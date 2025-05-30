Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
PREP SOFTBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Massillon Jackson 7, Perrysburg 4

Division II=

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, Kings Mills Kings 0

Division III=

Holland Springfield 6, Mansfield Madison 5

Mt. Orab Western Brown 6, Greenville 2

Division IV=

Lexington 6, Bryan 1

Division V=

Oak Harbor 6, Milford Center Fairbanks 5

Division VI=

Dalton 10, Columbia Station Columbia 0

Gibsonburg 8, Ada 0

Division VII=

Monroeville 9, Vienna Mathews 1

Sycamore Mohawk 7, Defiance Ayersville 1

___

Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

