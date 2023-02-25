Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
SPIRE 55, HA Prep, N.C. 36
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Tol. St. Francis 52, Holland Springfield 43
Toledo St. John's Jesuit 77, Tiffin Columbian 47
Region 3=
Delaware Hayes 76, Reynoldsburg 73
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49, Sunbury Big Walnut 40
Dublin Coffman 63, South 51
Dublin Jerome 63, Pataskala Licking Hts. 49
Gahanna Lincoln 56, Cols. Independence 33
Grove City 67, Cols. DeSales 43
Hilliard Bradley 68, Marysville 40
Hilliard Davidson 53, Westerville Cent. 50, 2OT
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Chillicothe 25
Newark 58, New Albany 36
Pickerington Cent. 82, Galloway Westland 32
Pickerington N. 45, Thomas Worthington 39
Powell Olentangy Liberty 72, Lancaster 30
Westerville N. 62, Cols. Briggs 18
Westerville S. 58, Cols. Walnut Ridge 44
Region 4=
Cin. Elder 47, Cin. Sycamore 45, OT
Cin. Princeton 75, Cin. Western Hills 65
Fairfield 58, Cin. St. Xavier 40
Huber Hts. Wayne 65, Miamisburg 61
Kettering Fairmont 59, Clayton Northmont 53
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Buchtel 72, Bedford 43
Alliance 81, Geneva 54
Ashtabula Edgewood 70, Chesterland W. Geauga 62
Bay Village Bay 54, Canal Fulton Northwest 46
Canfield 58, Alliance Marlington 44
Cle. Benedictine 71, Parma Hts. Holy Name 59
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 63, Akr. Coventry 30
E. Cle. Shaw 61, Tallmadge 52
Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Struthers 40
Girard 50, Gates Mills Hawken 40
Youngs. Chaney High School 71, Orange 38
Youngs. Ursuline 61, Streetsboro 28
Region 6=
Richfield Revere 81, Peninsula Woodridge 66
Rocky River Lutheran W. 80, Medina Buckeye 46
Sheffield Brookside 77, LaGrange Keystone 66
Wauseon 68, Tol. Woodward 50
Region 7=
Bishop Ready 69, East 22
Cols. Beechcroft 63, Cols. Marion-Franklin 59
Cols. Bexley 40, Johnstown 37
Cols. Eastmoor 72, Bishop Hartley 66
Region 8=
Bishop Watterson 79, Cols. Centennial 46
Caledonia River Valley 74, Cols. Linden-McKinley 62
Day. Dunbar 47, Tipp City Tippecanoe 38
Granville 50, Bloom-Carroll 44
Kettering Alter 69, Day. Meadowdale 51
London 41, Plain City Jonathan Alder 37
Division III=
Region 9=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 45
Atwater Waterloo 33, Newton Falls 31
Beachwood 83, Garrettsville Garfield 56
Brookfield 62, Ravenna SE 48
Canfield S. Range 56, Hanoverton United 17
Chagrin Falls 65, Wickliffe 29
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 105, Youngs. Liberty 64
Columbiana 85, Youngs. Valley Christian 44
Cuyahoga Hts. 44, Akr. Manchester 34
Fairview 85, Wooster Triway 60
Kirtland 49, Burton Berkshire 46
Louisville Aquinas 65, Columbia Station Columbia 45
Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Warren Champion 39
Smithville 74, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 30
Youngs. Mooney 63, Rootstown 29
Region 10=
Ashland Crestview 58, Genoa Area 53
Can. Cent. Cath. 60, Brooklyn 37
Castalia Margaretta 56, Collins Western Reserve 42
Creston Norwayne 80, Massillon Tuslaw 29
Doylestown Chippewa 76, Lorain Clearview 63
Findlay Liberty-Benton 38, Carey 37
Garfield Hts. Trinity 44, Apple Creek Waynedale 42
Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Delta 40
Oregon Stritch 69, Milan Edison 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Bloomdale Elmwood 29
Spencerville 66, Columbus Grove 47
Swanton 60, Liberty Center 51
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 89, Metamora Evergreen 53
Region 11=
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Lore City Buckeye Trail 58, OT
Malvern 77, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53
Sugarcreek Garaway 69, Coshocton 36
Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 49
Region 12=
Casstown Miami E. 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 51
Jamestown Greeneview 61, Cin. Gamble Montessori 49
Division IV=
Region 13=
Cortland Maplewood 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50
Dalton 81, Middlefield Cardinal 63
Elyria Open Door 65, Ashland Mapleton 56
Kinsman Badger 41, New Middletown Spring. 38
Lowellville 43, Hartville Lake Center Christian 41
Lucas 59, New London 28
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Sandusky St. Mary 30
Richmond Hts. 106, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 22
Vienna Mathews 53, Bristol 50
Windham 66, Wellsville 64
Region 14=
Antwerp 48, Pettisville 39
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 55, McComb 37
Convoy Crestview 70, Miller City 40
Ft. Recovery 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50
Hamler Patrick Henry 52, Gorham Fayette 29
Maria Stein Marion Local 65, Ada 38
New Bremen 76, Lima Perry 45
St. Henry 72, Lima Temple Christian 47
Sycamore Mohawk 79, Arcadia 38
Region 15=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 85, New Boston Glenwood 52
Beaver Eastern 63, Glouster Trimble 37
Berlin Hiland 73, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 30
Caldwell 75, Shadyside 43
Franklin Furnace Green 62, Ironton St. Joseph 44
Hannibal River 38, Sarahsville Shenandoah 31
Latham Western 66, Waterford 46
Leesburg Fairfield 55, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 37
Portsmouth Notre Dame 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 41
Stewart Federal Hocking 65, Manchester 44
Strasburg-Franklin 68, Zanesville Rosecrans 52
Region 16=
Russia 53, Botkins 38
Troy Christian 61, S. Charleston SE 51
Bowling Green 49, Sylvania Northview 45, OT
Findlay 58, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 34
Lima Sr. 81, Fremont Ross 59
Perrysburg 69, Oregon Clay 36
Tol. Start 44, Sylvania Southview 42
Tol. Whitmer 78, Tol. Bowsher 61
Centerville 76, Sidney 25
Cin. Anderson 59, Mason 54
Defiance 53, Celina 42
Lexington 58, Willard 56
Lima Shawnee 82, Napoleon 74
Mansfield Sr. 64, Bellevue 59
Port Clinton 67, Tol. Scott 62, 2OT
Rossford 32, Maumee 20
Sandusky 67, Sandusky Perkins 60
Shelby 70, Ontario 48
St. Marys Memorial 75, Fostoria 47
Van Wert 65, Elida 34
Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57
Archbold 61, Defiance Tinora 46
Bluffton 58, Lima Cent. Cath. 42
Huron 61, Northwood 37
Mogadore 59, Oberlin 48
Monroeville 64, Attica Seneca E. 56
Norwalk St. Paul 45, Lakeside Danbury 44
Warren JFK 84, McDonald 43
Arlington 58, Old Fort 47, OT
Defiance Ayersville 44, Tol. Maumee Valley 34
Delphos St. John's 52, Pandora-Gilboa 45
Kalida 52, Delphos Jefferson 42
Ottoville 50, Continental 40
Tol. Christian 56, Stryker 48
Vanlue 50, Tiffin Calvert 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/