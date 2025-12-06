Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 65, Vanlue 15
Alliance 76, Salem 46
Arcanum 62, Ansonia 20
Arlington 64, Cory-Rawson 23
Ashland 63, Wooster 50
Ashville Teays Valley 67, Lancaster 66
Attica Seneca E. 61, Sycamore Mohawk 56
Batavia 76, Wilmington 44
Beaver Local 68, Rayland Buckeye 38
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 61, Spring. NW 55
Beloit W. Branch 56, Minerva 50
Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Campbell Memorial 38
Bloom-Carroll 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 41
Botkins 40, Ft. Loramie 23
Bowerston Conotton Valley 69, Akr. Springfield 57
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 60, Cuyahoga Hts. 41
Caldwell 46, McConnelsville Morgan 37
Caledonia River Valley 78, Marion Pleasant 34
Camden Preble Shawnee 53, New Lebanon Dixie 35
Canfield 82, Parma Hts. Holy Name 54
Casstown Miami E. 54, Covington 33
Centerville 40, Clayton Northmont 39
Chesterland W. Geauga 52, Willoughby S. 35
Chillicothe Huntington 51, Southeastern 43
Chillicothe Zane Trace 65, Piketon 32
Cin. Madeira 48, Cin. Finneytown 43
Cin. McNicholas 67, Day. Chaminade Julienne 47
Cin. Western Hills 77, Cols. Beechcroft 61
Circleville 43, Circleville Logan Elm 33
Cle. Hts. 74, Strongsville 47
Cle. Rhodes 76, Cle. Hay 42
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 45, Cols. Linden-McKinley 42
Cols. Wellington 54, Cols. Cristo Rey 13
Coshocton 77, Newcomerstown 69, OT
Crestline 51, Mansfield Christian 45
Creston Norwayne 58, Dalton 44
Crooksville 83, Sarahsville Shenandoah 75
Defiance 59, Paulding 51
Defiance Tinora 44, Delta 26
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 73, Hilliard Darby 62
Dola Hardin Northern 64, Marion Elgin 25
Dover 50, Lexington 45
Dublin Coffman 79, Powell Olentangy Liberty 68
Eastlake North 55, Madison 54
Elyria Cath. 69, Amherst Steele 66
Fairport Harbor Harding 78, Vienna Mathews 50
Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Arcadia 41
Franklin 65, Oxford Talawanda 49
Ft. Jennings 52, Antwerp 47
Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Avon Lake 50
Gates Mills Hawken 81, Chardon NDCL 68
Girard 82, Warren Champion 65
Goshen 78, Mt. Orab Western Brown 30
Green 56, Tallmadge 50
Grove City Christian 50, Corning Miller 47
Hamilton 68, Cin. Colerain 51
Hamilton Badin 65, Day. Carroll 26
Hamler Patrick Henry 66, Defiance Ayersville 44
Hannibal River 59, Shadyside 45
Harrod Allen E. 51, Lima Temple Christian 47
Haviland Wayne Trace 48, Bryan 35
Heartland Christian 77, Wellsville 59
Hicksville 70, Continental 48
Hilliard Bradley 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 48
Ironton St. Joseph 60, Oak Hill 37
Jackson 64, Athens 56
Kent Roosevelt 46, Stow-Munroe Falls 45
Kettering Alter 66, Bishop Fenwick 42
Kettering Fairmont 66, Huber Hts. Wayne 62
Kidron Cent. Christian 68, Cornerstone Christian 67
LaGrange Keystone 85, Sullivan Black River 51
Latham Western 56, Portsmouth Clay 44
Legacy Christian 71, Yellow Springs 34
Lewis Center Olentangy 63, Thomas Worthington 29
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28, St. Xavier (OH) 14
Lima 90, Tol. Start 51
Lima Cent. Cath. 70, New Knoxville 43
Lima Shawnee 72, Convoy Crestview 46
Lisbon David Anderson 72, Youngs. Liberty 48
Louisville 52, Massillon Perry 45
Loveland 78, Cin. West Clermont 41
Malvern 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 35
Manchester 80, Hartville Lake Center Christian 63
Mansfield 89, Millersburg W. Holmes 55
Mason 50, Cin. Princeton 42
Maumee 61, Rossford 46
McDermott Scioto NW 68, Portsmouth Notre Dame 58
Mechanicsburg 64, N. Lewisburg Triad 36
Medina 66, Shaker Hts. 58
Medina Buckeye 71, Bay (OH) 57
Mentor 90, Lorain 63
Metamora Evergreen 63, Swanton 51
Miamisburg 73, Beavercreek 56
Milford (OH) 70, Cin. Turpin 38
Milford Center Fairbanks 53, W. Liberty-Salem 45
Millbury Lake 66, Pemberville Eastwood 46
Miller City 68, Holgate 42
Millersport 45, Sugar Grove Berne Union 37
Mineral Ridge 87, Leetonia 54
Minster 64, Jackson Center 47
Monroe 54, Bellbrook 39
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55, Leipsic 30
N. Can. Hoover 76, Tol. Whitmer 46
Navarre Fairless 79, Loudonville 52
New Albany 65, Grove City 50
New Bremen 46, Celina 38
New Madison Tri-Village 88, Union City Mississinawa Valley 46
New Middletown Spring. 63, Lowellville 25
New Philadelphia 53, Mansfield Madison 32
Newark 69, Groveport-Madison 39
Norwalk St Paul 75, Elyria Open Door 56
Oak Harbor 49, Fostoria 36
Ontario 61, Bellville Clear Fork 55
Orwell Grand Valley 73, Ashtabula St John 40
Ottawa-Glandorf 40, Bluffton 30
Painesville Riverside 79, Hunting Valley University 62
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Bloomdale Elmwood 56
Parma Padua 72, Maple Hts. 64
Pickerington North 69, Westerville Cent. 59
Pioneer N. Central 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 45
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 59, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 56
Proctorville Fairland 60, Portsmouth W. 58
Ravenna SE 57, Mogadore Field 28
Reynoldsburg 82, Canal Winchester 73
Richmond Edison 71, Salineville Southern 34
Rittman 49, West Salem Northwestern 31
Riverside Stebbins 56, Piqua 36
S. Webster 57, South Point 44
Sheffield Brookside 93, Lorain Clearview 56
Sidney Fairlawn 52, Houston 39
Solon 77, Erie McDowell, Pa. 74
Sparta Highland 55, Marion Harding High School 53
Spencerville 55, Elida 36
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 61, Franklin Middletown Christian 54
Spring. Kenton Ridge 69, New Carlisle Tecumseh 60
Spring. Shawnee 50, St. Paris Graham 34
Springfield 56, Springboro 52
St Marys 49, Lima Perry 43
Tol. Maumee Valley 68, Ben Lippen, S.C. 62
Tol. Rogers 65, Tol. Waite 33
Tol. Woodward 53, Tol. Scott 48
Toledo St John's Jesuit 48, Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep, Mich. 32
Trenton Edgewood 59, Hamilton Ross 42
Uhrichsville Claymont 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 29
Upper Sandusky 44, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 33
Urbana 58, Plain City Jonathan Alder 40
Van Buren 52, McComb 43
Van Wert Lincolnview 63, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Howard E. Knox 49
Warren JFK 72, Bristol 48
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 66, Canal Winchester Harvest 60
Waterford 57, Reedsville Eastern 50
Westerville S. 78, Dublin Scioto 59
Westlake 67, Parma Normandy 34
Williamsport Westfall 69, Bainbridge Paint Valley 56
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 72, Franklin Furnace Green 50
Youngs. Chaney High School 48, Warren Harding 39
Youngs. Mooney 56, Youngs. Boardman 50
Zanesville Maysville 71, Dresden Tri-Valley 27
Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 34
Zanesville W. Muskingum 74, Cols. KIPP 43
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42, Strasburg 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ottoville vs. Columbus Grove, ppd. to Jan 24th.
