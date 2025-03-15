Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division II=

Cin. Winton Woods 70, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55

Division III=

Purcell Marian 72, Avon Lake 44

Division IV=

Bellevue 40, Kettering Alter 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

