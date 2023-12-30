Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcanum 60, Covington 57

Berlin Center Western Reserve 46, Hubbard 37

Boone, Fla. 50, Hilliard Darby 43

Bryan 48, Montpelier 19

Celina 53, Can. Heritage Christian 27

Chardon 70, Painesville Harvey 39

Cin. Gamble Montessori 55, Cin. Shroder 8

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 36, Norton 34

Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Bishop Watterson 43

Crestline 49, Sandusky St. Mary 36

Elyria Cath. 51, Bishop Hartley 35

Fairfield Christian 51, Cols. Patriot Prep 49

Geneva 51, Chardon NDCL 35

Goshen 50, Bullitt Central, Ky. 28

Greenfield McClain 29, Leesburg Fairfield 16

Greenwich S. Cent. 52, Monroeville 39

Grove City Cent. Crossing 46, Delaware Hayes 39

Hamilton Badin 55, Fairfield 46

Harrison 55, Morrow Little Miami 49

Independence 41, Mansfield Christian 37

Legacy Christian 44, Day. Northridge 30

Leipsic 49, Delta 38

Lincoln County, Tenn. 51, Cin. Walnut Hills 30

Mansfield Sr. 58, Strasburg-Franklin 50

Marysville 86, Solon 51

Middletown 44, Monroe 40

Morris Catholic, N.J. 55, Pickerington Cent. 45

N. Can. Hoover 63, Tol. Rogers 47

New London 42, Collins Western Reserve 18

Peters Township, Pa. 62, Powell Olentangy Liberty 41

Richmond Hts. 72, Cle. VASJ 39

Rockford Parkway 47, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33

Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Brunswick 40

Sherwood Fairview 63, Stryker 40

St. Henry 32, Ft. Recovery 22

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Copley 31

Strongsville 72, Newark 50

Swanton 63, Tontogany Otsego 38

Urbana 77, St. Paris Graham 61

Warren Howland 47, Louisville 28

Waynesburg Central, Pa. 43, N. Royalton 30

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64, Liberty Center 36

Worthington Kilbourne 67, Walhalla, S.C. 62

Youngs. Boardman 29, Hilliard Davidson 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County receives $380K grant for...
4
What’s happening this weekend: Holiday events, reptile expo and more
5
Man found dead in Springfield sewage drain
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top