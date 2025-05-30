Friday's Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Regional Final=
Division I=
Massillon Jackson 7, Perrysburg 4
Division II=
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, Kings Mills Kings 0
Division III=
Holland Springfield 6, Mansfield Madison 5
Mt. Orab Western Brown 6, Greenville 2
Division IV=
Lexington 6, Bryan 1
Division V=
Oak Harbor 6, Milford Center Fairbanks 5
Division VI=
Dalton 10, Columbia Station Columbia 0
Gibsonburg 8, Ada 0
Division VII=
Monroeville 9, Vienna Mathews 1
Sycamore Mohawk 7, Defiance Ayersville 1
Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
