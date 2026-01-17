Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Crestview 56, Monroeville 26
Ashland Mapleton 54, Plymouth 14
Attica Seneca E. 62, Bucyrus 17
Bellville Clear Fork 80, Marion Harding High School 31
Bucyrus Wynford 38, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 24
Cambridge 52, Rayland Buckeye 23
Carey 56, Sycamore Mohawk 30
Cin. Shroder 56, Cin. Oyler 16
Cin. Sycamore 67, Hamilton 16
Cle. E. Tech 52, Cle. Glenville 15
Cle. Hay 71, Cle. JFK 30
Cle. John Marshall 59, Cle. Adams 10
Cle. Rhodes 48, Bard Early College 18
Cols. Centennial 72, Cols. Linden-McKinley 26
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 62, Galloway Westland 32
Cols. Upper Arlington 38, Hilliard Davidson 30
Cols. Walnut Ridge 66, West 23
Columbus International 48, Cols. Northland 46
Cornerstone Christian 56, Andrews Osborne Academy 23
Dawson-Bryant 38, South Point 29
Dublin Jerome 48, Thomas Worthington 35
Gallipolis Gallia 57, Chesapeake 43
Garrettsville Garfield 58, Youngs. Liberty 21
Gibsonburg 75, Fremont St. Joseph 29
Grove City 75, Grove City Cent. Crossing 17
Groveport Madison Christian 42, Delaware Christian 11
Hilliard Darby 40, Marysville 32
Independence 34, Beachwood 26
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50, Fairfield 25
Lowellville 39, Campbell Memorial 28
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 37, Upper Sandusky 17
New London 41, Collins Western Reserve 27
Newark 36, Lancaster 32
Northside Christian 38, Liberty Christian Academy 11
Norwalk St Paul 45, Greenwich S. Cent. 30
Orwell Grand Valley 50, Windham 17
Portsmouth 57, Ironton 7
Powell Olentangy Liberty 40, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 22
Proctorville Fairland 72, Ironton Rock Hill 11
Salineville Southern 64, Youngs. Valley Christian 23
Shekinah Christian 49, Genoa Christian 21
Shelby 48, Caledonia River Valley 38
Southington Chalker 50, Vienna Mathews 12
Sparta Highland 54, Galion 33
St Clairsville 44, Brooke, W.Va. 38
Steubenville 51, Vincent Warren 36
Streetsboro 45, Akr. Springfield 7
Vandalia Butler 57, Fairborn 30
Westerville Cent. 49, New Albany 41
Westerville N. 34, Dublin Scioto 20
Westerville S. 59, Worthington Kilbourne 36
Whitehall-Yearling 41, Cols. Franklin Hts. 19
Willard 54, Milan Edison 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/