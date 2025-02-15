Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 65, Norton 44
Alliance 52, Warren Howland 37
Ansonia 61, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 52
Arlington 62, Leipsic 29
Ashland 66, Mansfield Madison 62
Ashland Crestview 68, Van Wert Lincolnview 36
Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Niles McKinley 54
Atwater Waterloo 55, Leetonia 41
Barnesville 61, Bridgeport 36
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Fremont St. Joseph 9
Beaver Eastern 52, Oak Hill 38
Bellaire 76, Sarahsville Shenandoah 70
Bellbrook 67, Franklin 53
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, St. Paris Graham 40
Bellevue 61, Sandusky Perkins 47
Belmont Union Local 60, Martins Ferry 52
Beloit W. Branch 54, Girard 34
Belpre 56, Waterford 38
Bishop Ready 61, Cols. Grandview Hts. 29
Bluffton 54, Harrod Allen E. 45
Botkins 67, Houston 34
Bradford 75, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 61
Bryan 52, Wauseon 50
Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Warsaw River View 42
Caledonia River Valley 74, Bellville Clear Fork 36
Campbell Memorial 97, Sebring McKinley 26
Can. McKinley 78, Akr. Hoban 64
Canal Fulton Northwest 61, Can. South 48
Canfield 65, Poland Seminary 39
Canfield S. Range 69, Salem 40
Carey 82, Bucyrus 68
Castalia Margaretta 80, Willard 42
Chagrin Falls Kenston 68, Chardon 61
Cin. Elder 55, St. Xavier (OH) 49
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 70, Cin. N. College Hill 36
Cin. Madeira 75, Cin. Deer Park 66
Cin. Moeller 51, Cin. La Salle 26
Cin. Oak Hills 32, Cin. Sycamore 28
Cin. Summit 60, Cin. Clark Montessori 56
Cin. Winton Woods 35, Morrow Little Miami 27
Cin. Wyoming 53, Cin. Finneytown 13
Circleville Logan Elm 64, Chillicothe Zane Trace 60, OT
Clayton Northmont 56, Huber Hts. Wayne 49
Cle. Hts. 68, Euclid 57
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 93, Cle. Rhodes 54
Coldwater 61, New Bremen 49
Collins Western Reserve 57, Ashland Crestview 49
Cols. Bishop Watterson 52, Cols. St. Charles 41
Cols. DeSales 49, Bishop Hartley 47
Cols. Horizon 63, Cols. Cristo Rey 14
Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Dublin Coffman 54
Columbus Grove 68, Delphos Jefferson 56
Convoy Crestview 68, Van Wert Lincolnview 36
Cortland Lakeview 58, Burton Berkshire 43
Cortland Maplewood 65, Southington Chalker 61
Creston Norwayne 64, Doylestown Chippewa 29
Cuyahoga Hts. 74, Garfield Hts. Trinity 63
Dalton 68, Rittman 31
Day. Chaminade Julienne 38, Hamilton Badin 33
Day. Christian 57, Yellow Springs 34
Day. Oakwood 67, Brookville 57
Defiance 62, Celina 39
Delaware Buckeye Valley 62, Cols. Bexley 50
Delphos St John's 81, Ft. Recovery 43
Dover 59, Massillon Perry 32
Dresden Tri-Valley 82, Coshocton 62
E. Can. 32, Massillon Tuslaw 29
Edgerton 53, Defiance Ayersville 43
Edon 59, Holgate 27
Elida 56, St Marys 43
Elyria Cath. 79, Parma Hts. Holy Name 67
Fairport Harbor Harding 69, Middlefield Cardinal 55
Fairview 72, Morgan 63
Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Pandora-Gilboa 31
Gahanna Cols. Academy 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 39
Gahanna Lincoln 46, Grove City 35
Garrettsville Garfield 79, Warren Champion 52
Gates Mills Gilmour 80, Cle. JFK 58
Gates Mills Gilmour 80, Warren JFK 58
Genoa 71, Rossford 27
Gibsonburg 75, Elmore Woodmore 55
Granville 50, Zanesville 47
Green 55, Austintown-Fitch 43
Greenwich S. Cent. 70, New London 61
Hamilton Ross 63, Trenton Edgewood 46
Hamler Patrick Henry 53, Archbold 40
Hanoverton United 58, Youngstown Urban Scholars 22
Hayes 89, Galloway Westland 45
Hilliard Darby 64, Thomas Worthington 58
Hillsboro 65, Greenfield McClain 53
Huron 54, Vermilion 42
Independence 72, Cle. Lincoln W. 45
Ironton 70, Huntington Expression, W.Va. 57
Jackson 60, Chillicothe 47
Jackson Center 49, Sidney Fairlawn 25
Jamestown Greeneview 54, Spring. Greenon 34
Johnstown 76, Newark Cath. 72
Johnstown Northridge 64, Lakewood 33
Kalida 60, Continental 22
Kent Roosevelt 65, Copley 58
Kettering Alter 72, Cin. McNicholas 64
Kidron Cent. Christian 79, Lucas 61
Kirtland 74, Madison 60
LaGrange Keystone 65, Oberlin Firelands 58
Lakewood 66, Bay (OH) 55
Lancaster 66, Canal Winchester 48
Latham Western 55, McDermott Scioto NW 36
Leavittsburg LaBrae 59, Newton Falls 57
Leesburg Fairfield 70, Manchester 34
Lewis Center Olentangy 75, Dublin Jerome 40
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 58, Hilliard Bradley 48
Lexington 56, Berlin Hiland 54, OT
Liberty Center 71, Delta 50
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 52, Cin. Colerain 32
Lima Shawnee 60, Ottawa-Glandorf 41
Lima Temple Christian 51, N. Baltimore 41
Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 71, Cincinnati Home School 48
Lorain Clearview 56, Wellington 43
Lore City Buckeye Trail 66, Hannibal River 39
Louisville 67, Cle. St Ignatius 65, OT
Lynchburg-Clay 73, Blanchester 49
Macedonia Nordonia 52, Twinsburg 39
Mansfield 73, Millersburg W. Holmes 38
Mansfield Christian 45, Cardington-Lincoln 39
Mansfield St. Peter's 68, Crestline 61
Maria Stein Marion Local 59, Minster 51
Marion Harding High School 47, Columbus South 44
Marysville 56, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53
Massillon Jackson 84, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 45
Mayfield 75, Eastlake North 44
McDonald 64, Lowellville 31
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 53, Dola Hardin Northern 42
Medina Buckeye 66, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 62
Medina Highland 59, Barberton 35
Metamora Evergreen 74, Swanton 49
Miami Valley Christian Academy 61, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 49
Middletown 69, Hamilton 57
Milford Center Fairbanks 49, W. Liberty-Salem 33
Millbury Lake 65, Maumee 57
Millersport 62, Ross County Christian 48
Mineral Ridge 68, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 61
Minerva 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53
Minford 74, Waverly 53
Mogadore Field 82, Ravenna 73
Monroe 58, Eaton 42
Monroeville 79, Ashland Mapleton 56
Montpelier 76, Gorham Fayette 46
Morral Ridgedale 69, Waynesfield-Goshen 44
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 51, McComb 44
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 81, Cory-Rawson 57
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 67, Bucyrus Wynford 36
Napoleon 60, Findlay 34
New Concord John Glenn 80, Zanesville W. Muskingum 57
New Lebanon Dixie 38, Union City Mississinawa Valley 36
New Lexington 46, McConnelsville Morgan 45
New Philadelphia 64, Wooster 41
New Richmond 66, Georgetown 50
Norwalk St Paul 53, Plymouth 43
Oak Glen, W.Va. 54, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47
Ohio Valley Christian 42, Cross Lanes Christian, W.Va. 38
Old Fort 69, Kansas Lakota 44
Oregon Clay 64, Perrysburg 60
Orrville 70, Navarre Fairless 40
Pataskala Licking Hts. 59, Mt. Vernon 42
Paulding 47, Defiance Tinora 44
Pemberville Eastwood 74, Oak Harbor 41
Perry 74, Bristol 40
Pettisville 50, W. Unity Hilltop 24
Pickerington Cent. 77, Ashville Teays Valley 59
Pickerington N. 58, New Albany 23
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 58, New Paris National Trail 31
Port Clinton 57, Milan Edison 53, OT
Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22
Powell Olentangy Liberty 71, Hilliard Davidson 52
Reynoldsburg 70, Newark 67, OT
Rockford Parkway 60, New Knoxville 48
Russia 50, Ft. Loramie 38
S. Webster 80, Lucasville Valley 52
Sandusky 82, Clyde 68
Sheffield Brookside 101, Sullivan Black River 74
Sidney 72, Greenville 62
Smithville 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 52
Spencerville 65, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 24
Spring. NE 68, W. Jefferson 63, 2OT
Spring. Shawnee 65, Lewistown Indian Lake 47
St Clairsville 57, Beaver Local 53
St. Edward (OH) 70, Hunting Valley University 54
Stewart Federal Hocking 73, Glouster Trimble 62
Streetsboro 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 46
Strongsville 54, Shaker Hts. 48
Stryker 53, Pioneer N. Central 39
Sunbury Big Walnut 80, Dublin Scioto 78
Sycamore Mohawk 77, Attica Seneca E. 43
Sylvania Southview 49, Sylvania Northview 47
Tallmadge 78, Richfield Revere 73
Tiffin Columbian 64, Norwalk 60
Tol. Christian 72, Oregon Stritch 34
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43
Tol. Whitmer 91, Bowling Green 46
Tontogany Otsego 62, Fostoria 60
Troy 48, Piqua 30
Upper Sandusky 66, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 26
Van Wert 68, Kenton 34
Versailles 60, St. Henry (OH) 46
Vienna Mathews 70, Columbiana 68
Vincent Warren 76, Parkersburg, W.Va. 64
W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Mason 41
Wapakoneta 49, Lima Bath 39
Warren Harding 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 51
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Washington C.H. 43
Westerville Cent. 37, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34
Westerville N. 94, Worthington Kilbourne 66
Wheelersburg 47, Portsmouth W. 33
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 66, Holland Springfield 46
Williamsburg 53, Felicity-Franklin 51
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 79, Crown City S. Gallia 56
Wintersville Indian Creek 50, Wellsville 38
Wooster Triway 73, New Franklin Manchester 34
Youngs. Liberty 56, Brookfield 46
Youngs. Ursuline 61, Youngs. Mooney 46
Zanesville Maysville 66, Philo 25
___
