Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Akr. Hoban 51, Franklin Furnace Green 48
Can. McKinley 46, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 38
Grafton Midview 58, Brunswick 24
Solon 52, Massillon Jackson 42
Region 2=
Olmsted Falls 55, Avon Lake 38
Rocky River Magnificat 61, Rocky River 30
Division II=
Region 7=
Proctorville Fairland 68, Lancaster Fairfield Union 39
Region 8=
Hamilton Badin 53, Day. Carroll 39
Kettering Alter 55, Cin. Summit Country Day 41
Division IV=
Region 15=
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 51, Mt. Gilead 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
