Friday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
State Semfinal
Division I
Twinsburg 4, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 1
Division II
Beloit W. Branch 4, Wintersville Indian Creek 2
Hamilton Badin 5, Parma Padua 0
