Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Example Academy National, Ill. 58, Western Reserve Academy 56
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Walnut Hills 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 37
Division II=
Region 7=
Sunbury Big Walnut 48, Canal Winchester 38
Division VII=
Region 27=
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 59, Shekinah Christian 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
