Berkshire 53, Cornerstone Christian 49
Canfield 70, Warren JFK 26
Canfield S. Range 58, Campbell Memorial 45
Carey 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 27
Castalia Margaretta 71, Old Fort 53
Chagrin Falls 64, Aurora 55
Chillicothe Unioto 63, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 35
Cin. Aiken 81, Cin. Western Hills 70
Cin. Indian Hill 51, Cin. NW 46
Cin. Moeller 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 41
Cin. Princeton 66, Fairfield 48
Cin. Sycamore 48, Cin. Oak Hills 36
Cin. West Clermont 63, Milford (OH) 62
Circleville 69, Baltimore Liberty Union 42
Cle. Benedictine 72, Geneva 68
Cle. Hts. 73, Lorain 54
Cle. St Ignatius 78, Akr. Hoban 59
Cle. VASJ 104, Mayfield 89
Collins Western Reserve 71, Plymouth 35
Cols. DeSales 40, Cols. St. Charles 37
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 57, Granville 50
Cols. Horizon 68, Cols. Mifflin 58
Cols. Northland 67, Youngstown Urban Scholars 40
Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Hilliard Davidson 44
Cols. Whetstone 72, Cols. Briggs 41
Columbia Station Columbia 65, Independence 56
Columbus Grove 54, Harrod Allen E. 40
Cortland Lakeview 50, Brooklyn 43
Cuyahoga Falls 61, Copley 57
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 65, Macedonia Nordonia 63
Defiance 48, Celina 20
Delphos St John's 95, Rockford Parkway 53
Doylestown Chippewa 58, Dalton 54
Dublin Jerome 53, Thomas Worthington 50
Elyria 74, Avon 68
Fairview 86, Sheffield Brookside 61
Findlay 70, Tol. Whitmer 62
Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Bloomdale Elmwood 38
Fitch 45, Green 36
Frankfort Adena 38, Corning Miller 28
Fredericktown 66, Utica 49
Fremont Ross 53, Sylvania Southview 46
Ft. Jennings 40, Continental 34
Gahanna Lincoln 61, Pickerington North 57
Galion Northmor 64, Mansfield St. Peter's 46
Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Cle. Rhodes 65
Genoa 71, Rossford 33
Gibsonburg 81, Fremont St. Joseph 24
Grafton Midview 58, Oberlin Firelands 53
Granville Christian 52, Delaware Christian 49
Grove City 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 49
Groveport-Madison 85, Canal Winchester 67
Hamilton Badin 52, Cin. La Salle 31
Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Swanton 36
Hartville Lake Center Christian 72, McDonald 48
Heartland Christian 68, Youngs. Liberty 58
Hilliard Bradley 62, Dublin Coffman 50
Hilliard Darby 49, Marysville 43
Jackson Center 42, Anna 40
Jeromesville Hillsdale 69, Creston Norwayne 66
Johnstown 43, Heath 33
Kalida 60, Holgate 36
Kinsman Badger 68, Windham 51
Kirtland 62, Madison 51
Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Bloom-Carroll 55
Leesburg Fairfield 56, Hillsboro 43
Lewis Center Olentangy 77, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 73, Powell Olentangy Liberty 50
Liberty Bible Academy 54, Cincinnati Home School 48
Liberty Christian Academy 46, Cols. Cristo Rey 38
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, Cin. Colerain 38
Lima Bath 48, Wapakoneta 46
Lima Central Catholic 71, Convoy Crestview 56
Lima Senior 64, Perrysburg 62
Lima Shawnee 50, Ottawa-Glandorf 47
Logan 55, Ashville Teays Valley 52
Lyndhurst Brush 70, Cle. JFK 45
Mansfield Madison 48, Lexington 45
Maria Stein Marion Local 60, Versailles 40
Massillon Jackson 62, Louisville 58
Massillon Washington 78, Can. Glenoak 72
McComb 83, Vanlue 59
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 55, Dola Hardin Northern 41
Medina 68, Mentor 63
Medina Buckeye 73, Rocky River 69
Medina Christian Academy 65, Youngs. Valley Christian 45
Millbury Lake 64, Maumee 52
Miller City 66, Defiance Ayersville 56
Minster 59, Coldwater 47
Monroeville 59, Greenwich S. Cent. 58
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 81, Cory-Rawson 40
N. Royalton 98, Cle. Adams 57
New Concord John Glenn 80, Vincent Warren 51
New Franklin Manchester 62, Millersburg W. Holmes 47
New London 60, Ashland Mapleton 43
New Matamoras Frontier 54, Hannibal River 35
Newark 76, Lancaster 42
Northwood 82, Lakeside Danbury 64
Norwood 53, Oxford Talawanda 51
Olmsted Falls 56, N. Ridgeville 50
Oregon Clay 68, Bowling Green 38
Orrville 63, Kidron Cent. Christian 45
Painesville Riverside 51, Stow-Munroe Falls 44
Pandora-Gilboa 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 40, N. Olmsted 34
Parma Normandy 67, Bay (OH) 52
Parma Padua 54, Elyria Cath. 50
Pemberville Eastwood 63, Oak Harbor 50
Perry 76, Bard Early College 44
Philo 62, McConnelsville Morgan 50
Portsmouth Clay 70, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23
Portsmouth Notre Dame 40, Crown City S. Gallia 35
Portsmouth W. 46, S. Webster 36
Racine Southern 56, Belpre 49
Reynoldsburg 88, Pickerington Central 73
Sandusky Perkins 69, Norwalk 28
Sandusky St. Mary 53, Elmore Woodmore 40
Sherwood Fairview 76, W. Unity Hilltop 59
Spencerville 62, Delphos Jefferson 48
Spring. Shawnee 54, Lewistown Indian Lake 47
St Marys 52, Elida 50
St. Xavier (OH) 61, Centerville 48
Steubenville 92, Carrollton 68
Strasburg 55, Malvern 52
Strongsville 68, Euclid 55
Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Hayes 44
Sylvania Northview 54, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52
Tiffin Calvert 58, Kansas Lakota 48
Tiffin Columbian 68, Clyde 61
Tol. Cent. Cath. 63, Tol. St. Francis 39
Tol. Maumee Valley 99, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 41
Toledo St John's Jesuit 68, St. Edward (OH) 57
Tontogany Otsego 86, Fostoria 41
Toronto 71, Bridgeport 53
Upper Sandusky 52, Bucyrus 48
Urbana 45, New Carlisle Tecumseh 37
Van Wert 63, Kenton 21
Vermilion 56, Huron 41
W. Chester Lakota W. 37, Mason 35
Warren Howland 59, Poland Seminary 54
Waynesville 47, Day. Oakwood 42
Wellington 71, West Salem Northwestern 40
Wellston 67, Nelsonville-York 56
Westerville Cent. 43, New Albany 41
Westerville N. 84, Dublin Scioto 54
Wheelersburg 56, Minford 43
Williamsburg 66, Cin. Clark Montessori 39
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 66, McDermott Scioto NW 46
Youngs. Boardman 52, Massillon Perry 47
Youngs. Mooney 59, Girard 49
Zanesville 55, Mt. Vernon 46
Zanesville Rosecrans 71, Cols. Wellington 43
Zanesville W. Muskingum 58, Dresden Tri-Valley 48
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division V=
Region 19=
Oak Hill 57, West Union 36
___
