Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 65, Norton 44

Alliance 52, Warren Howland 37

Ansonia 61, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 52

Arlington 62, Leipsic 29

Ashland 66, Mansfield Madison 62

Ashland Crestview 68, Van Wert Lincolnview 36

Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Niles McKinley 54

Atwater Waterloo 55, Leetonia 41

Barnesville 61, Bridgeport 36

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Fremont St. Joseph 9

Beaver Eastern 52, Oak Hill 38

Bellaire 76, Sarahsville Shenandoah 70

Bellbrook 67, Franklin 53

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, St. Paris Graham 40

Bellevue 61, Sandusky Perkins 47

Belmont Union Local 60, Martins Ferry 52

Beloit W. Branch 54, Girard 34

Belpre 56, Waterford 38

Bishop Ready 61, Cols. Grandview Hts. 29

Bluffton 54, Harrod Allen E. 45

Botkins 67, Houston 34

Bradford 75, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 61

Bryan 52, Wauseon 50

Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Warsaw River View 42

Caledonia River Valley 74, Bellville Clear Fork 36

Campbell Memorial 97, Sebring McKinley 26

Can. McKinley 78, Akr. Hoban 64

Canal Fulton Northwest 61, Can. South 48

Canfield 65, Poland Seminary 39

Canfield S. Range 69, Salem 40

Carey 82, Bucyrus 68

Castalia Margaretta 80, Willard 42

Chagrin Falls Kenston 68, Chardon 61

Cin. Elder 55, St. Xavier (OH) 49

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 70, Cin. N. College Hill 36

Cin. Madeira 75, Cin. Deer Park 66

Cin. Moeller 51, Cin. La Salle 26

Cin. Oak Hills 32, Cin. Sycamore 28

Cin. Summit 60, Cin. Clark Montessori 56

Cin. Winton Woods 35, Morrow Little Miami 27

Cin. Wyoming 53, Cin. Finneytown 13

Circleville Logan Elm 64, Chillicothe Zane Trace 60, OT

Clayton Northmont 56, Huber Hts. Wayne 49

Cle. Hts. 68, Euclid 57

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 93, Cle. Rhodes 54

Coldwater 61, New Bremen 49

Collins Western Reserve 57, Ashland Crestview 49

Cols. Bishop Watterson 52, Cols. St. Charles 41

Cols. DeSales 49, Bishop Hartley 47

Cols. Horizon 63, Cols. Cristo Rey 14

Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Dublin Coffman 54

Columbus Grove 68, Delphos Jefferson 56

Convoy Crestview 68, Van Wert Lincolnview 36

Cortland Lakeview 58, Burton Berkshire 43

Cortland Maplewood 65, Southington Chalker 61

Creston Norwayne 64, Doylestown Chippewa 29

Cuyahoga Hts. 74, Garfield Hts. Trinity 63

Dalton 68, Rittman 31

Day. Chaminade Julienne 38, Hamilton Badin 33

Day. Christian 57, Yellow Springs 34

Day. Oakwood 67, Brookville 57

Defiance 62, Celina 39

Delaware Buckeye Valley 62, Cols. Bexley 50

Delphos St John's 81, Ft. Recovery 43

Dover 59, Massillon Perry 32

Dresden Tri-Valley 82, Coshocton 62

E. Can. 32, Massillon Tuslaw 29

Edgerton 53, Defiance Ayersville 43

Edon 59, Holgate 27

Elida 56, St Marys 43

Elyria Cath. 79, Parma Hts. Holy Name 67

Fairport Harbor Harding 69, Middlefield Cardinal 55

Fairview 72, Morgan 63

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Pandora-Gilboa 31

Gahanna Cols. Academy 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 39

Gahanna Lincoln 46, Grove City 35

Garrettsville Garfield 79, Warren Champion 52

Gates Mills Gilmour 80, Cle. JFK 58

Gates Mills Gilmour 80, Warren JFK 58

Genoa 71, Rossford 27

Gibsonburg 75, Elmore Woodmore 55

Granville 50, Zanesville 47

Green 55, Austintown-Fitch 43

Greenwich S. Cent. 70, New London 61

Hamilton Ross 63, Trenton Edgewood 46

Hamler Patrick Henry 53, Archbold 40

Hanoverton United 58, Youngstown Urban Scholars 22

Hayes 89, Galloway Westland 45

Hilliard Darby 64, Thomas Worthington 58

Hillsboro 65, Greenfield McClain 53

Huron 54, Vermilion 42

Independence 72, Cle. Lincoln W. 45

Ironton 70, Huntington Expression, W.Va. 57

Jackson 60, Chillicothe 47

Jackson Center 49, Sidney Fairlawn 25

Jamestown Greeneview 54, Spring. Greenon 34

Johnstown 76, Newark Cath. 72

Johnstown Northridge 64, Lakewood 33

Kalida 60, Continental 22

Kent Roosevelt 65, Copley 58

Kettering Alter 72, Cin. McNicholas 64

Kidron Cent. Christian 79, Lucas 61

Kirtland 74, Madison 60

LaGrange Keystone 65, Oberlin Firelands 58

Lakewood 66, Bay (OH) 55

Lancaster 66, Canal Winchester 48

Latham Western 55, McDermott Scioto NW 36

Leavittsburg LaBrae 59, Newton Falls 57

Leesburg Fairfield 70, Manchester 34

Lewis Center Olentangy 75, Dublin Jerome 40

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 58, Hilliard Bradley 48

Lexington 56, Berlin Hiland 54, OT

Liberty Center 71, Delta 50

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 52, Cin. Colerain 32

Lima Shawnee 60, Ottawa-Glandorf 41

Lima Temple Christian 51, N. Baltimore 41

Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 71, Cincinnati Home School 48

Lorain Clearview 56, Wellington 43

Lore City Buckeye Trail 66, Hannibal River 39

Louisville 67, Cle. St Ignatius 65, OT

Lynchburg-Clay 73, Blanchester 49

Macedonia Nordonia 52, Twinsburg 39

Mansfield 73, Millersburg W. Holmes 38

Mansfield Christian 45, Cardington-Lincoln 39

Mansfield St. Peter's 68, Crestline 61

Maria Stein Marion Local 59, Minster 51

Marion Harding High School 47, Columbus South 44

Marysville 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53

Massillon Jackson 84, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 45

Mayfield 75, Eastlake North 44

McDonald 64, Lowellville 31

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 53, Dola Hardin Northern 42

Medina Buckeye 66, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 62

Medina Highland 59, Barberton 35

Metamora Evergreen 74, Swanton 49

Miami Valley Christian Academy 61, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 49

Middletown 69, Hamilton 57

Milford Center Fairbanks 49, W. Liberty-Salem 33

Millbury Lake 65, Maumee 57

Millersport 62, Ross County Christian 48

Mineral Ridge 68, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 61

Minerva 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53

Minford 74, Waverly 53

Mogadore Field 82, Ravenna 73

Monroe 58, Eaton 42

Monroeville 79, Ashland Mapleton 56

Montpelier 76, Gorham Fayette 46

Morral Ridgedale 69, Waynesfield-Goshen 44

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 51, McComb 44

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 81, Cory-Rawson 57

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 67, Bucyrus Wynford 36

Napoleon 60, Findlay 34

New Concord John Glenn 80, Zanesville W. Muskingum 57

New Lebanon Dixie 38, Union City Mississinawa Valley 36

New Lexington 46, McConnelsville Morgan 45

New Philadelphia 64, Wooster 41

New Richmond 66, Georgetown 50

Norwalk St Paul 53, Plymouth 43

Oak Glen, W.Va. 54, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47

Ohio Valley Christian 42, Cross Lanes Christian, W.Va. 38

Old Fort 69, Kansas Lakota 44

Oregon Clay 64, Perrysburg 60

Orrville 70, Navarre Fairless 40

Pataskala Licking Hts. 59, Mt. Vernon 42

Paulding 47, Defiance Tinora 44

Pemberville Eastwood 74, Oak Harbor 41

Perry 74, Bristol 40

Pettisville 50, W. Unity Hilltop 24

Pickerington Cent. 77, Ashville Teays Valley 59

Pickerington N. 58, New Albany 23

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 58, New Paris National Trail 31

Port Clinton 57, Milan Edison 53, OT

Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22

Powell Olentangy Liberty 71, Hilliard Davidson 52

Reynoldsburg 70, Newark 67, OT

Rockford Parkway 60, New Knoxville 48

Russia 50, Ft. Loramie 38

S. Webster 80, Lucasville Valley 52

Sandusky 82, Clyde 68

Sheffield Brookside 101, Sullivan Black River 74

Sidney 72, Greenville 62

Smithville 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 52

Spencerville 65, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 24

Spring. NE 68, W. Jefferson 63, 2OT

Spring. Shawnee 65, Lewistown Indian Lake 47

St Clairsville 57, Beaver Local 53

St. Edward (OH) 70, Hunting Valley University 54

Stewart Federal Hocking 73, Glouster Trimble 62

Streetsboro 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 46

Strongsville 54, Shaker Hts. 48

Stryker 53, Pioneer N. Central 39

Sunbury Big Walnut 80, Dublin Scioto 78

Sycamore Mohawk 77, Attica Seneca E. 43

Sylvania Southview 49, Sylvania Northview 47

Tallmadge 78, Richfield Revere 73

Tiffin Columbian 64, Norwalk 60

Tol. Christian 72, Oregon Stritch 34

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43

Tol. Whitmer 91, Bowling Green 46

Tontogany Otsego 62, Fostoria 60

Troy 48, Piqua 30

Upper Sandusky 66, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 26

Van Wert 68, Kenton 34

Versailles 60, St. Henry (OH) 46

Vienna Mathews 70, Columbiana 68

Vincent Warren 76, Parkersburg, W.Va. 64

W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Mason 41

Wapakoneta 49, Lima Bath 39

Warren Harding 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 51

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Washington C.H. 43

Westerville Cent. 37, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34

Westerville N. 94, Worthington Kilbourne 66

Wheelersburg 47, Portsmouth W. 33

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 66, Holland Springfield 46

Williamsburg 53, Felicity-Franklin 51

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 79, Crown City S. Gallia 56

Wintersville Indian Creek 50, Wellsville 38

Wooster Triway 73, New Franklin Manchester 34

Youngs. Liberty 56, Brookfield 46

Youngs. Ursuline 61, Youngs. Mooney 46

Zanesville Maysville 66, Philo 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

