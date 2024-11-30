Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 35, Wauseon 30

Bay (OH) 58, Parma Normandy 45

Bellevue 59, Carey 29

Canal Winchester Harvest 60, Reynoldsburg 55

Castalia Margaretta 51, Fremont Ross 31

Centerville 67, Bishop Hartley 49

Chillicothe Unioto 78, Piketon 50

Defiance 41, Celina 37

Defiance Ayersville 42, Edon 36

Ft. Recovery 50, Lewistown Indian Lake 39

Genoa 58, Fostoria 35

Leavittsburg LaBrae 59, Middlefield Cardinal 43

Marion Harding 63, Struthers 27

Marysville 54, Canal Winchester 34

Mason 69, Lebanon 51

Maumee 61, Tontogany Otsego 22

Monroeville 62, Fremont St. Joseph 46

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 27, New London 16

Notre Dame Academy 59, Berea-Midpark 35

Oak Harbor 42, Millbury Lake 29

Pemberville Eastwood 48, Rossford 29

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 33, Sugarcreek Garaway 20

Warren Harding 63, Struthers 27

Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Hebron Lakewood 39

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42, Wintersville Indian Creek 23

