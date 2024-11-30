Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 35, Wauseon 30
Bay (OH) 58, Parma Normandy 45
Bellevue 59, Carey 29
Canal Winchester Harvest 60, Reynoldsburg 55
Castalia Margaretta 51, Fremont Ross 31
Centerville 67, Bishop Hartley 49
Chillicothe Unioto 78, Piketon 50
Defiance 41, Celina 37
Defiance Ayersville 42, Edon 36
Ft. Recovery 50, Lewistown Indian Lake 39
Genoa 58, Fostoria 35
Leavittsburg LaBrae 59, Middlefield Cardinal 43
Marion Harding 63, Struthers 27
Marysville 54, Canal Winchester 34
Mason 69, Lebanon 51
Maumee 61, Tontogany Otsego 22
Monroeville 62, Fremont St. Joseph 46
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 27, New London 16
Notre Dame Academy 59, Berea-Midpark 35
Oak Harbor 42, Millbury Lake 29
Pemberville Eastwood 48, Rossford 29
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 33, Sugarcreek Garaway 20
Warren Harding 63, Struthers 27
Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Hebron Lakewood 39
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42, Wintersville Indian Creek 23
