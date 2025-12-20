Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
14 hours ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 54, Bloomdale Elmwood 42

Akr. Garfield 72, Akr. Firestone 32

Amherst Steele 64, Olmsted Falls 59

Arcadia 60, McComb 49

Ashland 70, Mansfield 65

Atwater Waterloo 49, Sebring McKinley 13

Aurora 42, Kent Roosevelt 41

Batavia 67, Mt. Orab Western Brown 55

Bedford 68, Maple Hts. 48

Bellevue 60, Tiffin Columbian 53

Belmont Union Local 68, Bellaire 50

Beloit W. Branch 56, Alliance 51

Berea-Midpark 56, Avon 55

Berlin Center Western Reserve 49, Mineral Ridge 29

Berlin Hiland 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 21

Bloom-Carroll 49, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 45

Bluffton 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 32

Botkins 61, Anna 52

Bowerston Conotton Valley 66, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34

Bowling Green 70, Napoleon 61

Bradford 48, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 39

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 75, Solon 51

Bridgeport 54, Magnolia, W.Va. 50

Brookville 55, Carlisle 37

Brunswick 65, Strongsville 31

Bucyrus 62, Sycamore Mohawk 55

Byesville Meadowbrook 58, Crooksville 47

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 46, Wintersville Indian Creek 36

Caledonia River Valley 65, Sparta Highland 34

Camden Preble Shawnee 62, New Paris National Trail 41

Can. McKinley 72, Massillon Perry 48

Can. South 39, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 33

Canal Winchester 62, Ashville Teays Valley 54

Carrollton 67, Salem 35

Castalia Margaretta 78, Huron 54

Celina 62, St Marys 54

Centerville 72, Kettering Fairmont 64

Chardon NDCL 68, Elyria Cath. 67

Chillicothe Huntington 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 38

Chillicothe Unioto 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 47

Cin. Anderson 45, Cin. Walnut Hills 42

Cin. Hughes 73, Cin. Woodward 52

Cin. La Salle 51, Bishop Fenwick 46

Cin. McNicholas 78, Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 54

Cin. Moeller 76, Cin. Gamble Montessori 34

Cin. Summit 60, Purcell Marian 49

Cin. West Clermont 77, Kings Mills Kings 61

Cin. Winton Woods 66, Cin. Turpin 45

Circleville 64, Baltimore Liberty Union 39

Clayton Northmont 68, Springfield 60

Cle. Benedictine 72, Cle. VASJ 64

Cle. Cent. Cath. 71, Mayfield 70

Clyde 75, Norwalk 33

Cols. Africentric 67, Cols. Walnut Ridge 61

Cols. Beechcroft 79, Cols. Mifflin 76

Cols. Centennial 96, East 60

Cols. Eastmoor 66, Cols. Independence 55

Cols. KIPP 70, Cols. Bexley 57

Cols. Northland 53, Cols. Linden-McKinley 44

Cols. St. Charles 57, Whitehall-Yearling 36

Cols. Wellington 62, Corning Miller 48

Columbiana 68, Salineville Southern 43

Columbiana Crestview 70, Warren Champion 60

Columbine, Colo. 50, Toronto 47

Columbus Grove 61, Convoy Crestview 55

Community Christian, Ind. 62, Cincinnati Home School 32

Copley 65, Barberton 56

Cortland Lakeview 66, Niles McKinley 52

Cortland Maplewood 55, Warren Lordstown 39

Coshocton 57, New Lexington 34

Creston Norwayne 63, West Salem Northwestern 30

Dawson-Bryant 53, Ironton St. Joseph 51

Day. Christian 69, Day. Oakwood 60

Day. Thurgood Marshall 48, Day. Belmont 43

Defiance Ayersville 71, Sherwood Fairview 56

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48, Dublin Jerome 43

Delphos St John's 69, Coldwater 59

Dover 58, Millersburg W. Holmes 28

Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Philo 38

DuBois Academy, Ky. 78, Cin. Taft 70

Dublin Coffman 51, Hilliard Davidson 49

E. Cle. Shaw 59, Orange 45

Edgerton 50, Hicksville 49

Elyria Open Door 43, Westlake 35

Euclid 71, Lorain 38

Fairfield 69, Cin. Colerain 49

Fairview 52, Brooklyn 45

Fayetteville-Perry 63, Mowrystown Whiteoak 61

Findlay Liberty-Benton 81, Vanlue 24

Franklin Middletown Christian 74, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 51

Ft. Loramie 55, Sidney Fairlawn 32

Ft. Recovery 41, Rockford Parkway 28

Galion 58, Marion Pleasant 49

Gates Mills Gilmour 89, Painesville Riverside 74

Genoa 59, Oak Harbor 41

Georgetown 65, Bethel-Tate 50

Germantown Valley View 72, Middletown Madison 22

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62, Sugarcreek Garaway 49

Grove City 68, Pickerington North 63

Grove City Christian 48, Fairfield Christian 47

Hamilton Badin 50, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28

Hamilton Ross 63, Franklin 47

Hamler Patrick Henry 62, Tol. Woodward 39

Hannibal River 44, New Matamoras Frontier 39

Harrod Allen E. 61, Delphos Jefferson 35

Hartville Lake Center Christian 59, Medina Christian Academy 28

Hilliard Bradley 67, Powell Olentangy Liberty 54

Huber Hts. Wayne 76, Beavercreek 64

Hudson 64, Macedonia Nordonia 53

Hunting Valley University 94, Eastlake North 40

Independence 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 28

Ironton 46, Waterford 30

Jackson 38, Greenfield McClain 33

Jackson Center 62, Houston 28

Jamestown Greeneview 52, S. Charleston SE 39

Jeromesville Hillsdale 64, Doylestown Chippewa 60

Kidron Cent. Christian 75, Mansfield St. Peter's 59

LaGrange Keystone 72, Oberlin Firelands 43

Lancaster 68, Logan 41

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 49, Sugar Grove Berne Union 42

Lees Creek E. Clinton 60, Felicity-Franklin 55

Lewistown Indian Lake 74, Spring. NW 48

Liberty Bible Academy 39, Fayette Christian 23

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 47, Hamilton 41

Lima Cent. Cath. 66, Spencerville 57

Lima Shawnee 67, Elida 37

Lisbon David Anderson 78, E. Palestine 67

Lore City Buckeye Trail 82, Newcomerstown 73

Lucasville Valley 59, Beaver Eastern 39

Lynchburg-Clay 71, Blanchester 45

Malvern 67, E. Can. 48

Manchester 74, Franklin Furnace Green 58

Mansfield Christian 57, Lucas 22

Maria Stein Marion Local 46, New Knoxville 30

Mason 38, Cin. Sycamore 24

Massillon Jackson 60, Clay Co., Ky. 59

Maumee 65, Pemberville Eastwood 60

McConnelsville Morgan 65, Warsaw River View 47

McDermott Scioto NW 49, Minford 46

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 69, Cory-Rawson 45

Medina 78, Cle. Hts. 56

Miami Valley Christian Academy 94, Cin. Country Day 72

Milford (OH) 51, Lebanon 41

Milford Center Fairbanks 67, Spring. NE 28

Miller City 56, Swanton 28

Millersport 53, Zanesville Rosecrans 49

Minerva 58, Alliance Marlington 53

Mogadore Field 51, Streetsboro 50

Morral Ridgedale 57, Marion Elgin 38

Mt. Vernon 67, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 62

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 64, Lima Perry 56

N. Can. Hoover 70, Can. Glenoak 49

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13

New Concord John Glenn 70, Thornville Sheridan 44

New Franklin Manchester 65, Apple Creek Waynedale 44

New Madison Tri-Village 43, Arcanum 31

Newark 69, Pickerington Central 56

Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 63, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 42

Norton 63, Akr. Springfield 20

Ontario 65, Marion Harding High School 36

Oregon Clay 58, Fremont Ross 41

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Kenton 43

Pandora-Gilboa 63, Leipsic 48

Parma Hts. Holy Name 81, Mentor Lake Cath. 60

Paulding 75, Haviland Wayne Trace 70

Peebles 67, Leesburg Fairfield 63, OT

Perrysburg 52, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48

Piketon 51, Frankfort Adena 42

Piqua 56, Sidney 53

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 54, New Lebanon Dixie 51

Poland Seminary 52, Canfield S. Range 46

Port Clinton 64, Vermilion 49

Portsmouth Notre Dame 77, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 54

Portsmouth W. 65, Latham Western 38

Ravenna SE 57, Brookfield 45

Rayland Buckeye 73, Richmond Edison 63

Reynoldsburg 65, Groveport-Madison 47

Rossford 58, Fostoria 49

Sandusky Perkins 75, Sandusky 59

Sardinia Eastern Brown 69, West Union 40

Seaman N. Adams 70, RULH 42

Sheffield Brookside 69, Sullivan Black River 60

Shelby 56, Bellville Clear Fork 45

Sidney Lehman 82, DeGraff Riverside 37

Smithville 64, Rittman 24

Southeastern 60, Williamsport Westfall 47

Southington Chalker 57, Windham 49

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 61, Legacy Christian 56

Spring. Greenon 58, Spring. Cath. Cent. 54

Spring. Shawnee 47, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35

Springboro 72, Miamisburg 48

St. Henry (OH) 59, Minster 55

St. Xavier (OH) 62, Lou. Ballard, Ky. 42

Stow-Munroe Falls 52, Wadsworth 43

Sunbury Big Walnut 56, Worthington Kilbourne 41

Tallmadge 53, Cuyahoga Falls 44

Tipp City Tippecanoe 58, Fairborn 21

Tol. Cent. Cath. 69, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 62

Tol. Whitmer 76, Sylvania Northview 73, 3OT

Tontogany Otsego 68, Millbury Lake 65, OT

Trenton Edgewood 65, Bellbrook 53

Trotwood-Madison 80, Akr. Hoban 45

Troy Christian 47, Casstown Miami E. 39

Uniontown Lake 64, Green 49

Upper Sandusky 67, Bucyrus Wynford 66, OT

Urbana 64, Spring. Kenton Ridge 62

Van Buren 55, Arlington 47

Van Wert 42, Lima Bath 40, OT

Van Wert Lincolnview 72, Ottoville 48

Vandalia Butler 56, Xenia 53

Versailles 54, New Bremen 36

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 59, Ansonia 43

W. Carrollton 63, Greenville 35

W. Chester Lakota W. 61, Cin. Oak Hills 39

W. Jefferson 49, Mechanicsburg 47

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

Wapakoneta 37, Defiance 35, OT

Warren Harding 47, Can. Cent. Cath. 31

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 54, Chillicothe 47

Waverly 62, Oak Hill 38

Waynesfield-Goshen 58, Lima Temple Christian 44

Wellington 65, Wickliffe 42

Wellsville 65, Leetonia 37

Western Reserve Academy 72, Peddie, N.J. 59

Westerville N. 75, Galloway Westland 55

Westerville S. 39, Hayes 38

Westlake 56, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 50

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 86, Marietta 75

Willard 69, Milan Edison 63

Williamsburg 57, Batavia Clermont NE 19

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, Sarahsville Shenandoah 19

Wooster 49, New Philadelphia 48, OT

Youngs. Chaney High School 68, Youngs. East 54

Zanesville Maysville 79, Zanesville W. Muskingum 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

