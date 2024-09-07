Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 26, Elyria 19
Akr. Hoban 56, Akr. Buchtel 0
Akr. Springfield 13, Minerva 7
Albany Alexander 44, Belpre 0
Amanda-Clearcreek 17, Frankfort Adena 7
Amherst Steele 24, N. Olmsted 7
Andover Pymatuning Valley 34, Jefferson Area 6
Ansonia 46, New Lebanon Dixie 6
Antwerp 33, W. Unity Hilltop 6
Archbold 15, Defiance Tinora 14
Arlington 44, Ada 43
Ashland 35, Linsly, W.Va. 0
Ashtabula St John 22, Beachwood 3
Ashville Teays Valley 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 12
Aurora 37, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
Austintown-Fitch 35, Can. Glenoak 0
Avon 13, Cle. Glenville 12
Bainbridge Paint Valley 30, Greenfield McClain 7
Barnesville 47, Lore City Buckeye Trail 8
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12, Danville 8
Batavia 50, Batavia Clermont NE 14
Bay (OH) 17, Hunting Valley University 7
Beavercreek 48, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Bellaire 16, Bishop Tonnos, Ontario 13
Bellbrook 16, Germantown Valley View 3
Bellefontaine 29, Westerville Cent. 7
Bellville Clear Fork 28, Lexington 3
Belmont Union Local 27, Wintersville Indian Creek 26
Beloit W. Branch 48, Girard 7
Bergen Catholic, N.J. 35, Massillon Washington 21
Berlin Center Western Reserve 35, Columbiana 7
Beverly Ft. Frye 38, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 19
Bishop Hartley 49, Day. Chaminade Julienne 23
Bishop Watterson 41, Westerville N. 6
Bloom-Carroll 31, Plain City Jonathan Alder 21
Bluffton 63, Defiance Ayersville 7
Brookville 33, St. Paris Graham 0
Bucyrus Wynford 33, Collins Western Reserve 22
Burton Berkshire 51, Conneaut 26
Byesville Meadowbrook 46, Cambridge 0
Caldwell 43, Wellsville 0
Caledonia River Valley 37, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7
Camden Preble Shawnee 40, New Paris National Trail 6
Campbell Memorial 30, Warren Champion 25
Canal Fulton Northwest 35, Louisville 28
Canal Winchester 31, Worthington Kilbourne 7
Canal Winchester Harvest 26, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 10
Canfield S. Range 38, Barberton 0
Cardington-Lincoln 46, Bucyrus 8
Carlisle 37, Day. Northridge 30
Carmel, Ind. 44, Centerville 23
Cathedral Preparatory School, Pa. 16, Painesville Riverside 14
Celina 42, Van Wert 14
Centerburg 44, Worthington Christian 21
Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Chagrin Falls 14
Chardon 28, Avon Lake 7
Chardon NDCL 28, Bedford 6
Chesapeake 41, Racine Southern 9
Cin. Aiken 28, Reading 22
Cin. Anderson 64, Morrow Little Miami 0
Cin. Country Day 28, Cin. N. College Hill 20
Cin. Deer Park 39, Norwood 8
Cin. Elder 30, Springboro 6
Cin. Finneytown 22, Lockland 18
Cin. La Salle 18, Kettering Fairmont 12
Cin. Moeller 42, E. Central, Ind. 13
Cin. Mt Healthy 19, Wilmington 13
Cin. Princeton 14, W. Chester Lakota W. 6
Cin. Summit 22, Lees Creek E. Clinton 18
Cin. Taft 36, Kettering Alter 7
Cin. Turpin 30, Cin. Walnut Hills 7
Cin. West Clermont 24, Lebanon 14
Cin. Winton Woods 22, Milford (OH) 3
Circleville 33, Williamsport Westfall 6
Clayton Northmont 15, Cin. Withrow 14
Cle. Cent. Cath. 14, Cle. John Marshall 6
Cle. Hay 20, Independence 0
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 30, Oberlin 0
Cle. Rhodes 28, Garfield Hts. Trinity 20
Cle. St Ignatius 35, Dublin Coffman 21
Cle. VASJ 60, Mansfield 0
Clyde 42, Tol. Waite 0
Coldwater 55, Ft. Recovery 8
Cols. Briggs 44, Cols. Franklin Hts. 8
Cols. DeSales 35, Cols. Africentric 14
Cols. Grandview Hts. 17, Johnstown Northridge 14, 2OT
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 34, Cols. Centennial 0
Cols. Marion-Franklin 20, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7
Cols. St. Charles 38, Cols. Independence 14
Cols. Upper Arlington 28, Reynoldsburg 13
Cols. Walnut Ridge 44, Cols. Beechcroft 12
Columbia Station Columbia 43, West Salem Northwestern 13
Columbiana Crestview 30, Hanoverton United 7
Columbus Grove 27, Hamler Patrick Henry 13
Convoy Crestview 37, Haviland Wayne Trace 16
Corning Miller 20, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Cortland Lakeview 19, Youngs. Liberty 6
Creston Norwayne 51, Heath 29
Crooksville 19, Sugar Grove Berne Union 7
Cuyahoga Falls 21, Ravenna SE 6
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 28, Peninsula Woodridge 0
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52, STVM 0
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Mantua Crestwood 0
Dalton 34, Mogadore 0
Day. Carroll 23, Cols. Northland 14
Day. Christian 15, Miami Valley Christian Academy 3
Day. Meadowdale 44, Troy Christian 6
Defiance 14, St Marys 10
Delaware Hayes 35, Mt. Vernon 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 40, New Albany 14
Delta 31, Millbury Lake 14
Detroit Cass Tech, Mich. 20, Can. McKinley 3
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 21, Tol. Cent. Cath. 7
Dola Hardin Northern 29, Cory-Rawson 0
Dover 42, Millersburg W. Holmes 9
Doylestown Chippewa 12, Akr. Coventry 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 14, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 13
Dublin Scioto 35, Thomas Worthington 9
E. Palestine 32, Bridgeport 0
Eaton 28, Oxford Talawanda 7
Edgerton 49, Montpelier 6
Edon 48, Hicksville 8
Fairborn 42, W. Carrollton 6
Fairfield 56, Cin. Sycamore 13
Fairfield Christian 30, Stewart Federal Hocking 0
Fairview 35, Sheffield Brookside 14
Findlay 35, Sylvania Southview 20
Findlay Liberty-Benton 31, McComb 6
Franklin 42, Washington C.H. 7
Ft. Loramie 35, Covington 15
Gahanna Cols. Academy 35, Newark Cath. 14
Galion 42, Upper Sandusky 0
Galion Northmor 47, Ashland Mapleton 7
Galloway Westland 46, Grove City Cent. Crossing 17
Garrettsville Garfield 20, Parma Normandy 12
Gates Mills Gilmour 33, Gates Mills Hawken 13
Geneva 21, New Middletown Spring. 14
Genoa 17, Huron 7
Glouster Trimble 18, McArthur Vinton County 6
Grafton Midview 27, Elyria Cath. 0
Granville 48, Johnstown 12
Green 14, Tallmadge 6
Grove City 34, Hilliard Bradley 14
Hamilton Badin 17, Trenton Edgewood 7
Hamilton Ross 34, Cin. NW 0
Harrison 49, Cin. Indian Hill 19
Hebron Lakewood 25, Cols. Bexley 14
Hilliard Davidson 45, Dublin Jerome 14
Holgate 52, Stryker 12
Hubbard 24, Warren Howland 3
Hudson 27, Cle. Hts. 14
Jamestown Greeneview 42, W. Liberty-Salem 14
Jeromesville Hillsdale 42, Loudonville 7
Kenton 37, Elida 0
Kings Mills Kings 28, Loveland 20
Kirtland 22, Perry 21, 3OT
LaGrange Keystone 34, Ashland Crestview 0
Lakewood 21, Kent Roosevelt 13
Lancaster 28, Marysville 14
Lawrence North, Ind. 42, Huber Hts. Wayne 21
Leipsic 35, Bloomdale Elmwood 7
Lewis Center Olentangy 27, Westerville S. 14
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 36, Hilliard Darby 17
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 21, Bradford 18
Lewistown Indian Lake 28, Harrod Allen E. 21
Liberty Center 37, Tontogany Otsego 7
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 27, Hamilton 24, OT
Lima 49, Marion Harding 24
Lima Bath 49, Lima Shawnee 23
Lima Perry 34, Pioneer N. Central 0
Lisbon David Anderson 20, Atwater Waterloo 6
Lodi Cloverleaf 22, Akr. Garfield 12
Lorain 8, Sandusky 0
Lorain Clearview 20, McDonald 7
Lowellville 47, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 8
Macedonia Nordonia 35, Mayfield 7
Madison 18, Eastlake North 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 55, E. Can. 16
Malvern 38, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28
Manchester 28, Franklin Furnace Green 21
Maple Hts. 24, Cols. Linden-McKinley 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, St. Henry (OH) 9
Marion Elgin 34, N. Baltimore 0
Marion Pleasant 48, Whitehall-Yearling 6
Martins Ferry 34, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 3
Mason 20, Cin. Oak Hills 7
Massillon Jackson 31, Stow-Munroe Falls 7
Massillon Tuslaw 48, Warsaw River View 6
Maumee 56, Tol. Bowsher 18
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40, Waynesfield-Goshen 38, 3OT
Mechanicsburg 40, Spring. Greenon 12
Medina Buckeye 41, Akr. Ellet 0
Medina Highland 37, Brunswick 0
Mentor 50, Erie McDowell, Pa. 14
Metamora Evergreen 36, Rossford 6
Middlefield Cardinal 36, Orwell Grand Valley 33
Middletown 16, Cin. Colerain 10
Middletown Madison 38, Blanchester 14
Milan Edison 12, Gibsonburg 7
Milford Center Fairbanks 38, Cedarville 21
Milton-Union 28, Day. Oakwood 23
Mineral Ridge 54, Louisville Aquinas 13
Minster 41, Anna 14
Mogadore Field 21, Rootstown 0
Monroe 31, Bishop Fenwick 14
Monroeville 36, Attica Seneca E. 13
Mt Gilead 32, Grove City Christian 13
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 21, Arcadia 7
Mt. Orab Western Brown 38, Chillicothe 20
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 14, Morral Ridgedale 8
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 35, Cin. Woodward 0
N. Can. Hoover 40, Akr. North 6
N. Ridgeville 10, N. Royalton 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 33, Howard E. Knox 0
Napoleon 53, Sylvania Northview 0
Navarre Fairless 28, Uhrichsville Claymont 6
Nelsonville-York 33, Baltimore Liberty Union 0
New Bremen 30, Rockford Parkway 0
New Franklin Manchester 40, Alliance Marlington 0
New Lexington 30, McConnelsville Morgan 0
New London 36, Vanlue 0
New Madison Tri-Village 38, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6
New Matamoras Frontier 34, Beallsville 0
New Philadelphia 28, Wooster 7
New Richmond 28, Cin. Western Hills 6
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 21, Fairport Harbor Harding 14
Newark 35, Zanesville 15
Newark Licking Valley 20, Bishop Ready 14
Newcomerstown 50, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0
Niles McKinley 26, Ashtabula Lakeside 6
Northwood 30, Kansas Lakota 17
Norton 20, Akr. Firestone 13
Norwalk 7, Tol. Rogers 6
Oak Harbor 42, Port Clinton 7
Olmsted Falls 35, Canfield 6
Ontario 34, Mansfield Madison 14
Orange 37, Wickliffe 23
Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep, Mich. 47, Toledo St John's Jesuit 0
Orrville 59, Can. Cent. Cath. 37
Painesville Harvey 22, Ashtabula Edgewood 13
Pandora-Gilboa 41, Van Buren 14
Parma Padua 28, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Pataskala Licking Hts. 27, Thornville Sheridan 7
Paulding 27, Delphos Jefferson 2
Pemberville Eastwood 48, Wauseon 7
Perrysburg 35, Fremont Ross 0
Philo 27, Zanesville Maysville 17
Pickerington N. 38, Pickerington Cent. 27
Piketon 25, Lucasville Valley 14
Piqua 24, Riverside Stebbins 13
Poland Seminary 19, Oberlin Firelands 0
Portsmouth W. 27, Hillsboro 21
Powell Olentangy Liberty 31, Gahanna Lincoln 0
Proctorville Fairland 27, Lancaster Fairfield Union 17
Purcell Marian 32, Cin. Madeira 25
Rayland Buckeye 41, Shadyside 20
Richfield Revere 35, Ravenna 0
Richwood N. Union 14, Chillicothe Zane Trace 8
Rittman 37, Greenwich S. Cent. 14
Salem 13, E. Liverpool 7
Sandusky Perkins 49, Rocky River 0
Sandusky St. Mary 35, Sebring McKinley 0
Shelby 34, Bellevue 0
Sherwood Fairview 34, Bryan 6
Smithville 30, Lucas 25
Solon 22, Shaker Hts. 21
South Point 58, Russell, Ky. 6
Sparta Highland 42, Coshocton 28
Spencerville 24, DeGraff Riverside 21
Spring. Kenton Ridge 58, Cols. Mifflin 0
Spring. NE 20, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7
Spring. Shawnee 20, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
Springfield 15, Trotwood-Madison 14
St Clairsville 14, Beaver 7
St. Francis, N.Y. 23, Cle. Benedictine 17
St. Xavier (OH) 35, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 31
Steubenville 31, Youngs. Mooney 21
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 8, Zanesville Rosecrans 7
Strasburg 42, Leetonia 0
Streetsboro 49, Alliance 13
Strongsville 21, Berea-Midpark 6
Struthers 40, Cin. Dohn 6
Sugarcreek Garaway 20, Zanesville W. Muskingum 13
Sullivan Black River 44, Brooklyn 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 24, Groveport-Madison 13
Sycamore Mohawk 36, Castalia Margaretta 14
Tiffin Columbian 56, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 72, Greenville 7
Tol. Christian 21, Grand Rapids NorthPointe, Mich. 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 56, Swanton 6
Tol. St. Francis 49, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 28
Tol. Start 28, Holland Springfield 7
Tol. Whitmer 45, Oregon Clay 14
Tol. Woodward 43, Fostoria 12
Toronto 50, Weir, W.Va. 0
Twinsburg 25, Copley 22
Uniontown Lake 24, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0
Urbana 34, Tipp City Bethel 7
Utica 18, Fredericktown 15
Vandalia Butler 21, Troy 13
Vermilion 41, Willard 12
Versailles 17, Delphos St John's 7
Vienna Mathews 20, Newton Falls 6
W. Jefferson 28, London Madison-Plains 21
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 31, Carrollton 0
Wadsworth 51, Medina 7
Wapakoneta 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 14
Warren Harding 15, Massillon Perry 9
Waynesville 49, Goshen 7
Wellington 21, Plymouth 14
Wellston 37, Minford 14
Westlake 30, Warrensville Hts. 6
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 49, Bowling Green 19
Williamsburg 20, Cin. Mariemont 0
Willoughby S. 28, Lyndhurst Brush 7
Windham 26, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52, Hannibal River 6
Wooster Triway 41, Apple Creek Waynedale 16
Xenia 48, Sidney 7
Youngs. Boardman 15, Youngs. Chaney High School 0
Youngs. East 36, Cle. JFK 0
Youngs. Ursuline 27, Farrell, Pa. 0
Youngs. Valley Christian 23, Brookfield 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cle. Adams vs. Elmore Woodmore, ccd.
Crestline vs. Cle. Collinwood, ccd.
Dawson-Bryant High School vs. Pomeroy Meigs, ppd. to Sep 7th.
Gallipolis Gallia vs. Point Pleasant, W.Va., ppd. to Sep 7th.
Ironton Rock Hill vs. Oak Hill, ppd. to Sep 7th.
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Lancaster Fisher Cath., ppd. to Sep 7th.
Sarahsville Shenandoah vs. Waterford, ppd. to Sep 7th.
