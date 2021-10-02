Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Manchester 42, Wooster Triway 12
Amanda-Clearcreek 24, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7
Ansonia 26, New Paris National Trail 7
Apple Creek Waynedale 42, Smithville 8
Archbold 47, Metamora Evergreen 0
Ashland Crestview 56, Greenwich S. Cent. 13
Ashville Teays Valley 49, Circleville 21
Attica Seneca E. 27, Bucyrus Wynford 18
Aurora 49, Cle. Hts. 19
Avon Lake 44, Amherst Steele 6
Baltimore Liberty Union 31, Circleville Logan Elm 0
Barnesville 37, Toronto 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Bellevue 26, Sandusky Perkins 0
Bellville Clear Fork 45, Ontario 7
Beloit W. Branch 43, Carrollton 12
Bishop Hartley 55, Cols. Centennial 14
Blanchester 49, Williamsburg 13
Bloom-Carroll 35, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7
Bridgeport 40, Beallsville 0
Bucyrus 35, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Caledonia River Valley 49, Marion Pleasant 14
Can. McKinley 28, Uniontown Lake 16
Canal Winchester 35, Westerville N. 21
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 37, Cols. Bexley 0
Canfield 41, Austintown Fitch 10
Canfield S. Range 41, Niles McKinley 0
Carey 56, Upper Sandusky 0
Centerville 53, Beavercreek 0
Chardon 21, New Philadelphia 0
Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Orange 0
Cin. Anderson 28, Cin. Winton Woods 21
Cin. McNicholas 34, Bishop Fenwick 14
Cle. Hay 36, Cle. John Marshall 22
Clyde 42, Tiffin Columbian 39
Cols. Africentric 50, West 6
Cols. DeSales 36, Steubenville 21
Columbus Grove 38, Convoy Crestview 0
Coshocton 32, Crooksville 13
Creston Norwayne 56, Rittman 7
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Brooklyn 7
Dalton 41, Jeromesville Hillsdale 20
Day. Chaminade Julienne 63, Day. Carroll 7
Defiance Tinora 45, Paulding 6
Delaware Buckeye Valley 31, Cols. Grandview Hts. 6
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Hilliard Darby 7
Dover 14, Strongsville 13
Dublin Scioto 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
E. Can. 41, Strasburg-Franklin 6
Edon 56, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Elyria Cath. 41, Westlake 10
Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 14
Galion Northmor 24, Howard E. Knox 7
Garrettsville Garfield 56, Campbell Memorial 6
Genoa Area 42, Millbury Lake 14
Gibsonburg 42, Monroeville 7
Glouster Trimble 40, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Granville 32, Bishop Watterson 10
Grove City 20, Westerville Cent. 14
Hamilton Badin 31, Kettering Alter 0
Hanoverton United 47, E. Palestine 12
Hubbard 49, Cortland Lakeview 7
Independence 36, Warrensville Hts. 6
Ironton 54, Ironton Rock Hill 6
Jackson 56, Greenfield McClain 13
Jamestown Greeneview 35, London Madison Plains 0
Kansas Lakota 40, Castalia Margaretta 7
Kettering Fairmont 24, Miamisburg 6
Kirtland 30, Perry 6
LaGrange Keystone 14, Sheffield Brookside 6
Lancaster 30, Groveport-Madison 14
Leipsic 28, Bluffton 14
Lewis Center Olentangy 28, Thomas Worthington 7
Liberty Center 55, Bryan 14
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7, Cin. Colerain 6
Lima Bath 17, Defiance 13
Lisbon Beaver 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14
London 29, New Carlisle Tecumseh 10
Lou. Trinity, Ky. 33, Cin. St. Xavier 32
Lucas 36, Tiffin Calvert 14
Malvern 26, Lore City Buckeye Trail 24
Mansfield Sr. 28, Ashland 24
Maria Stein Marion Local 30, Ft. Recovery 0
Marion Elgin 48, Morral Ridgedale 13
Marysville 34, Dublin Jerome 0
Massillon Jackson 31, Can. Glenoak 0
McComb 14, Arlington 0
Mechanicsburg 34, Spring. NE 7
Medina Highland 55, Richfield Revere 14
Milford Center Fairbanks 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 7
Milton-Union 51, Covington 0
Monroe 28, Franklin 7
N. Can. Hoover 27, Massillon Perry 10
Napoleon 51, Holland Springfield 6
New Albany 31, Gahanna Lincoln 3
New Bremen 35, Minster 7
New Concord John Glenn 48, Warsaw River View 14
Norton 34, Lodi Cloverleaf 3
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Celina 0
Pandora-Gilboa 30, Van Buren 0
Piqua 49, Greenville 0
Poland Seminary 42, Girard 21
Port Clinton 34, Vermilion 0
Portsmouth 44, Chesapeake 12
Rayland Buckeye 32, Caldwell 0
Reynoldsburg 62, Newark 0
Richmond Edison 34, E. Liverpool 24
Salineville Southern 49, Leetonia 14
Sandusky 26, Norwalk 13
Shelby 37, Galion 7
Sidney 36, W. Carrollton 6
Slippery Rock, Pa. 49, Conneaut 14
Spencerville 56, Ada 20
Spring. Shawnee 28, Bellefontaine 14
Springfield 26, Springboro 0
St. Henry 21, Coldwater 14
St. Marys Memorial 48, Kenton 7
St. Paris Graham 54, Spring. NW 18
Streetsboro 62, Akr. Coventry 7
Sugarcreek Garaway 14, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 0
Sylvania Northview 28, Bowling Green 0
Sylvania Southview 42, Maumee 3
Tallmadge 41, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Tol. Cent. Cath. 60, Oregon Clay 0
Trenton Edgewood 49, Cin. NW 6
Troy Christian 21, Casstown Miami E. 20
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34, Newcomerstown 0
Van Wert 49, Lima Shawnee 14
Vienna Mathews 30, Fairport Harbor Harding 0
Vincent Warren 28, McArthur Vinton County 12
W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Fairfield 10
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 40, Magnolia Sandy Valley 13
Wauseon 21, Hamler Patrick Henry 6
Waverly 42, Lucasville Valley 14
Wellsville 28, Lisbon David Anderson 21
Westerville S. 49, Delaware Hayes 7
Whitehall-Yearling 26, Bishop Ready 25
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Perrysburg 20
Zanesville W. Muskingum 43, McConnelsville Morgan 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashtabula St. John vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.
Cols. Centennial vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.
Cols. Eastmoor vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.
