Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chagrin Falls 73, Ashtabula Lakeside 23

Chesterland W. Geauga 67, Painesville Harvey 27

Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Wickliffe 26

Delaware Hayes 39, Worthington Kilbourne 38

Geneva 63, Beachwood 42

Granville Christian 52, Liberty Christian Academy 30

Grove City 41, Westerville Cent. 23

Independence 42, Burton Berkshire 34

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, Dublin Coffman 53

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, Cin. Sycamore 28

Mansfield Temple Christian 54, Ohio 41

Mantua Crestwood 45, Garfield Hts. Trinity 32

Marysville 61, Dublin Jerome 46

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32, Carey 31

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 68, Attica Seneca E. 22

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50, Zanesville 35

Pettisville 55, Metamora Evergreen 46

Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Zanesville Rosecrans 22

W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Hamilton 30

W. Unity Hilltop 54, Edon 37

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 78, Berlin Hiland 55

She Got Game Classic=

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 47, Hudson WRA 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

