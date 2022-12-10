Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chagrin Falls 73, Ashtabula Lakeside 23
Chesterland W. Geauga 67, Painesville Harvey 27
Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Wickliffe 26
Delaware Hayes 39, Worthington Kilbourne 38
Geneva 63, Beachwood 42
Granville Christian 52, Liberty Christian Academy 30
Grove City 41, Westerville Cent. 23
Independence 42, Burton Berkshire 34
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, Dublin Coffman 53
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, Cin. Sycamore 28
Mansfield Temple Christian 54, Ohio 41
Mantua Crestwood 45, Garfield Hts. Trinity 32
Marysville 61, Dublin Jerome 46
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32, Carey 31
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 68, Attica Seneca E. 22
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50, Zanesville 35
Pettisville 55, Metamora Evergreen 46
Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Zanesville Rosecrans 22
W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Hamilton 30
W. Unity Hilltop 54, Edon 37
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 78, Berlin Hiland 55
She Got Game Classic=
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 47, Hudson WRA 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/