Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Final=
Division II=
Cin. Winton Woods 70, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55
Division III=
Purcell Marian 72, Avon Lake 44
Division IV=
Bellevue 40, Kettering Alter 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
