Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA=

Final Four=

Semifinal=

Division I=

Lakewood St. Edward 26, Hilliard Bradley 3

Division II=

Akr. Hoban 17, Avon 14

Massillon 55, Cin. Anderson 7

Division III=

Bishop Watterson 27, Celina 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Chardon 7

Division IV=

Cle. Glenville 42, Can. South 21

Kettering Alter 48, Steubenville 0

Division V=

Liberty Center 14, Germantown Valley View 10

Perry 22, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8

Division VI=

Kirtland 17, Sugarcreek Garaway 0

Versailles 30, Columbus Grove 13

Division VII=

Dalton 55, Caldwell 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

