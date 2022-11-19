Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 48, New Knoxville 17
Aurora 56, Chagrin Falls Kenston 49
Barberton 43, Lodi Cloverleaf 42
Barnesville 51, Bridgeport 18
Bay Village Bay 42, Elyria 40
Bellaire 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48
Bellbrook 54, Beavercreek 41
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 36, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20
Bellevue 62, Milan Edison 33
Bidwell River Valley 41, Gallipolis Gallia 32
Bishop Fenwick 55, Arcanum 28
Bucyrus Wynford 45, Caledonia River Valley 43
Byesville Meadowbrook 41, Cambridge 16
Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Akr. Coventry 27
Can. South 52, Beloit W. Branch 49
Carey 51, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 25
Carlisle 40, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26
Castalia Margaretta 58, Shelby 41
Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Madison 46
Chillicothe Huntington 52, Wellston 42
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 34, McArthur Vinton County 33
Columbus Grove 53, Lima Shawnee 49
Delphos Jefferson 65, Delphos St. John's 29
Edon 44, Pioneer N. Central 41
Ft. Loramie 32, Casstown Miami E. 30
Grove City 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 42
Grove City Christian 45, Liberty Christian Academy 22
Kirtland 44, Conneaut 32
Lima Cent. Cath. 65, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19
Lowellville 57, Campbell Memorial 8
Martins Ferry 36, Shadyside 35
McComb 49, Ada 40
Metamora Evergreen 61, Millbury Lake 54
Minster 53, Wapakoneta 34
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32, Galion Northmor 18
Oak Harbor 49, Rossford 22
Parma 65, Independence 49
Peninsula Woodridge 44, Kent Roosevelt 43
Ravenna SE 38, Jefferson Area 34
Rockford Parkway 53, S. Adams, Ind. 28
Rootstown 57, Mogadore Field 37
Russia 56, Sidney 46
Salem 52, Warren Howland 32
Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49
Shaker Hts. 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34
Sugarcreek Garaway 50, Warsaw River View 36
Vermilion 53, Norwalk St. Paul 27
W. Unity Hilltop 41, Montpelier 30
Warren JFK 59, Vienna Mathews 39
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70, Wauseon 45
Kewpee Tip Off Classic=
Bryan 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 33
McDonald's Holiday Tournament=
Bluffton 59, Arlington 43
Harrod Allen E. 63, Cory-Rawson 46
Rumble in the Jungle=
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Can. Glenoak 24
Worthington Christian 49, Goshen 40
Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Dover 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/