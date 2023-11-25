Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA=
Final Four=
Semifinal=
Division I=
Lakewood St. Edward 26, Hilliard Bradley 3
Division II=
Akr. Hoban 17, Avon 14
Massillon 55, Cin. Anderson 7
Division III=
Bishop Watterson 27, Celina 14
Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Chardon 7
Division IV=
Cle. Glenville 42, Can. South 21
Kettering Alter 48, Steubenville 0
Division V=
Liberty Center 14, Germantown Valley View 10
Perry 22, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8
Division VI=
Kirtland 17, Sugarcreek Garaway 0
Versailles 30, Columbus Grove 13
Division VII=
Dalton 55, Caldwell 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 0
___
