Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 55, Edgerton 40

Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Orange 20

Beachwood 40, Ashtabula Lakeside 39

Brunswick 59, Euclid 24

Chagrin Falls 44, Perry 40, OT

Cin. Princeton 65, Cin. Sycamore 29

Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Hilliard Bradley 35

Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Burton Berkshire 18

Dublin Coffman 43, Powell Olentangy Liberty 41

Gates Mills Hawken 61, Painesville Harvey 33

Granville 54, Zanesville 43

Grove City 52, New Albany 42

Heath 45, Hebron Lakewood 29

Johnstown 44, Newark Cath. 32

Kirtland 43, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26

Lancaster 69, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40

Lewis Center Olentangy 41, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 30

Marysville 48, Hilliard Darby 45

New Hope Christian 51, Northside Christian 18

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 19

Norton 58, Peninsula Woodridge 33

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Pataskala Licking Hts. 31

Pettisville 45, Pioneer N. Central 20

Pickerington Cent. 51, Newark 46

Stryker 40, W. Unity Hilltop 37

Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Zanesville Rosecrans 21

Tol. Christian 65, Tol. Ottawa Hills 13

Upper Sandusky 47, Bucyrus Wynford 31

W. Chester Lakota W. 54, Cin. Oak Hills 25

Westerville S. 67, Dublin Scioto 29

Wickliffe 43, Garfield Hts. Trinity 39

Youngs. East 47, Akr. North 4

Youngs. Liberty 58, Hudson 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

