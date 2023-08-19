Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 14, Youngs. Chaney High School 13

Alliance 12, Uniontown Lake 7

Amanda-Clearcreek 38, Cols. Linden-McKinley 6

Anna 49, Lewistown Indian Lake 12

Antwerp 42, Montpelier 6

Arcadia 34, Cory-Rawson 7

Arcanum 27, Covington 6

Archbold 24, Genoa Area 14

Ashland 26, Caledonia River Valley 20, OT

Ashtabula Lakeside 22, Eastlake North 14

Attica Seneca E. 21, Ashland Crestview 12

Aurora 17, Twinsburg 7

Avon 49, Brunswick 7

Avon Lake 19, Strongsville 14

Bainbridge Paint Valley 35, Blanchester 14

Barnesville 49, Rayland Buckeye 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36, Carey 19

Beallsville 41, Millersport 14

Beaver Eastern 43, Corning Miller 15

Beechwood, Ky. 31, Cin. McNicholas 14

Bellbrook 21, Tipp City Tippecanoe 7

Bellefontaine 46, Sidney 19

Bellville Clear Fork 17, Lucas 14, 2OT

Belmont Union Local 20, Sarahsville Shenandoah 8

Beverly Ft. Frye 21, Marietta 18

Bishop Fenwick 28, Franklin 14

Bishop Hartley 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 19

Bishop Ready 53, Newark Cath. 21

Bishop Watterson 47, Cols. Whetstone 0

Bluffton 42, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7

Bowling Green 44, Tontogany Otsego 31

Boyd Co., Ky. 46, S. Point 7

Brookville 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 14

Byesville Meadowbrook 20, Zanesville Maysville 17

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36, Uhrichsville Claymont 19

Caldwell 39, Lore City Buckeye Trail 26

Campbell Memorial 30, Louisville Aquinas 0

Can. McKinley 33, Warren Harding 14

Can. South 42, St. Clairsville 40

Canal Winchester 17, Groveport-Madison 0

Canfield 38, Beloit W. Branch 19

Canfield S. Range 41, New Middletown Spring. 14

Carlisle 37, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Casstown Miami E. 28, Spring. Greenon 6

Cedarville 49, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Centerville 30, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 12

Chardon 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Chillicothe Unioto 21, McArthur Vinton County 20

Cin. Anderson 44, South Oldham, Ky. 15

Cin. Country Day 30, Cin. Summit Country Day 0

Cin. Finneytown 28, Attica, Ind. 0

Cin. La Salle 28, Cin. Colerain 3

Cin. Princeton 41, Elyria 7

Cin. Purcell Marian 32, Cin. Deer Park 20

Cin. St. Xavier 10, W. Chester Lakota W. 0

Cin. Turpin 31, Cin. Oak Hills 24

Cin. Winton Woods 21, Trotwood-Madison 7

Cin. Wyoming 16, Hamilton Ross 12

Circleville Logan Elm 39, Chillicothe Zane Trace 23

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Waynesville 8

Clayton Northmont 28, Vandalia Butler 10

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 42, Cle. John Adams 0

Clyde 14, Bellevue 6

Coldwater 29, Kenton 12

Cols. DeSales 21, Dresden Tri-Valley 17

Cols. St. Charles 21, Chillicothe 18

Columbia Station Columbia 41, Independence 6

Convoy Crestview 41, Rockford Parkway 27

Cortland Lakeview 41, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14

Creston Norwayne 56, Brookfield 7

Crooksville 59, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 13

Crown City S. Gallia 32, Racine Southern 28

Day. Chaminade Julienne 35, Cols. Eastmoor 0

Defiance Ayersville 27, Delta 7

Dublin Coffman 24, Toledo St. John's Jesuit 0

Dublin Jerome 30, Westerville S. 15

E. Liverpool 50, Minerva 0

Eaton 45, Greenville 7

Elida 42, Tol. Rogers 6

Fairport Harbor Harding 47, Leetonia 6

Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Elyria Cath. 14

Fostoria 19, Van Buren 14

Gahanna Lincoln 10, Mason 5

Garfield Hts. Trinity 38, Ashtabula St. John 6

Garrettsville Garfield 42, Middlefield Cardinal 0

Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 6

Geneva 42, Hunting Valley University 21

Girard 42, Jefferson Area 21

Glouster Trimble 14, Nelsonville-York 12

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33, Akr. Ellet 14

Granville 27, Cols. Marion-Franklin 8

Green 14, Dover 6

Grove City 59, Dublin Scioto 20

Grove City Cent. Crossing 21, Cols. Independence 14

Grove City Christian 42, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6

Hamilton Badin 18, Hamilton 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 39, Hicksville 0

Hanoverton United 41, Atwater Waterloo 6

Haviland Wayne Trace 32, Ft. Recovery 30

Heath 48, Baltimore Liberty Union 0

Hilliard Bradley 20, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13

Hilliard Darby 34, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28

Hilliard Davidson 56, West 0

Howard E. Knox 14, Johnstown Northridge 0

Hudson 35, Medina Highland 21

Jackson 22, Logan 0

Jeromesville Hillsdale 34, Sullivan Black River 8

Kirtland 14, Dalton 7

LaGrange Keystone 41, West Salem Northwestern 0

Lakewood 48, Cle. John Marshall 12

Lancaster 24, Ashville Teays Valley 17

Lebanon 27, Springboro 14

Lees Creek E. Clinton 12, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Leipsic 25, Millbury Lake 19

Lewis Center Olentangy 46, Tol. Whitmer 35

Liberty Center 35, Defiance Tinora 14

Lima Bath 14, New Bremen 7

London 62, Washington C.H. 14

Lorain 35, Lyndhurst Brush 7

Loudonville 35, Ashland Mapleton 20

Lowellville 22, Columbiana 21, OT

Macedonia Nordonia 16, Bedford 8

Malvern 26, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 29, Wapakoneta 26

Marion Elgin 30, Cardington-Lincoln 0

Marion Pleasant 21, Richwood N. Union 15

Marysville 24, New Albany 17

Massillon 28, Valdosta, Ga. 17

Mayfield 58, E. Cle. Shaw 0

McComb 42, Harrod Allen E. 7

McConnelsville Morgan 52, Warsaw River View 0

Mechanicsburg 38, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Medina Buckeye 34, Lodi Cloverleaf 0

Mentor 26, Massillon Jackson 21

Metamora Evergreen 31, Bloomdale Elmwood 6

Miamisburg 49, W. Carrollton 0

Middletown Madison Senior 33, Camden Preble Shawnee 13

Milan Edison 35, Oberlin Firelands 6

Milford 42, Trenton Edgewood 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Wooster Triway 7

Milton-Union 27, New Paris National Trail 12

Mineral Ridge 29, Andover Pymatuning Valley 22

Minford 17, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Minster 41, Ft. Loramie 28

Mogadore 34, Mogadore Field 0

Monroeville 27, Kansas Lakota 7

Morral Ridgedale 20, W. Unity Hilltop 6

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Bucyrus 8

Mt. Gilead 15, N. Lewisburg Triad 8

Mt. Orab Western Brown 38, Hillsboro 27

Mt. Vernon 45, Marion Harding 20

N. Can. Hoover 27, Akr. Buchtel 21

N. Ridgeville 41, N. Olmsted 7

New Carlisle Tecumseh 32, Fairborn 15

New Concord John Glenn 28, Circleville 0

New Lexington 28, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14

New Madison Tri-Village 41, Troy Christian 6

New Philadelphia 42, Louisville 21

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50, Crestline 0

Newcomerstown 42, Sugar Grove Berne Union 7

Newton Falls 48, E. Palestine 34

Norwalk 27, Tol. Start 0

Oak Harbor 47, Tol. Bowsher 6

Olmsted Falls 35, Solon 0

Ontario 17, Lexington 14

Parma Padua 21, Parma Hts. Holy Name 9

Pataskala Licking Hts. 26, Johnstown 22

Paulding 36, Swanton 0

Pemberville Eastwood 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 18

Perry 32, Madison 7

Perrysburg 46, Tol. St. Francis 8

Pickerington Cent. 28, Powell Olentangy Liberty 17

Pickerington N. 39, Cin. Elder 35

Piketon 28, Goshen 22

Pioneer N. Central 30, Elmore Woodmore 6

Plain City Jonathan Alder 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 0

Poland Seminary 38, Salem 6

Port Clinton 47, Tol. Waite 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 78, Manchester 6

Proctorville Fairland 32, Portsmouth W. 29

Reading 47, Cin. Woodward 0

Reedsville Eastern 55, Bidwell River Valley 6

Richmond Edison 34, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 14

Richmond Hts. 38, Doylestown Chippewa 7

Rittman 27, Strasburg-Franklin 0

Rocky River Lutheran W. 28, Garfield Hts. 0

Rootstown 42, Mantua Crestwood 30

Rossford 28, Northwood 7

STVM 35, Mansfield Sr. 14

Sandusky Perkins 80, Tol. Woodward 0

Shelby 41, Mansfield Madison 14

Smithville 21, Massillon Tuslaw 6

Sparta Highland 35, Fredericktown 0

Spencerville 28, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 12

Spring. NE 55, Tipp City Bethel 7

Spring. Shawnee 41, Riverside Stebbins 0

Springfield 27, Cle. St. Ignatius 11

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 42, Day. Christian 0

St. Henry 17, St. Marys Memorial 0

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37, Wellsville 6

Streetsboro 36, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 22

Struthers 37, Lisbon Beaver 20

Sugarcreek Garaway 38, Bellaire 6

Sylvania Southview 34, Sylvania Northview 0

Thornville Sheridan 33, Newark Licking Valley 14

Tiffin Columbian 41, Fremont Ross 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 47, Findlay 14

Tol. Ottawa Hills 29, Gibsonburg 6

Van Wert 47, Bryan 21

Vermilion 21, Castalia Margaretta 14

Versailles 26, Celina 0

W. Jefferson 29, Cols. Africentric 22

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 22, Coshocton 21

W. Liberty-Salem 48, St. Paris Graham 15

Wadsworth 49, Barberton 18

Wauseon 49, Sherwood Fairview 12

Waynesfield-Goshen 42, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

Westlake 42, Grafton Midview 28

Willard 35, Greenwich S. Cent. 6

Wilmington 28, Cin. NW 7

Youngs. Valley Christian 30, Columbiana Crestview 12

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 21, Apple Creek Waynedale 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Parma Normandy vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

