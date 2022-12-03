Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 55, Edgerton 40
Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Orange 20
Beachwood 40, Ashtabula Lakeside 39
Brunswick 59, Euclid 24
Chagrin Falls 44, Perry 40, OT
Cin. Princeton 65, Cin. Sycamore 29
Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Hilliard Bradley 35
Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Burton Berkshire 18
Dublin Coffman 43, Powell Olentangy Liberty 41
Gates Mills Hawken 61, Painesville Harvey 33
Granville 54, Zanesville 43
Grove City 52, New Albany 42
Heath 45, Hebron Lakewood 29
Johnstown 44, Newark Cath. 32
Kirtland 43, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26
Lancaster 69, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40
Lewis Center Olentangy 41, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 30
Marysville 48, Hilliard Darby 45
New Hope Christian 51, Northside Christian 18
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 19
Norton 58, Peninsula Woodridge 33
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Pataskala Licking Hts. 31
Pettisville 45, Pioneer N. Central 20
Pickerington Cent. 51, Newark 46
Stryker 40, W. Unity Hilltop 37
Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Zanesville Rosecrans 21
Tol. Christian 65, Tol. Ottawa Hills 13
Upper Sandusky 47, Bucyrus Wynford 31
W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Cin. Oak Hills 25
Westerville S. 67, Dublin Scioto 29
Wickliffe 43, Garfield Hts. Trinity 39
Youngs. East 47, Akr. North 4
Youngs. Liberty 58, Hudson 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/