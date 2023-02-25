X
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. Hoban 51, Franklin Furnace Green 48

Can. McKinley 46, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 38

Grafton Midview 58, Brunswick 24

Solon 52, Massillon Jackson 42

Region 2=

Olmsted Falls 55, Avon Lake 38

Rocky River Magnificat 61, Rocky River 30

Division II=

Region 7=

Proctorville Fairland 68, Lancaster Fairfield Union 39

Region 8=

Hamilton Badin 53, Day. Carroll 39

Kettering Alter 55, Cin. Summit Country Day 41

Division IV=

Region 15=

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 51, Mt. Gilead 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

