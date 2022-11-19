springfield-news-sun logo
Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 48, New Knoxville 17

Aurora 56, Chagrin Falls Kenston 49

Barberton 43, Lodi Cloverleaf 42

Barnesville 51, Bridgeport 18

Bay Village Bay 42, Elyria 40

Bellaire 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48

Bellbrook 54, Beavercreek 41

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 36, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20

Bellevue 62, Milan Edison 33

Bidwell River Valley 41, Gallipolis Gallia 32

Bishop Fenwick 55, Arcanum 28

Bucyrus Wynford 45, Caledonia River Valley 43

Byesville Meadowbrook 41, Cambridge 16

Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Akr. Coventry 27

Can. South 52, Beloit W. Branch 49

Carey 51, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 25

Carlisle 40, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26

Castalia Margaretta 58, Shelby 41

Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Madison 46

Chillicothe Huntington 52, Wellston 42

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 34, McArthur Vinton County 33

Columbus Grove 53, Lima Shawnee 49

Delphos Jefferson 65, Delphos St. John's 29

Edon 44, Pioneer N. Central 41

Ft. Loramie 32, Casstown Miami E. 30

Grove City 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 42

Grove City Christian 45, Liberty Christian Academy 22

Kirtland 44, Conneaut 32

Lima Cent. Cath. 65, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19

Lowellville 57, Campbell Memorial 8

Martins Ferry 36, Shadyside 35

McComb 49, Ada 40

Metamora Evergreen 61, Millbury Lake 54

Minster 53, Wapakoneta 34

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32, Galion Northmor 18

Oak Harbor 49, Rossford 22

Parma 65, Independence 49

Peninsula Woodridge 44, Kent Roosevelt 43

Ravenna SE 38, Jefferson Area 34

Rockford Parkway 53, S. Adams, Ind. 28

Rootstown 57, Mogadore Field 37

Russia 56, Sidney 46

Salem 52, Warren Howland 32

Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49

Shaker Hts. 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34

Sugarcreek Garaway 50, Warsaw River View 36

Vermilion 53, Norwalk St. Paul 27

W. Unity Hilltop 41, Montpelier 30

Warren JFK 59, Vienna Mathews 39

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70, Wauseon 45

Kewpee Tip Off Classic=

Bryan 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 33

McDonald's Holiday Tournament=

Bluffton 59, Arlington 43

Harrod Allen E. 63, Cory-Rawson 46

Rumble in the Jungle=

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Can. Glenoak 24

Worthington Christian 49, Goshen 40

Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Dover 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

