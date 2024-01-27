Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 74, Ravenna 54
Akr. Firestone 64, Akr. North 28
Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Vienna Mathews 61
Apple Creek Waynedale 58, Doylestown Chippewa 44
Arcanum 64, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 48
Archbold 57, Delta 46
Arlington 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 30
Attica Seneca E. 55, Carey 54
Atwater Waterloo 43, Mineral Ridge 24
Austintown-Fitch 61, Youngs. Boardman 26
Avon 56, N. Ridgeville 52
Barberton 57, Aurora 48
Barnesville 51, Shadyside 45
Beaver Eastern 64, Oak Hill 32
Bellbrook 62, Monroe 48
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 61, Mars Hill Academy 49
Beloit W. Branch 45, Alliance 40
Berea-Midpark 73, Amherst Steele 70, OT
Berlin Center Western Reserve 68, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44
Bidwell River Valley 51, Albany Alexander 50
Botkins 63, Sidney Fairlawn 27
Bradford 71, Union City Mississinawa Valley 39
Bristol 63, Ashtabula St John 27
Brooklyn 47, Independence 40
Brookville 67, Middletown Madison Senior 48
Brunswick 71, Cle. Hts. 67
Camden Preble Shawnee 79, Ansonia 54
Campbell Memorial 66, Garrettsville Garfield 46
Can. McKinley 65, Can. Glenoak 59
Canfield 54, Warren Howland 37
Canfield S. Range 79, Hubbard 46
Carrollton 51, Salem 49
Celina 64, Lima Bath 47
Chesapeake 50, South Point 47
Chesterland W. Geauga 79, Beachwood 58
Cin. Moeller 54, Cin. La Salle 38
Cin. Oak Hills 35, Cin. Sycamore 32
Coldwater 58, Rockford Parkway 42
Collins Western Reserve 76, Greenwich S. Cent. 59
Cols. Africentric 85, Cols. Independence 41
Cols. Beechcroft 74, Cols. Mifflin 49
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 55
Cols. Northland 52, Cols. Centennial 39
Cols. St. Charles 47, Bishop Watterson 39
Cols. Walnut Ridge 72, Cols. Briggs 38
Columbia Station Columbia 46, Wellington 42
Columbiana 50, Youngs. Valley Christian 39
Columbiana Crestview 56, Brookfield 47
Columbus South 87, Cols. Marion-Franklin 43
Convoy Crestview 52, Delphos Jefferson 37
Cory-Rawson 52, Lima Perry 35
Creston Norwayne 54, Smithville 43
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 71, Wooster Triway 59
Defiance Tinora 55, Defiance Ayersville 54
Delaware Hayes 58, Worthington Kilbourne 48
Delphos St John's 49, Versailles 47
Dover 51, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 49
Dublin Jerome 48, Marysville 47
E. Can. 51, Strasburg 47
E. Palestine 77, Salineville Southern 57
Edgerton 49, Sherwood Fairview 44
Elida 56, Defiance 47
Elyria 61, Olmsted Falls 57, OT
Elyria Cath. 70, N. Olmsted 49
Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Southington Chalker 35
Fayetteville-Perry 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 53
Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Cle. Benedictine 40
Goshen 83, Mt. Orab Western Brown 52
Grafton Midview 52, Avon Lake 47
Grand River Academy 43, Lawrence School 20
Green 45, N. Can. Hoover 36
Grove City 60, Westerville Cent. 54
Hamilton 62, Cin. Colerain 27
Hamilton Badin 95, Bishop Fenwick 56
Hamler Patrick Henry 51, Bryan 31
Harrod Allen E. 63, Leipsic 48
Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Antwerp 49
Heartland Christian 68, Youngstown Urban Scholars 22
Hilliard Bradley 64, Hilliard Davidson 31
Ironton 64, Coal Grove 47
Jackson Center 48, Ft. Loramie 20
Jeromesville Hillsdale 63, Rittman 50
Kinsman Badger 77, Cortland Maplewood 39
Kirtland 64, Wickliffe 50
LaGrange Keystone 57, Sullivan Black River 48
Lakewood 68, Medina Buckeye 61, OT
Lakewood St Edward 62, Louisville 55
Leavittsburg LaBrae 68, Warren Champion 51
Lebanon 65, Loveland 52
Legacy Christian 51, Day. Christian 39
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Dublin Coffman 48
Lewistown Indian Lake 69, Spring. NW 48
Lexington 74, Ashland 50
Liberty Center 51, Swanton 23
Lima Shawnee 69, St Marys 57
Lima Sr. 74, Tol. Rogers 53
Lisbon David Anderson 62, Leetonia 18
Lodi Cloverleaf 60, Peninsula Woodridge 50
Lowellville 54, New Middletown Spring. 43
Lucas 82, Mansfield St. Peter's 30
Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 33
Malvern 88, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 60
Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Ft. Recovery 47
Massillon Jackson 92, Uniontown Lake 56
Mayfield 84, Eastlake North 81
McDermott Scioto NW 60, Latham Western 48
McDonald 62, Sebring McKinley 35
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 67, Lima Temple Christian 34
Medina 55, Euclid 45
Medina Highland 42, Cuyahoga Falls 36
Miamisburg 73, Kettering Fairmont 57
Minerva 60, Alliance Marlington 47
Minford 71, Lucasville Valley 44
Minster 74, New Knoxville 45
Mogadore 63, Warren JFK 53
Morrow Little Miami 58, Cin. Winton Woods 49
Mt. Vernon 46, Millersburg W. Holmes 40
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 72, Dola Hardin Northern 44
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 59, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25
New Albany 39, Gahanna Lincoln 38
New Concord John Glenn 73, Crooksville 39
New Madison Tri-Village 41, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33
New Philadelphia 46, Mansfield Madison 23
Newark Cath. 50, Johnstown Northridge 32
Newcomerstown 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49, OT
Newton Falls 57, Youngs. Liberty 51
Northside Christian 71, Groveport Madison Christian 24
Oak Harbor 52, Genoa 48
Oberlin Firelands 36, Oberlin 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Van Wert 44
Ottoville 62, Ft. Jennings 57, OT
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Bloomdale Elmwood 33
Paulding 46, Hicksville 32
Perry 63, Madison 42
Perrysburg 40, Findlay 37
Pettisville 32, Edon 30
Philo 56, Byesville Meadowbrook 48
Pickerington N. 63, Galloway Westland 50
Pioneer N. Central 30, Gorham Fayette 22
Piqua 59, Vandalia Butler 48
Poland Seminary 47, Cortland Lakeview 26
Pomeroy Meigs 58, Nelsonville-York 51
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Portsmouth Clay 25
Powell Olentangy Liberty 37, Cols. Upper Arlington 36
Reynoldsburg 55, Newark 43
Richfield Revere 67, Copley 58
Richwood N. Union 68, St. Paris Graham 32
Rocky River Lutheran W. 80, Bay Village Bay 44
S. Webster 63, Wheelersburg 56
Sheffield Brookside 58, Lorain Clearview 50
Shelby 96, Sparta Highland 53
Sidney 54, Fairborn 46
Solon 59, Wadsworth 51
Spencerville 64, Columbus Grove 46
Spring. Kenton Ridge 67, Urbana 53
Stewart Federal Hocking 71, Belpre 66
Streetsboro 53, Mogadore Field 40
Struthers 66, Girard 49
Stryker 45, Holgate 34
Sycamore Mohawk 75, Bucyrus 35
Thornville Sheridan 63, Coshocton 35
Tipp City Tippecanoe 60, W. Carrollton 35
Tol. Christian 67, Tol. Ottawa Hills 33
Toronto 56, Bridgeport 42
Troy 56, Xenia 45
Upper Sandusky 57, Bucyrus Wynford 52
Van Buren 66, Vanlue 18
W. Chester Lakota W. 71, Fairfield 54
W. Jefferson 45, N. Lewisburg Triad 42
Wapakoneta 56, Kenton 28
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42, Jackson 38
Wauseon 51, Metamora Evergreen 44
Waynesfield-Goshen 61, Marion Elgin 57
Wellsville 56, Hanoverton United 49, OT
Westlake 49, Rocky River 33
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 58, E. Liverpool 54
Windham 57, Warren Lordstown 46
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 84, Caldwell 53
Youngs. Mooney 61, Can. Cent. Cath. 52
Youngs. Ursuline 63, Youngs. East 53
Zanesville Maysville 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/