X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championshipsn

Division II

Bryan 6, Lima Bath 0

Maumee 6, Tontogany Otsego 5

Ontario 5, Clyde 0

Region 8n

Marengo Highland 5, Plain City Jonathan Alder 3

Division III

Region 10

Defiance Tinora 14, Pemberville Eastwood 4

Johnstown 1, Howard E. Knox 0

Region 11

Frankfort Adena at S. Webster, ppd. to May 22.

Portsmouth W. at Ironton, ppd. to May 21.

Wheelersburg at Wellston, ppd. to May 21.

Region 12

West Jefferson 9, Richwood N. Union 1

Division IV

Region 15

Manchester at Willow Wood Symmes Valley, ppd. to May 22.

Newark Cath. 13, Danville 2

Portsmouth Notre Dame at Racine Southern, ppd. to May 22.

In Other News
1
Springfield woman once burned has learned to spot scams quickly
2
Students share projects, skills learned at Be the Change Youth Summit
3
Clark State, McGregor partner to offer welding certificate to employees
4
Public meeting Monday night on new Northridge library branch
5
Kings Island’s sold-out Coasterstock includes hundreds of roller...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top